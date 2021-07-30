checkAd

Emgold Receives Approval To Trade on the OTCQB Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR)(OTCQB:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ('Emgold' or the 'Company is pleased to announce that after successfully completing the application process, the Company was approved …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR)(OTCQB:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ('Emgold' or the 'Company is pleased to announce that after successfully completing the application process, the Company was approved for quotation on the OTCQB®, operated by the OTC Markets Groups. The Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB today, July 30, 2021, at the opening of the market, under its current U.S. stock symbol 'EGMCF' and will remain listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol 'EMR'.

David Watkinson, President and CEO, commented, 'Up-listing to the OTCQB will enhance our visibility and make the Company accessible to a much broader range of U.S. investors. Trading on the OTCQB is expected to increase liquidity by providing current and potential investors with a transparent and easily accessible trading platform where they can find Real-Time quotes and market information.'

Shareholders of existing Emgold shares, previously traded on the OTC® Pink Open Market, will now trade on the OTCQB without any further action required.

The OTCQB Venture is the premier marketplace for companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. Qualifying for approval to trade on the OTCQB requires a Company to be current on disclosure obligations, to pass a minimum bid price test, and to provide an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards creates a solid baseline of transparency, as well as the technology to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Emgold

Emgold is a gold and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's strategy is to look for quality acquisitions, add value to these assets through exploration, and monetize them through sale, joint ventures, option, royalty, and other transactions to create value for our shareholders (acquisition and divestiture (A&D) business model).

In Nevada, Emgold's Golden Arrow Property, the core asset of the Company, is an advanced stage gold and silver property with a well-defined measured and indicated resource. New York Canyon is a base metal property subject to an Earn-in with Option to Joint Venture Agreement with Kennecott Exploration, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). The Mindora Property is a gold, silver, and base metal property located 12 miles from New York Canyon. Buckskin Rawhide East is a gold and silver property leased to Rawhide Mining LLC, operators of the adjacent Rawhide Mine.

