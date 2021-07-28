Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

Annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average equity were 1.90% and 17.17%, respectively, for the three month period ended June 30, 2021, compared to 1.56% and 14.02% for the same three month period in 2020, and 1.87% and 16.81% for the linked quarter. Farmers’ annualized return on average tangible equity excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) was 19.91% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to 16.75% for the same quarter in 2020 and 19.31% for the linked quarter.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $15.6 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, which compares to $11.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and $14.6 million or $0.51 per diluted share for the linked quarter. Net income excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $15.7 million or $0.55 per share, compared to $11.1 million or $0.39 per share for the same quarter in 2020 and $14.6 million or $0.51 per share for the most recent prior quarter.

On June 22, 2021, Farmers entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Cortland Bancorp Inc. (“Cortland”), the parent company of Cortland Savings and Banking Company (“Cortland Bank”). This transaction is subject to receipt of Cortland shareholder approval and customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021. Farmers expects that the transaction will increase Farmers’ market share in Trumbull, Mahoning and Cuyahoga Counties and enables Farmers to continue building local scale throughout Northeast Ohio. As of March 31, 2021, Cortland had total assets of $791.7 million, which included gross loans of $518.6 million, deposits of $680.3 million and equity of $81.1 million.

Kevin J. Helmick, President and CEO, stated, “Our record year-to-date financial results demonstrates Farmers strong position to grow earnings, despite the current low interest rate and loan environment. This success is a direct result of our win-win culture and providing business and retail customers with local, personal, and diversified financial services.”

“As a high performing financial institution, we believe we have significant opportunities to create value for shareholders. The recently announced acquisition of Cortland Bank immediately enhances economies of scale and our ability to expand Farmers’ diversified product offerings to Cortland Bank’s customer base.

“Our customer-first culture and the hard work of all our team members continues to drive our success. I want to thank everyone at Farmers for their dedication and look forward to welcoming Cortland Bank’s team to our corporate family,” concluded Mr. Helmick.

Farmers offered special financial assistance to support customers who were experiencing financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following table reports the number and amount of payment deferrals by loan type as of the dates listed:

June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Balance Number of Loans Balance Number of Loans Balance Number of Loans Balance Number of Loans Balance Number of Loans Commercial real estate $ 8,716 2 $ 16,584 5 $ 19,027 6 $ 155 1 $ 43,954 44 Commercial 0 0 0 0 1,424 2 0 0 8,515 69 Agriculture 0 0 0 0 0 0 469 2 8,340 22 Residential real estate 0 0 0 0 0 0 222 1 3,785 37 Consumer 0 0 0 0 2 1 2 1 1,858 100 Total $ 8,716 2 $ 16,584 5 $ 20,453 9 $ 848 5 $ 66,452 272

The Company offered three month deferrals upon request by the borrowers, beginning in the middle of March, 2020 and concluding at the end of the three month deferral period. For those borrowers in industries that were greatly impacted by COVID-19, additional deferrals were considered and granted beyond the initial three month period. The range of deferred months for subsequent requests were three to nine months. The decline in deferred loans and balances was due to borrowers not requesting additional deferments and beginning to restart payments under the original terms of their loan.

Farmers is also a preferred SBA lender and we dedicated significant additional staff and other resources to help our customers complete and submit their applications and supporting documentation for loans offered under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, so they could obtain SBA approval and receive funding as quickly as possible. During the initial 2020 period of the PPP program, the Company facilitated PPP assistance to 1,714 business customers totaling $199.8 million. The Company, on behalf of its customers, began processing borrower applications for PPP forgiveness at the beginning of September 2020. The SBA has up to ninety days to review an application for PPP forgiveness and provide a decision at the end of that review. Once forgiveness of the PPP loans has been communicated and payment is received from the SBA, the Company will record the cash received from the SBA, pay-off the loans based on the amount of forgiveness provided and accelerate the amount of net deferred loan fees/costs recognized for the portion of the PPP loans that are forgiven. During the period ended June 30, 2021, the Company has received life to date payments from the SBA for forgiveness of loans totaling $181.6 million, or approximately 90.8% of the PPP loans originated in 2020. The Company has processed $83.9 million in new loans for PPP loan funding during the six month period ended June 30, 2021. The Company has also received payments from the SBA for forgiveness of loans totaling $5.2 million, or approximately 6.2% of PPP loans originated in 2021.

2021 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Loans

Total loans were $1.96 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $2.15 billion at June 30, 2020, representing a decrease of 8.8%. The decrease in loans has occurred primarily in the PPP category, with $92.1 million, net of deferred fees, in outstanding balances at June 30, 2021 compared to $193.0 million at June 30, 2020 representing a decrease of $101 million or 52%. Average loans now comprise 64.7% of the Bank's average earning assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 79.6% for the same period in 2020. A summary of loans summarized by industries that may have particular vulnerability to the effects of COVID-19 and their outstanding balance as a percentage of total loans, as of June 30, 2021, is shown in the following table:

(dollars in thousands) Outstanding Balance % of total loans Restaurants and Catering Facilities $38,819 1.98% Hotels 40,957 2.09% Golf Courses 7,095 0.36% Energy 1,256 0.07% Total $88,127 4.65%

Deposits and Liquidity

Farmers maintains, in the opinion of management, liquidity sufficient to satisfy depositors’ requirements and meet the credit needs of its customers. The Company’s non-brokered deposits increased 17% from $2.4 billion at June 30, 2020 to $2.8 billion at June 30, 2021. As a result of the large increase in deposits, the loan to deposit ratio at June 30, 2021 stands at 70.5%, a significant decrease compared to 88.1% one year ago. The Company has additional borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati and approved lines of credit at two domestic banks.

Loan quality

Non-performing assets to total assets remains at a low level, currently at 0.43% which is the same ratio reported one year ago. Early stage delinquencies, defined as 30-89 days past due, were $7.6 million, or 0.39% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, compared to $10.3 million, or 0.43% of total loans, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $179 thousand, compared to $392 thousand in the same quarter in 2020. Total net charge-offs as a percentage of average net loans outstanding is 0.04% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, down 0.04% compared to the same quarter in 2020.

As a result of improved factors that exist in the current economic environment as well as the decrease in the loan portfolio when compared to prior quarters, the Company was able to decrease its provision for credit losses to $50 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to the $425 thousand recorded in the first quarter of this year. As an overall percentage of loans, the allowance for credit losses increased to 1.27% for the current quarter compared to 1.22% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Excluding the PPP loans, this allowance for credit losses to gross loans ratio increased to 1.33% (non-GAAP) as of June 30, 2021, and the ratio of the allowance for credit losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans and acquired loans is 1.52% (non-GAAP).

Net interest margin

The net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 3.54%, a 20 basis points decrease from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and 4 basis points less than the 3.58% reported for the linked quarter. In comparing the second quarter of 2021 to the same period in 2020, asset yields decreased 56 basis points, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 49 basis points. Most of the decrease in the asset yields was the result of lower rates earned on taxable and tax-exempt securities. Each of the major interest-bearing liability categories experienced cost decreases compared to one year ago. The net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 excluding interest and fees from PPP loans would decrease the margin by 12 basis points (non-GAAP). The net interest margin is also impacted by the additional accretion as a result of the discounted loan portfolios acquired in previous mergers, which increased the net interest margin by 4 basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 5 basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Noninterest income

Noninterest income increased 8.1% to $9.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $9.1 million in the same quarter in 2020. The Company’s wealth management businesses led the improvement as trust fee income increased $506 thousand, or 27.32%, insurance agency commissions increased $267 thousand, or 39.2% and investment commissions increased $219 thousand, or 72%. Other improvements noted include debit card interchange fees increasing $259 thousand, or 26.78%, and other operating income increasing $471 thousand, or 141%. Those increases were offset by a $1.2 million, or 31.66%, decrease in gain on sale of mortgage loan income resulting from a slowdown in the level of mortgage loan refinancing.

Noninterest expenses

Farmers has remained committed to managing the level of noninterest expenses. Total noninterest expenses for the second quarter of 2021 decreased 1.72% to $17.4 million compared to $17.7 million in the same quarter in 2020. This was primarily a result of decreases in telephone and data communication costs of $209 thousand, or 60.06%, core processing charges of $103 thousand, or 11.03%, advertising expense of $126 thousand, or 39.13%, and FDIC insurance of $105 thousand, or 46.67%. These decreases were offset by increases of $215 thousand, or 12.84%, in occupancy and equipment expense and $153 thousand, or 1.58%, in salaries and employee benefits. Annualized noninterest expenses excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) measured as a percentage of quarterly average assets improved from 2.50% in the second quarter of 2020 to 2.12% in the second quarter of 2021.

Efficiency ratio

The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 improved to 46.14% compared to 50.75% for the same quarter in 2020. The increases in several categories of noninterest income and net interest income, accompanied with lower noninterest expenses were the main drivers of the improvement.

Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $3.3 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 41 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania, and Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets. Total wealth management assets under care at June 30, 2021 are $3.1 billion. Farmers National Insurance, LLC and Bowers Insurance Agency, Inc., wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, offer a variety of insurance products.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

This press release includes disclosures of Farmers’ tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible equity, net income excluding costs related to acquisition activities and allowance for credit losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans and acquired loans, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers’ marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their GAAP equivalents are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Farmers’ financial condition, results of operations, asset quality trends and profitability. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only management’s current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Farmers’ control. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends” and similar expressions, as well as any statements related to future expectations of performance or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Farmers’ actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Farmers’ actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, including further resurgence in the spread of COVID-19, on local, national and global economic conditions; higher default rates on loans made to our customers related to COVID-19 and its impact on our customers’ operations and financial condition; unexpected changes in interest rates or disruptions in the mortgage markets related to COVID-19 or other responses to the health crisis; impacts of the upcoming U.S. elections on the regulatory landscape, capital markets, and response to and management of the COVID-19 pandemic including further economic stimulus from the federal government; Farmers’ failure to integrate Cortland and Cortland Bank with Farmers in accordance with expectations; deviations from performance expectations related to Cortland and Cortland Bank; and the other factors contained in Farmers’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on Farmers’ website (www.farmersbankgroup.com) and on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Farmers does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

In connection with the proposed merger with Cortland, Farmers will file with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 that will include a proxy statement of Cortland and a prospectus of Farmers, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction.

SHAREHOLDERS OF CORTLAND AND OTHER INVESTORS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS TO BE INCLUDED IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, BECAUSE IT WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT FARMERS, CORTLAND, THE PROPOSED MERGER, THE PERSONS SOLICITING PROXIES WITH RESPECT TO THE PROPOSED MERGER AND THEIR INTERESTS IN THE PROPOSED MERGER AND RELATED MATTERS.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement on Form S-4 (when available) and other documents filed with the SEC by Farmers through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Farmers will be available free of charge on Farmers’ website at https://www.farmersbankgroup.com or may be obtained from Farmers by written request to Farmers National Banc Corp., 20 South Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio 44406, Attention: Investor Relations.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful before registration or qualification of the securities under the securities laws of the jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus satisfying the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act.

The respective directors and executive officers of Farmers and Cortland and other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Cortland shareholders with respect to the merger. Information regarding the directors and executive officers of Farmers is available in its proxy statement filed with the SEC on March 12, 2021 in connection with its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Information regarding directors and executive officers of Cortland is available on its website at www.cortlandbank.com. Other information regarding the participants in the solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the proxy statement and prospectus to be included in the Registration Statement on Form S-4 and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available.

Farmers National Banc Corp. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Highlights (Amounts in thousands, except per share results) Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, Percent 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 Change Total interest income $28,609 $27,790 $28,833 $27,635 $28,142 $56,399 $55,859 1.0% Total interest expense 2,119 2,523 3,030 3,470 4,221 4,642 9,636 -51.8% Net interest income 26,490 25,267 25,803 24,165 23,921 51,757 46,223 12.0% Provision for loan losses 50 425 3,000 2,600 2,400 475 3,500 -86.4% Noninterest income 9,872 10,583 10,682 9,467 9,136 20,455 17,006 20.3% Acquisition related costs 104 12 1,798 58 48 116 1,367 -91.5% Other expense 17,330 17,756 17,979 17,662 17,692 35,086 35,110 -0.1% Income before income taxes 18,878 17,657 13,708 13,312 12,917 36,535 23,252 57.1% Income taxes 3,303 3,101 2,351 2,443 1,906 6,404 3,602 77.8% Net income $15,575 $14,556 $11,357 $10,869 $11,011 $30,131 $19,650 53.3% Average diluted shares outstanding 28,353 28,336 28,322 28,291 28,280 28,336 28,492 Basic earnings per share 0.55 0.52 0.40 0.39 0.39 1.07 0.69 Diluted earnings per share 0.55 0.51 0.40 0.38 0.39 1.06 0.69 Cash dividends 3,107 3,107 3,100 3,101 3,100 6,214 6,204 Cash dividends per share 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.22 0.22 Performance Ratios Net Interest Margin (Annualized) 3.54% 3.58% 3.73% 3.59% 3.74% 3.56% 3.74% Efficiency Ratio (Tax equivalent basis) 46.14% 48.24% 50.25% 50.66% 50.75% 47.17% 55.04% Return on Average Assets (Annualized) 1.90% 1.87% 1.49% 1.46% 1.56% 1.89% 1.44% Return on Average Equity (Annualized) 17.17% 16.81% 13.10% 12.87% 14.02% 17.15% 12.81% Dividends to Net Income 19.95% 21.35% 27.30% 28.53% 28.15% 20.62% 31.57% Other Performance Ratios (Non-GAAP) Return on Average Tangible Assets 1.93% 1.87% 1.52% 1.50% 1.58% 1.90% 1.46% Return on Average Tangible Equity 19.81% 19.30% 15.48% 15.30% 16.69% 19.76% 15.03% Return on Average Tangible Equity excluding acquisition costs 19.91% 19.31% 17.43% 15.37% 16.75% 19.82% 15.88%

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $149,357 $326,385 $254,621 $199,575 $103,954 Securities available for sale 996,271 802,866 575,600 481,509 475,614 Equity securities 6,658 6,902 6,881 8,307 8,375 Loans held for sale 1,922 3,993 4,766 7,076 3,395 Loans 1,959,865 2,037,404 2,078,044 2,147,158 2,143,600 Less allowance for credit losses (a) 24,806 24,935 22,144 19,341 16,960 Net Loans 1,935,059 2,012,469 2,055,900 2,127,817 2,126,640 Other assets 170,791 171,909 173,380 164,895 161,611 Total Assets $3,260,058 $3,324,524 $3,071,148 $2,989,179 $2,879,589 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $663,640 $675,045 $608,791 $577,334 $593,162 Interest-bearing 2,115,183 2,158,009 2,002,087 1,960,998 1,846,323 Total deposits 2,778,823 2,833,054 2,610,878 2,538,332 2,439,485 Other interest-bearing liabilities 78,369 79,683 78,906 81,690 80,115 Other liabilities 35,958 64,432 31,267 29,189 28,637 Total liabilities 2,893,150 2,977,169 2,721,051 2,649,211 2,548,237 Stockholders' Equity 366,908 347,355 350,097 339,968 331,352 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $3,260,058 $3,324,524 $3,071,148 $2,989,179 $2,879,589 Period-end shares outstanding 28,322 28,237 28,190 28,186 28,180 Book value per share $12.95 $12.30 $12.42 $12.06 $11.76 Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)* 11.23 10.56 10.66 10.23 9.92 * Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by average outstanding shares Capital and Liquidity Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (b) 14.10% 13.49% 13.22% 12.98% 12.65% Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (b) 15.70% 15.10% 14.72% 14.36% 13.92% Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (b) 14.54% 13.93% 13.67% 13.43% 13.10% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (b) 9.70% 9.69% 9.77% 9.67% 9.71% Equity to Asset Ratio 11.25% 10.45% 11.40% 11.37% 11.51% Tangible Common Equity Ratio (c) 9.90% 9.10% 9.94% 9.82% 9.88% Net Loans to Assets 59.36% 60.53% 66.94% 71.18% 73.85% Loans to Deposits 70.53% 71.92% 79.59% 84.59% 87.87% Asset Quality Non-performing loans $13,873 $11,640 $13,835 $11,841 $12,225 Other Real Estate Owned 30 30 0 73 41 Non-performing assets 13,903 11,670 13,835 11,914 12,266 Loans 30 - 89 days delinquent 7,606 7,183 9,297 10,134 10,336 Charged-off loans 502 284 387 393 524 Recoveries 323 200 190 174 132 Net Charge-offs 179 84 197 219 392 Annualized Net Charge-offs to Average Net Loans Outstanding 0.04% 0.02% 0.04% 0.04% 0.08% Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans (a) 1.27% 1.22% 1.07% 0.90% 0.79% Non-performing Loans to Total Loans 0.71% 0.57% 0.67% 0.55% 0.57% Allowance to Non-performing Loans (a) 178.81% 214.22% 160.06% 163.34% 138.73% Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.43% 0.35% 0.45% 0.40% 0.43%

(a) CECL method used for the June 30 and March 31, 2021 quarters. Prior periods used the incurred loss methodology. (b) June 30, 2021 ratio is estimated (c) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is shown below

Reconciliation of Total Assets to Tangible Assets For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 Total Assets $3,260,058 $3,324,524 $3,071,148 $2,989,179 $2,879,589 $3,260,058 $2,879,589 Less Goodwill and other intangibles 48,985 49,301 49,617 51,608 51,866 48,985 51,866 Tangible Assets $3,211,073 $3,275,223 $3,021,531 $2,937,571 $2,827,723 $3,211,073 $2,827,723 Average Assets 3,280,316 3,155,695 3,033,005 2,957,702 2,842,730 3,218,372 2,741,903 Less average Goodwill and other intangibles 49,193 49,509 51,476 51,754 52,052 49,350 47,088 Average Tangible Assets $3,231,123 $3,106,186 $2,981,529 $2,905,948 $2,790,678 $3,169,022 $2,694,815 Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 Stockholders' Equity $366,908 $347,355 $350,097 $339,968 $331,352 $366,908 $331,352 Less Goodwill and other intangibles 48,985 49,301 49,617 51,608 51,866 48,985 51,866 Tangible Common Equity $317,923 $298,054 $300,480 $288,360 $279,486 $317,923 $279,486 Average Stockholders' Equity 363,753 351,190 344,949 335,982 315,988 354,334 308,524 Less average Goodwill and other intangibles 49,193 49,509 51,476 51,754 52,052 49,350 47,088 Average Tangible Common Equity $314,560 $301,681 $293,473 $284,228 $263,936 $304,984 $261,436 Reconciliation of Net Income, Excluding Acquisition Related Costs For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 Net income $15,575 $14,556 $11,357 $10,869 $11,011 $30,131 $19,650 Acquisition related costs - tax equated 83 9 1,431 50 41 92 1,104 Net income - Adjusted $15,658 $14,565 $12,788 $10,919 $11,052 $30,223 $20,754 Diluted EPS excluding acquisition costs $0.55 $0.51 $0.45 $0.39 $0.39 $1.07 $0.73

Reconciliation of Allowance for Credit Losses to Gross Loans, Excluding PPP Loans and Acquired Loans For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Gross Loans $1,959,865 $2,037,404 $2,078,044 $2,147,158 $2,143,600 PPP Loans 92,073 136,826 125,396 194,490 192,969 Loans less PPP 1,867,792 1,900,578 1,952,648 1,952,668 1,950,631 Allowance for Credit Losses to Gross Loans Excluding PPP (a) 1.33% 1.31% 1.13% 0.99% 0.87% Acquired Loans 233,772 251,616 272,150 294,712 320,184 Loans less PPP and Acquired $1,634,020 $1,648,962 $1,680,498 $1,657,956 $1,630,447 Allowance for Credit Losses to Gross Loans Excluding PPP and Acquired (a) 1.52% 1.51% 1.32% 1.17% 1.04% (a) CECL method used for the June 30 and March 31, 2021 quarters. Prior periods used the incurred loss methodology. For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, End of Period Loan Balances 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Commercial real estate $704,809 $702,556 $713,936 $710,730 $715,342 Commercial 351,261 406,064 404,492 481,593 472,012 Residential real estate 490,340 508,483 524,193 526,627 528,853 Consumer 190,064 193,295 203,061 209,883 208,374 Agricultural loans 223,427 227,073 232,129 219,896 221,556 Total, excluding net deferred loan costs $1,959,901 $2,037,471 $2,077,811 $2,148,729 $2,146,137 For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Noninterest Income 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Service charges on deposit accounts $790 $808 $930 $904 $753 Bank owned life insurance income 300 284 187 196 204 Trust fees 2,358 2,236 1,950 1,973 1,852 Insurance agency commissions 948 1,001 776 784 681 Security gains (losses) 32 488 179 70 (26) Retirement plan consulting fees 389 320 394 341 408 Investment commissions 523 504 450 353 304 Net gains on sale of loans 2,500 3,185 3,901 3,348 3,658 Debit card and EFT fees 1,226 1,084 1,061 1,048 967 Other operating income 806 673 854 450 335 Total Noninterest Income $9,872 $10,583 $10,682 $9,467 $9,136 For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Noninterest Expense 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Salaries and employee benefits $9,866 $9,976 $9,638 $10,244 $9,713 Occupancy and equipment 1,890 2,275 2,060 1,719 1,675 State and local taxes 551 554 515 576 583 Professional fees 830 1,056 341 753 823 Merger related costs 104 12 1,798 58 48 Advertising 196 260 478 460 322 FDIC insurance 120 170 100 200 225 Intangible amortization 316 316 332 332 331 Core processing charges 831 627 831 925 934 Telephone and data 139 138 154 182 348 Other operating expenses 2,591 2,384 3,530 2,271 2,738 Total Noninterest Expense $17,434 $17,768 $19,777 $17,720 $17,740

Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates (Dollar Amounts in Thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 AVERAGE AVERAGE BALANCE INTEREST (1) RATE (1) BALANCE INTEREST (1) RATE (1) EARNING ASSETS Loans (2) $1,991,838 $23,669 4.77% $2,101,500 $24,842 4.75% Taxable securities 512,779 2,511 1.96 197,906 1,278 2.60 Tax-exempt securities (2) 340,539 2,952 3.48 252,818 2,459 3.91 Equity securities 14,666 121 3.31 17,687 137 3.12 Federal funds sold and other 218,093 58 0.11 70,279 30 0.17 Total earning assets 3,077,915 29,311 3.82 2,640,190 28,746 4.38 Nonearning assets 202,401 202,540 Total assets $3,280,316 $2,842,730 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Time deposits $392,663 $1,008 1.03% $493,048 $2,181 1.78% Brokered time deposits 15,429 29 0.75 84,198 319 1.52 Savings deposits 516,428 165 0.13 457,188 267 0.23 Demand deposits 1,226,894 627 0.20 823,058 1,093 0.53 Short term borrowings 4,674 3 0.26 12,613 18 0.57 Long term borrowings 74,496 287 1.55 76,751 343 1.80 Total interest-bearing liabilities $2,230,584 2,119 0.38 $1,946,856 4,221 0.87 NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand deposits 666,053 556,649 Other liabilities 19,926 23,237 Stockholders' equity 363,753 315,988 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $3,280,316 $2,842,730 Net interest income and interest rate spread $27,192 3.44% $24,525 3.51% Net interest margin 3.54% 3.74% (1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable. (2) For 2021, adjustments of $92 thousand and $610 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. For 2020, adjustments of $98 thousand and $506 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. These adjustments were based on a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%, less disallowances. Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 AVERAGE AVERAGE BALANCE INTEREST (1) RATE (1) BALANCE INTEREST (1) RATE (1) EARNING ASSETS Loans (2) $2,016,223 $47,569 4.76% $2,014,678 $49,039 4.89% Taxable securities 421,847 4,230 2.02 209,139 2,825 2.72 Tax-exempt securities 311,453 5,565 3.60 242,016 4,702 3.91 Equity securities (2) 14,753 242 3.31 16,996 277 3.28 Federal funds sold and other 241,898 129 0.11 64,090 179 0.56 Total earning assets 3,006,174 57,735 3.87 2,546,919 57,022 4.50 Nonearning assets 212,198 194,984 Total assets $3,218,372 $2,741,903 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Time deposits $416,429 $2,263 1.10% $494,385 $4,623 1.88% Brokered time deposits 23,669 75 0.64 94,846 802 1.69 Savings deposits 506,188 358 0.14 441,232 588 0.27 Demand deposits 1,155,642 1,359 0.24 756,882 2,486 0.66 Short term borrowings 3,735 7 0.38 37,544 338 1.81 Long term borrowings 75,248 580 1.55 88,491 799 1.82 Total interest-bearing liabilities $2,180,911 4,642 0.43 $1,913,380 9,636 1.01 NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand deposits $661,550 $502,710 Other liabilities 21,577 17,289 Stockholders' equity 354,334 308,524 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $3,218,372 $2,741,903 Net interest income and interest rate spread $53,093 3.44% $47,386 3.49% Net interest margin 3.56% 3.74% (1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable. (2) For 2021, adjustments of $187 thousand and $1.2 million, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. For 2020, adjustments of $196 thousand and $967 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. These adjustments were based on a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%, less disallowances.

