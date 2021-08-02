checkAd

Tikehau Capital Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 30 July 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021   

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

notional(1)

exercisable(2)

30 July 2021

175,318,344

175,318,344

172,353,484

(1) The notional voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights which are attached to all the shares, including those with no voting rights (statement in compliance with the article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Financial Markets Authority).

(2) The exercisable voting rights correspond to the total number of shares exercisable at shareholders meetings. They are calculated on the basis of the total number of voting rights attached to the total number of actions, net of the shares with no voting rights (treasury shares…).

Wertpapier


