NextGen Population Health Solutions Enable Delaware Valley Community Health to Identify and Treat Vulnerable Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 14:00   

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, announced that Delaware Valley Community Health, Inc. (DVCH), has leveraged NextGen Population Health to identify and prioritize nearly 60,000 people for COVID-19 vaccinations in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties since the COVID-19 pandemic began. DVCH operates eight Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in Southeastern Pennsylvania. NextGen Healthcare was recently recognized in the 2021 Population Health Vendor Overview Report as a highly rated vendor working with FQHCs.

As a longtime user of NextGen Enterprise EHR, DVCH clinics began utilizing NextGen Population Health to identify patients at the chart level and address health disparities and other barriers facing COVID-19 vaccination administration. The population health solution with geospatial mapping helps link health data to specific zip codes, allowing DVCH to determine how to allocate resources to better meet the communities’ healthcare needs. In addition, data generated from claims information helps DVCH reduce admission and readmission rates at regional hospitals which was a primary goal for the center.

“NextGen Population Health allows us to make proactive outreach to the most vulnerable patients in our communities to get them vaccinated in priority order,” said Isaiah Nathaniel (CPHIMS), chief information officer for Delaware Valley Community Health. “The same technology will be instrumental to our mission after the pandemic. NextGen Population Health will empower us to identify, locate and offer treatment to our community—and just possessing a solution capable of that discovery and outreach will be highly beneficial to our business and the communities we serve.”

“During the pandemic, NextGen Population Health has performed for DVCH in a way that helped stabilize their operations and provide a clear picture of who needed to be vaccinated first and when,” said John Beck, chief solutions officer for NextGen Healthcare. “When the pandemic abates, the solution will continue to help DVCH clinics identify and treat patients who need treatment the most, especially in underserved populations.”

About NextGen Population Health

NextGen Population Health helps practices meet the challenges of today's healthcare economy with a clear view into the patient population with aggregated multi-source data and an easy-to-navigate visual display. With insights from the analytics, providers can better manage chronic conditions and care transitions, implement an effective care management strategy, and improve financial outcomes.

NextGen Healthcare partners with complex multi-disciplinary organizations to solve their whole person care strategy. Click here to learn how Delaware Valley Community Health is leveraging connected health solutions to deliver whole-person care.

About Delaware Valley Community Health, Inc.

Delaware Valley Community Health, Inc. (DVCH) is a private, non-profit healthcare organization that operates eight Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in Southeastern Pennsylvania, including Fairmount Primary Care Center (FPCC), Fairmount Primary Care Center at Girard Medical Center (FPCC-GMC), Fairmount Primary Care Center at Horizon House (FPCC-HH), and Fairmount Primary Care Center at Sharon Hill (FPCC-SH); Maria de los Santos Health Center (MDLS); Maria de los Santos Women’s Health Center (MDLS-WHC); Norristown Regional Health Center (NRHC); and Parkview Health Center (PVHC). DVCH delivers high quality, community based, Primary Medical, Dental and Behavioral Health Services to patients regardless of their ability to pay at the time of service.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

