checkAd

Cardinal Health completes sale of Cordis business to Hellman & Friedman

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 17:00  |  17   |   |   

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) and Hellman & Friedman (H&F) announced today the completion of the previously announced sale of Cardinal Health's Cordis business to H&F. The sale price of approximately $1 billion includes the buyer's assumption of certain liabilities and the seller's retention of certain working capital accounts.

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide.

"We appreciate H&F's partnership throughout the transaction, and we are excited about Cordis's future under H&F's ownership," said Mike Kaufmann, CEO of Cardinal Health. "As we shared previously, this divestiture demonstrates our disciplined portfolio evaluation approach, and we remain committed to investing in our strategic growth areas."

"We are thrilled to begin this next chapter for Cordis and value the partnership with Cardinal Health through the transition," said Shar Matin, CEO of Cordis. "We believe that an independent Cordis company, combined with an innovative approach to bring differentiated products to market, will allow us to create incremental value for teammates, customers and investors."

Cardinal Health plans to release its fourth-quarter and year-end financial results for its fiscal year 2021 on August 5 prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will webcast a discussion of these results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

About Cardinal Health
 Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 40 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

About Hellman & Friedman
Hellman & Friedman is a preeminent global private equity firm with a distinctive investment approach focused on large-scale equity investments in high quality growth businesses. H&F seeks to partner with world-class management teams where its deep sector expertise, long-term orientation and collaborative partnership approach enable companies to flourish. H&F targets outstanding businesses in select sectors including software & technology, financial services, healthcare, consumer & retail, and other business services. The firm is currently investing its tenth fund, with over $24 billion of committed capital, and has over $80 billion in assets under management and committed capital. Learn more about H&F's defining investment philosophy and approach to sustainable outcomes at www.hf.com.

Contacts

Cardinal Health:

Media: Erich Timmerman, erich.timmerman@cardinalhealth.com and (847) 887-1487.
Investors: Kevin Moran, kevin.moran@cardinalhealth.com and (614) 757-7942.

H&F:
 Media: Winnie Lerner, winnie.lerner@fgh.com and (917) 375-5652.

Cautions concerning forward-looking statements
This release contains forward-looking statements addressing expectations, prospects, estimates and other matters that are dependent upon future events or developments. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will," "should," "could," "would," "project," "continue," "likely," and similar expressions, and include statements reflecting future results or guidance, statements of outlook and various accruals and estimates. These matters are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. Cardinal Health is subject to additional risks and uncertainties described in Cardinal Health's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports and exhibits to those reports. This release reflects management's views as of August 2, 2021. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Cardinal Health undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640263/Cardinal_Health_Logo.jpg 

Cardinal Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cardinal Health completes sale of Cordis business to Hellman & Friedman DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) and Hellman & Friedman (H&F) announced today the completion of the previously announced sale of Cardinal Health's Cordis business to H&F. The sale price of approximately $1 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Cross-Country
Biodiesel Market is Predicted to Witness Huge Growth in Coming Years: P&S Intelligence
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Lupus Research Alliance Applauds U.S. FDA Approval of AstraZeneca's anifrolumab-fnia (Saphnelo) for ...
Notice convening the extraordinary general meeting of AB Electrolux
Castellum Aktiebolag announces a recommended public offer to the shareholders of Kungsleden ...
Healthera, a leading digital pharmacy platform, announces partnership with Alliance Healthcare to ...
Facevalue Launches Pan European Online Factoring Solution For SMEs
Eureka Leads the Way in Transforming the Household Cleaning Experience
Esports Market Size to Reach USD 5,199.8 Million in 2028 | Increasing Number of Live Esports ...
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Increasing Use in Lithium-ion Batteries, Graphite Electrode, Nuclear Industry to Drive Needle Coke ...
The Way of Advertising Future: Social Influencers and Content Creators
VeChain Releases New Milestone to PoA 2.0: Successful VIP-193 Testnet
Trends in Solid-State Batteries, Discussed by IDTechEx
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
Governments Get Behind the Global Shift Towards Electric Vehicles
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.07.21Distributors Announce Proposed Opioid Settlement Agreement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21US-Pharmakonzerne akzeptieren milliardenschweren Opioid-Vergleich
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Distributors Reach Opioid Settlement Agreement With New York State
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21'WSJ': Milliardenschwere Einigung bei US-Opioid-Krise in Sicht
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten