Novacyt S.A.  David Allmond Announced as CEO Following Decision by Graham Mullis to Retire

Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT) ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”), a leading international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces the appointment of David Allmond as CEO and a member of the Board of Directors effective from 18 October 2021. At that time Graham Mullis, having informed the Board that he wishes to retire after 13 years with the expanded Group, will stand down as CEO and board member.

David, aged 51, brings relevant leadership experience in life science companies experiencing significant development and growth, and developing businesses into new global markets. Currently he is Chief Business Officer at Amryt Pharma (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), where he has played a key role in developing the company into a leading global rare and orphan disease drug company. Earlier in his career David held sales and marketing roles of increasing seniority at Amgen, Celgene, and Aegerion Pharmaceuticals. David received a BSc in microbiology from Imperial College. David will be supported by Novacyt’s recently strengthened executive management team.

Graham will be retiring after 13 years with the wider business, both as CEO of Novacyt and formerly CEO of Lab21, which was acquired by the Group in 2014. Graham is committed to ensuring a smooth transition with David and will continue to lead the Group as CEO until David joins the Company.

James Wakefield, Chairman of Novacyt, added:
 “The Board is highly confident that, after an extensive search, we have found the right leader for Novacyt’s next chapter of growth, following Graham’s decision to retire. We look forward to working with David and the recently strengthened senior management team to deliver on the Company’s strategy of organic, R&D and acquisitive growth that we recently reiterated at our full year results.

“The Group owes Graham a huge debt of gratitude for his hard work, determination and leadership. He leaves a legacy of having created one of the UK’s leading diagnostic businesses and should be proud of the role the Company has played, and continues to play, in supporting nations and businesses in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

David Allmond, CEO-elect of Novacyt, commented:
 “I am excited to be joining Novacyt at a pivotal phase in its development and I am looking forward to building upon Graham’s outstanding work with the business over the past 13 years. Novacyt is poised for its next phase of growth and I am confident I can lead the Company effectively through this period, working closely with the excellent management team and Board to make a significant contribution to global health and deliver sustained and ongoing value to our shareholders.”

