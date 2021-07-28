American Business Bank Reports Record Quarterly Core Loan Growth

“The Bank realized exceptional loan growth in the second quarter of 2021 at a 30% annualized rate primarily from new relationships. Growth was diversified in owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate and C&I loans across all of the regional offices. Business momentum remains strong as new relationships join the Bank which will also drive core deposit growth. The Bank’s level of demonstrated high service resonates with entrepreneurial owners coming out of the pandemic as larger banks struggle to deliver. Additional loan growth allows the net interest income to grow despite continued compression to the net interest margin in this low rate environment.

AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK ( OTCQX: AMBZ ) today reported net income of $9.1 million or $1.00 per fully diluted share for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $8.9 million or $0.99 per fully diluted share for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 2%. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021 net income associated with the PPP program was $4.3 million or $0.47 per fully diluted share, an increase of 20% compared to $3.6 million or $0.39 per fully diluted share for the first quarter of 2021.

“ABB’s high level of participation in the PPP program places the bank in the upper echelon in the entire U.S. as measured by PPP loans as a percentage of total loans. The timing of PPP loan forgiveness has met expectations, and income from the program has enabled ABB to step up our community support with planned funding of a small business grant program to benefit minority and women-owned businesses.

“Additionally, we remain true to our original value proposition and culture to help guide and bank the best small to middle market companies in Southern California. Our ability to not only be excellent bankers in all the traditional sense, of deposits and loans as well as consultants and stewards, delivers an unmatched banking relationship,” said Leon Blankstein, ABB’s President, CEO and Director.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $27.1 million, an 11% increase over the first quarter of 2021 as realized deferred fees on PPP loans increased by $1.2 million driven by an increase in PPP loan forgiveness. Interest income on loans, excluding PPP loan income, increased by $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021 as loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by an average of $82 million. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2021, the Bank recovered $342,000 of interest on a nonaccrual loan and a previously charged off loan. Interest income on the securities portfolio increased by $504,000 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021, as investment securities increased by an average of $80 million. For the quarters ending June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, the cost of deposits was 0.06%. For the quarter ending June 30, 2021, there was no provision for loan losses as the economy continues to improve and the Bank received a recovery on a previously charged off loan. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.40% at June 30, 2021.

Net income was $18.0 million or $1.98 per fully diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $11.6 million or $1.30 per fully diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to $6.9 million of accelerated realization of net deferred PPP processing fees on forgiven PPP loans, an increase in interest on investment securities of $1.8 million as a result of an increase in investment securities and no provision for loan losses. This additional income was offset by a $2 million nonrecurring legal settlement expense and a $1.8 million increase in salary and bonus expense.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.00% compared to 2.92% in the first quarter of 2021 and 2.88% in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of PPP loans the net interest margin was 2.75% for the second quarter of 2021 and 2.82% for the first quarter of 2021. The recovery of interest on nonaccrual/charged off loans in the second quarter increased the net interest margin by 0.04% and the loan yield by 0.06%. Without the acceleration of fees on forgiveness, the yield on PPP loans was 1.46% for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in the net interest margin excluding the impact of PPP loans compared to the prior year is due to a decline of the core loan yield to 4.12% offset by loan growth and an increase in investment securities. As of June 30, 2021, approximately 47% of the Bank’s variable-rate loans are indexed to prime and 76% of these loans are at or above interest rate floors.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased for the second quarter of 2021 compared to second quarter of 2020 by $5.4 million, or 25%, and increased compared to the first quarter of 2021 by $2.6 million, or 11%. This was primarily due to the accelerated realization of net deferred PPP processing fees as 40% and 18% of PPP loans originated in 2020 were forgiven in the second quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2021, respectively. The Bank received $342,000 of interest on a payoff of a nonaccrual loan and in a full recovery of a charged off loan.

(Figures in $000s, except per share amounts) As of or For the

Six Months Ended: As of or For the

Three Months Ended: June 2021 June 2020 June 2021 March 2021 PPP loans - first round, net $ 152,827 $ 675,666 $ 152,827 $ 424,327 PPP loans - second round, net 233,561 - 233,561 217,780 PPP Total Loans, net $ 386,388 $ 675,666 $ 386,388 $ 642,107 1% Coupon Interest $ 2,930 $ 1,381 $ 1,403 $ 1,527 Amortized fees 1,288 1,613 620 668 Accelerated fees 6,891 - 4,046 2,845 Total PPP loan income $ 11,109 $ 2,994 $ 6,069 $ 5,040 Total PPP loan income after tax $ 7,835 $ 2,117 $ 4,280 $ 3,555 Total PPP loan income after tax per share - diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.24 $ 0.47 $ 0.39

As of July 8, 2021, approximately 79% of PPP loan balances originated in 2020 have been forgiven, approximately 9% of balances are in the forgiveness review or submission process and approximately 12% of balances have yet to apply for forgiveness.

On a year-to-date basis, net interest income was $51.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $41.8 million for the same period a year ago. The increase of $9.8 million or 24% is primarily due to the accelerated realization of net deferred PPP processing fees on forgiven PPP loans of $6.9 million and an increase in interest on investment securities of $1.8 million as a result of an increase in investment securities.

Non Interest Income

Fluctuations in non-interest income between quarter and year-to-date are primarily due to Bank/Corporate owned life insurance (BOLI) income as a result of the decrease in the value of the policies that are invested in mutual funds. On a year-to-date basis, deposit fees increased $252,000 from the period a year ago due to growth in commercial business customers and lower earnings credit.

Non Interest Expense

For the second quarter of 2021, total non-interest expense increased $2.5 million compared to the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020 primarily due to a $2 million expense for settlement of a legal matter and an increase in bonus expense as a result of higher loan production. The efficiency ratio increased/decreased to 58% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 54% for the first quarter of 2021 and 59% for the second quarter of 2020.

Full time equivalent employees at June 30, 2021 were 192 compared to 195 a year ago. Full time equivalent employees were 192 at March 31, 2021. The Bank has 35 relationship managers in seven offices, an increase over the year of five and the prior quarter of one. The higher mix of relationship managers to back office personnel is the result of technology implementations that continue in 2021.

On a year-to-date basis, non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased $4.4 million or 17% compared to the same period a year ago, due to the settlement of a legal matter, an increase in salaries and bonus expense reflective of higher loan growth and PPP1 forgiveness with added expense for the deferred compensation plan (DCP) as a result of the market performance of DCP investment balances.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $27 million, or 1% from March 31, 2021 to $3.7 billion. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $118 million, to $1.7 billion from the first quarter of 2021 as CRE loans increased by $56 million, C&I loan growth and line utilization increased by $37 million and residential real estate loans increased by $25 million. At June 30, 2021, the utilization rate for the Bank’s commercial lines of credit was 27% compared to 24% at March 31, 2021. Investment securities increased by $214 million from the first quarter of 2021 to $1.3 billion. During the second quarter, the Bank designated $73 million of municipal bonds from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity to reduce volatility to equity in a rising rate environment. The duration of the securities portfolio declined from 4.7 to 4.5 years from March 31, 2021 to June 30, 2021.

At June 30, 2021, the tangible common equity ratio was 7.0%; excluding PPP loans, the tangible common equity ratio was 7.9%.

On June 23, 2021, the Bank declared a ten percent stock dividend per common share to be payable on July 22, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 23, 2021.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets declined to $54,000 at June 30, 2021 from $2.2 million at March 31, 2021, representing 0.01% of total assets (excluding PPP loans). The Bank continues to have no Other Real Estate Owned. Loans that were past due, criticized and classifieds represented 0.00%, 4.24%, and 0.68%, respectively of total loans at June 30, 2021 compared to 0.00%, 6.02%, and 0.98%, respectively of total loans at March 31, 2021 (excluding PPP loans in all periods). As of June 30, 2021, the Bank had total specific reserve of $52,000 related to one $214,000 impaired loan relationship. As of June 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses totaled $23.3 million, or 1.40% of total loans (excluding PPP loans); compared to 1.48% at March 31, 2021. All PPP loans are 100% guaranteed by the SBA and as such, no allowance for loan losses is allocated to these loans. The Bank is required to adopt CECL, or Current Expected Credit Loss, on January 1, 2023. During the second quarter of 2021, the Bank recorded no loan charge-offs and recoveries of $395,000.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank established a loan payment deferment program to assist its customers who are experiencing short-term financial or operational problems. As of June 30, 2021, there were no loans on a loan payment deferment program. As of March 31, 2021, there were five loans with a total principal balance of $11.2 million (0.5% of total loans) on a loan payment deferment program subsequently all have made their payments.

American Business Bank Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) June March December June 2021 2021 2020 2020 Assets: Cash and Due from Banks $ 74,242 $ 38,637 $ 44,334 $ 68,072 Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 269,596 350,354 201,719 232,770 Investment Securities: US Agencies 210,849 218,794 228,102 240,012 Mortgage Backed Securities 577,726 407,651 419,393 313,119 State and Municipals 213,729 270,161 279,045 133,128 US Treasuries - - - 10,081 Corporate Bonds 10,966 8,848 12,725 19,502 Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 1,013,270 905,454 939,265 715,842 State and Municipals Securities Held-to-Maturity, at Amortized Cost 255,953 151,041 143,229 86,289 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at Cost 11,779 10,864 10,864 10,864 Total Investment Securities 1,281,002 1,067,359 1,093,358 812,995 Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,193,612 1,137,493 1,095,811 1,007,655 Commercial and Industrial 364,019 327,519 333,021 370,786 SBA Payroll Protection Program 386,388 642,107 551,190 675,666 Residential Real Estate 105,711 80,686 76,483 71,112 Installment and Other 4,261 4,212 4,405 6,039 Total Loans Receivable 2,053,991 2,192,017 2,060,910 2,131,258 Allowance for Loan Losses (23,341 ) (22,946 ) (22,931 ) (22,399 ) Loans Receivable, Net 2,030,650 2,169,071 2,037,979 2,108,859 Furniture, Equipment and Leasehold Improvements, Net 7,074 7,472 7,857 8,520 Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance 28,325 28,070 27,738 26,651 Other Assets 41,440 44,247 41,277 37,396 Total Assets $ 3,732,329 $ 3,705,210 $ 3,454,262 $ 3,295,263 Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits $ 1,830,832 $ 1,855,756 $ 1,686,091 $ 1,684,662 Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 257,726 260,610 258,950 204,133 Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,311,603 1,270,228 1,191,591 1,100,191 Certificates of Deposit 34,543 34,267 35,778 35,713 Total Deposits 3,434,704 3,420,861 3,172,410 3,024,699 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings - - - - Other Liabilities 35,031 36,265 34,014 43,206 Total Liabilities $ 3,469,735 $ 3,457,126 $ 3,206,424 $ 3,067,905 Shareholders' Equity: Common Stock $ 200,904 $ 166,956 $ 166,263 $ 165,032 Retained Earnings 60,337 84,473 75,557 58,359 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss) 1,353 (3,345 ) 6,018 3,967 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 262,594 $ 248,084 $ 247,838 $ 227,358 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,732,329 $ 3,705,210 $ 3,454,262 $ 3,295,263 Standby Letters of Credit $ 33,184 $ 32,115 $ 33,469 $ 37,259 Per Share Information: Common Shares Outstanding 8,799,072 8,775,324 8,736,605 8,694,516 Book Value Per Share $ 29.84 $ 28.27 $ 28.37 $ 26.15 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 29.84 $ 28.27 $ 28.37 $ 26.15

* All per share amounts and number of shares outstanding have the 10% stock dividend retroactively applied

American Business Bank Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) For the three months ended: June March June 2021 2021 2020 Interest Income: Interest and Fees on Loans $ 22,861 $ 20,774 $ 19,169 Interest on Investment Securities 4,626 4,122 3,084 Interest on Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 99 66 93 Total Interest Income 27,586 24,962 22,346 Interest Expense: Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 40 41 37 Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits 426 414 538 Interest on Certificates of Deposits 12 14 28 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances and Other Borrowings - - - Total Interest Expense 478 469 603 Net Interest Income 27,108 24,493 21,743 Provision for Loan Losses - - 680 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 27,108 24,493 21,063 Non-Interest Income: Deposit Fees 763 745 640 International Fees 260 263 244 Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net - (15 ) (184 ) Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net - - - Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense) 255 332 953 Other 192 202 143 Total Non-Interest Income 1,470 1,527 1,796 Non-Interest Expense: Salaries and Employee Benefits 10,231 9,663 9,384 Occupancy and Equipment 1,151 1,146 953 Professional Services 1,560 1,703 1,627 Promotion Expenses 297 222 267 Other 3,226 1,200 1,693 Total Non-Interest Expense 16,465 13,934 13,924 Earnings before income taxes 12,113 12,086 8,935 Income Tax Expense 3,054 3,170 2,200 NET INCOME $ 9,059 $ 8,916 $ 6,735 Add back: After-Tax Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net $ - $ 11 $ 139 Core Net Income $ 9,059 $ 8,927 $ 6,874 Per Share Information: Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 1.01 $ 1.00 $ 0.76 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 1.00 $ 0.99 $ 0.76 Core Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 1.00 $ 0.99 $ 0.77 Weighted Average Shares - Basic 8,961,797 8,921,941 8,850,734 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 9,095,569 9,033,128 8,907,089

* All per share amounts and number of shares outstanding have the 10% stock dividend retroactively applied

American Business Bank Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) For the six months ended: June June 2021 2020 Interest Income: Interest and Fees on Loans $ 43,635 $ 36,464 Interest on Investment Securities 8,748 6,997 Interest on Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 165 147 Total Interest Income 52,548 43,608 Interest Expense: Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 81 141 Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits 840 1,505 Interest on Certificates of Deposits 26 69 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances and Other Borrowings - 131 Total Interest Expense 947 1,846 Net Interest Income 51,601 41,762 Provision for Loan Losses - 2,114 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 51,601 39,648 Non-Interest Income: Deposit Fees 1,507 1,255 International Fees 523 527 Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net (15 ) (137 ) Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net - 19 Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense) 587 203 Other 394 341 Total Non-Interest Income 2,996 2,208 Non-Interest Expense: Salaries and Employee Benefits 19,893 17,603 Occupancy and Equipment 2,297 1,873 Professional Services 3,263 3,108 Promotion Expenses 519 633 Other 4,426 2,755 Total Non-Interest Expense 30,398 25,972 Earnings before income taxes 24,199 15,884 Income Tax Expense 6,224 4,310 NET INCOME $ 17,975 $ 11,574 Add back: After-Tax Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net $ 11 $ 100 Core Net Income $ 17,986 $ 11,674 Per Share Information: Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 2.01 $ 1.31 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 1.98 $ 1.30 Core Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 1.98 $ 1.31 Weighted Average Shares - Basic 8,941,869 8,845,307 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 9,064,349 8,920,840

* All per share amounts and number of shares outstanding have the 10% stock dividend retroactively applied

American Business Bank Figures in $000 QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited) For the three months ended: June 2021 March 2021 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions $ 329,324 $ 99 0.12% $ 216,373 $ 66 0.12% Investment Securities: US Agencies 216,143 383 0.71% 225,144 408 0.72% Mortgage Backed Securities 466,148 1,565 1.34% 398,884 1,229 1.23% State and Municipals 435,608 2,394 2.20% 414,773 2,267 2.19% US Treasuries - - 0.00% - - 0.00% Corporate Bonds 10,085 82 3.25% 10,273 82 3.20% Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity 1,127,984 4,424 1.57% 1,049,074 3,986 1.52% Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 11,628 202 6.95% 10,864 136 5.01% Total Investment Securities 1,139,612 4,626 1.62% 1,059,938 4,122 1.56% Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,163,231 11,944 4.12% 1,105,890 11,463 4.20% Commercial and Industrial 340,067 3,921 4.62% 330,778 3,462 4.24% SBA Payroll Protection Program 555,338 6,069 4.38% 609,638 5,040 3.35% Residential Real Estate 93,126 889 3.83% 78,034 758 3.94% Installment and Other 5,613 38 2.75% 4,957 51 4.15% Total Loans Receivable 2,157,375 22,861 4.25% 2,129,297 20,774 3.96% Total Interest Earning Assets $ 3,626,311 $ 27,586 3.01% $ 3,405,608 $ 24,962 2.93% Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 1,871,930 - 0.00% 1,730,626 - 0.00% Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 267,490 40 0.06% 255,416 41 0.07% Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,278,436 426 0.13% 1,223,414 414 0.14% Certificates of Deposit 34,446 12 0.14% 34,865 14 0.16% Total Deposits 3,452,302 478 0.06% 3,244,321 469 0.06% Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 7 - 0.37% - - 0.00% Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings 1,580,379 478 0.12% 1,513,695 469 0.13% Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 3,452,309 $ 478 0.06% $ 3,244,321 $ 469 0.06% Net Interest Income $ 27,108 $ 24,493 Net Interest Rate Spread 2.95% 2.87% Net Interest Margin 3.00% 2.92% Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP 2.75% 2.82%

American Business Bank Figures in $000 QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited) For the three months ended: June 2021 June 2020 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions $ 329,324 $ 99 0.12% $ 264,722 $ 93 0.14% Investment Securities: US Agencies 216,143 383 0.71% 260,033 270 0.41% Mortgage Backed Securities 466,148 1,565 1.34% 271,173 1,434 2.12% State and Municipals 435,608 2,394 2.20% 174,950 1,196 2.73% US Treasuries - - 0.00% 10,018 37 1.48% Corporate Bonds 10,085 82 3.25% 19,908 147 2.95% Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity 1,127,984 4,424 1.57% 736,082 3,084 1.68% Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 11,628 202 6.95% 10,753 - 0.00% Total Investment Securities 1,139,612 4,626 1.62% 746,835 3,084 1.65% Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,163,231 11,944 4.12% 1,003,318 11,031 4.42% Commercial and Industrial 340,067 3,921 4.62% 402,179 4,380 4.38% SBA Payroll Protection Program 555,338 6,069 4.38% 539,535 2,994 2.23% Residential Real Estate 93,126 889 3.83% 70,984 705 4.00% Installment and Other 5,613 38 2.75% 5,037 59 4.75% Total Loans Receivable 2,157,375 22,861 4.25% 2,021,053 19,169 3.81% Total Interest Earning Assets $ 3,626,311 $ 27,586 3.01% $ 3,032,610 $ 22,346 2.91% Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 1,871,930 - 0.00% 1,624,250 - 0.00% Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 267,490 40 0.06% 201,439 37 0.07% Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,278,436 426 0.13% 1,027,292 538 0.21% Certificates of Deposit 34,446 12 0.14% 35,614 28 0.31% Total Deposits 3,452,302 478 0.06% 2,888,595 603 0.08% Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 7 - 0.37% - - 0.00% Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings 1,580,379 478 0.12% 1,264,345 603 0.19% Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 3,452,309 $ 478 0.06% $ 2,888,595 $ 603 0.08% Net Interest Income $ 27,108 $ 21,743 Net Interest Rate Spread 2.95% 2.83% Net Interest Margin 3.00% 2.88% Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP 2.75% 3.02%

American Business Bank Figures in $000 YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited) For the six months ended: June 2021 June 2020 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Deposits with Other Financial Institutions $ 273,160 $ 165 0.12% $ 146,139 $ 147 0.20% Investment Securities: US Agencies 220,619 790 0.72% 268,943 946 0.70% Mortgage Backed Securities 432,702 2,794 1.29% 279,234 3,177 2.28% State and Municipals 425,248 4,662 2.19% 169,050 2,317 2.74% US Treasuries - - 0.00% 10,022 74 1.48% Corporate Bonds 10,179 164 3.23% 19,928 297 2.98% Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity 1,088,748 8,410 1.54% 747,177 6,811 1.82% Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 11,248 338 6.01% 10,554 186 3.52% Total Investment Securities 1,099,996 8,748 1.59% 757,731 6,997 1.85% Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,134,719 23,405 4.16% 1,004,366 22,374 4.48% Commercial and Industrial 335,448 7,383 4.44% 419,181 9,404 4.51% SBA Payroll Protection Program 582,338 11,110 3.85% 269,767 2,994 2.23% Residential Real Estate 85,622 1,648 3.88% 73,643 1,592 4.35% Installment and Other 5,287 89 3.40% 5,343 100 3.76% Total Loans Receivable 2,143,414 43,635 4.11% 1,772,300 36,464 4.14% Total Interest Earning Assets $ 3,516,570 $ 52,548 2.97% $ 2,676,170 $ 43,608 3.22% Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 1,801,668 - 0.00% 1,364,422 - 0.00% Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 261,487 81 0.06% 201,845 141 0.14% Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,251,077 840 0.14% 917,213 1,505 0.33% Certificates of Deposit 34,654 26 0.15% 36,020 69 0.39% Total Deposits 3,348,886 947 0.06% 2,519,500 1,715 0.14% Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 4 - 0.37% 15,857 131 1.66% Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings 1,547,222 947 0.12% 1,170,935 1,846 0.32% Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 3,348,890 $ 947 0.06% $ 2,535,357 $ 1,846 0.15% Net Interest Income $ 51,601 $ 41,762 Net Interest Rate Spread 2.91% 3.07% Net Interest Margin 2.96% 3.14% Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP 2.78% 3.24%

American Business Bank Figures in $000 SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (unaudited) June March December June 2021 2021 2020 2020 Performance Ratios: Quarterly: Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 0.97% 1.01% 1.08% 0.86% Core Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 0.97% 1.01% 1.08% 0.87% Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 14.21% 14.32% 15.57% 12.14% Core Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 14.21% 14.34% 15.57% 12.39% Efficiency Ratio 57.61% 53.52% 53.70% 58.70% Year-to-Date Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 0.99% 1.01% 0.93% 0.83% Core Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 0.99% 1.01% 0.93% 0.84% Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 14.26% 14.32% 12.70% 10.68% Core Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 14.27% 14.34% 12.76% 10.77% Efficiency Ratio 55.66% 53.52% 56.40% 58.88% Core Efficiency Ratio 55.66% 53.52% 56.40% 58.88% Capital Adequacy: Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 14.26% 14.85% 14.65% 14.64% Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.01% 13.60% 13.40% 13.38% Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio 13.01% 13.60% 13.40% 13.38% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 6.98% 7.13% 6.98% 7.10% Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets 7.04% 6.70% 7.17% 6.90% Asset Quality Overview Non-Performing Loans $ 54 $ 2,172 $ 2,405 $ 2,601 Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing - - - - Total Non-Performing Loans 54 2,172 2,405 2,601 Restructured Loans 214 216 218 223 Other Real Estate Owned - - - - ALLL / Loans Receivable 1.14% 1.05% 1.11% 1.05% Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans Receivable * 0.01% 0.11% 0.13% 0.13% Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans Receivable *, excluding PPP ** 0.02% 0.15% 0.17% 0.19% Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets * 0.01% 0.06% 0.08% 0.09% Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets *, excluding PPP ** 0.01% 0.08% 0.09% 0.11% Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) quarterly $ (395) $ (16) $ (21) $ 168 Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date $ (411) $ (16) $ 457 $ 538 Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date / Average Loans Receivable -0.02% 0.00% 0.02% 0.03%

* Includes non-accrual loans, accruing loans past due 90+ days and Troubled Debt Restructurings (TDRs). ** SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

