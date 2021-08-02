Argo Group Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

"Argo reported its highest quarterly operating income in more than ten years during the second quarter as a result of our focus on disciplined underwriting and strong investment contributions," said Argo Chief Executive Officer Kevin J. Rehnberg. "Our targeted growth efforts have accelerated across the company during 2021 and we remain optimistic about current market conditions and underwriting opportunities.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) ("Argo" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Argo reported second quarter 2021 net income attributable to common shareholders of $67.1 million or $1.92 per diluted common share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $5.4 million or $(0.16) per diluted common share for the 2020 second quarter. Operating income in the second quarter of 2021 was $56.1 million or $1.60 per diluted common share, compared to an operating loss of $3.6 million or $0.10 per diluted common share for the 2020 second quarter.

“We continue to focus on our strategic priorities of improving underwriting margins, reducing volatility and managing expenses. All of this is focused on generating superior shareholder returns over time.”

Second Quarter Consolidated Operating Highlights $ in millions Three Months Ended June 30, Q/Q Six Months Ended June 30, Y/Y Consolidated 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Gross written premiums $ 815.3 $ 799.6 2.0 % $ 1,571.8 $ 1,625.5 -3.3 % Net written premiums 493.3 456.1 8.2 % 914.6 836.6 9.3 % Earned premiums 470.3 433.4 8.5 % 936.4 868.4 7.8 % Underwriting income (loss) $ 21.4 $ 0.4 NM $ 3.5 $ (13.6 ) NM Net investment income 52.7 1.4 NM 97.1 37.0 162.4 % Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 67.1 $ (5.4 ) NM $ 94.3 $ (30.1 ) NM Operating income (loss) $ 56.1 $ (3.6 ) NM $ 71.6 $ 8.9 704.5 % Loss ratio 57.7 % 63.0 % -5.3 pts 61.9 % 63.8 % -1.9 pts Acquisition expense ratio 17.4 % 16.1 % 1.3 pts 17.2 % 16.2 % 1 pts General and administrative expense ratio 20.3 % 20.8 % -0.5 pts 20.6 % 21.6 % -1 pts Expense ratio 37.7 % 36.9 % 0.8 pts 37.8 % 37.8 % 0 pts Combined ratio 95.4 % 99.9 % -4.5 pts 99.7 % 101.6 % -1.9 pts CAY ex-CAT loss ratio 55.6 % 56.2 % -0.6 pts 55.6 % 56.7 % -1.1 pts

Gross written premiums increased 2.0% to $815.3 million during the second quarter of 2021. Premium growth of 6.8% in U.S. Operations was partially offset by a 5.4% decline in International Operations. Adjusting for the sale of Ariel Re in November 2020 and planned or executed exits of business in Italy, Malta and the U.S. grocery business, underlying premiums grew approximately 14% during the second quarter of 2021. In the U.S., premium growth in strategic growth areas was up 25%, while overall growth was tempered by business exits and re-underwriting actions in certain underperforming businesses and property lines. The decline in International premiums was due to the sale of Ariel Re in November 2020 and planned exits of business in Italy and Malta, largely offset by growth in Syndicate 1200 reflecting continued rate increases and an increase in Argo's participation in Syndicate 1200's capacity. Pricing increases were in the high single digits on average across Argo, with the range varying by business line.

The combined ratio was 95.4% during the second quarter of 2021 compared to 99.9% in the prior year quarter. The improved combined ratio was driven by lower losses related to COVID-19 and natural catastrophes, as well as an improved current accident year, ex-catastrophe ("CAY ex-CAT") loss ratio.

Total catastrophe losses in the second quarter of 2021 were $11.1 million or 2.4 points on the loss ratio. Natural catastrophes accounted for $6.5 million and losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic were $4.6 million. Catastrophe losses in the second quarter of 2020 were $27.9 million or 6.4 points on the loss ratio and included $17.4 million related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net favorable reserve development for the 2021 second quarter was $1.2 million, or 0.3 points on the loss ratio, and was recognized in both U.S. and International Operations. Net reserve development of $1.8 million added 0.4 points to the loss ratio in the second quarter of 2020.

The CAY ex-CAT loss ratio for the 2021 second quarter of 55.6% compares to 56.2% in the prior year second quarter. In the U.S., the CAY ex-CAT loss ratio increased compared to the second quarter of 2020 as the prior year quarter benefited from a reduction in claims frequency due to the broader economic slowdown. The improvement in the CAY ex-CAT loss ratio was driven by International Operations and is primarily the result of continued remediation efforts and rate increases earning through the results.

The expense ratio in the second quarter of 2021 was 37.7% and was up 0.8 points from the prior year quarter driven by the increase in the acquisition expense ratio. The acquisition expense ratio of 17.4% increased 1.3 points compared to the prior year second quarter as a higher ratio in the U.S. was partially offset by an improvement in International. The general and administrative expense ratio of 20.3% improved 0.5 points compared to the prior year second quarter.

The CAY ex-CAT combined ratio was 93.3% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 93.1% in the prior year second quarter.

Net investment income was $52.7 million in the 2021 second quarter compared to $1.4 million in the prior year second quarter. Investment income from alternative investments was $29.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 and included gains from both private equity and hedge fund investments. Results for the prior year second quarter included losses from alternative investments of $23.4 million as a result of significant financial market volatility. Net investment income excluding alternatives was $22.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 and decreased 8.0% from the prior year quarter due primarily to lower interest rates.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $67.1 million or $1.92 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $5.4 million or $(0.16) per diluted share for the 2020 second quarter. The 2021 second quarter result benefited from $24.7 million of pre-tax realized investment gains compared to $17.9 million in the prior year quarter. The current quarter included a benefit of $20.3 million from the change in fair value of equity securities in addition to net investment realized gains of $15.5 million. These realized gains were partially offset by an $11.5 million net charge due to an amendment to the transaction and other related agreements associated with the sale of Trident. The second quarter of 2021 included $10.8 million of non-operating expenses compared to $3.5 million in the prior year quarter. The total in the second quarter of 2021 included approximately $7 million of expenses related to certain office closures. The prior year second quarter included a $31.8 million gain related to the sale of Trident and a positive change in the fair value of equity securities, partially offset by net realized investment losses and credit losses on fixed maturity securities. Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity was 15.6% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to -1.3% in the prior year quarter.

Operating income was $56.1 million or $1.60 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021, compared to an operating loss of $3.6 million or $(0.10) per diluted share in the prior year quarter. The primary drivers of the increased operating income were improved underwriting and investment income in the second quarter of 2021. Annualized operating return on average common shareholders' equity was 13.1% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to -0.9% in the prior year quarter.

U.S. Operations:

$ in millions Three Months Ended June 30, Q/Q Six Months Ended June 30, Y/Y U.S. Operations 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Gross written premiums $ 513.0 $ 480.2 6.8 % $ 1,002.4 $ 956.7 4.8 % Net written premiums 317.2 303.6 4.5 % 610.2 573.0 6.5 % Earned premiums 314.5 301.6 4.3 % 628.9 604.1 4.1 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 183.6 171.2 7.2 % 379.2 360.8 5.1 % Acquisition expenses 50.3 42.7 17.8 % 100.6 84.5 19.1 % General and administrative expenses 55.7 52.9 5.3 % 112.9 107.2 5.3 % Underwriting income $ 24.9 $ 34.8 -28.4 % $ 36.2 $ 51.6 -29.8 % Loss ratio 58.3 % 56.8 % 1.5 pts 60.3 % 59.8 % 0.5 pts Acquisition expense ratio 16.0 % 14.2 % 1.8 pts 16.0 % 14.0 % 2 pts General and administrative expense ratio 17.7 % 17.5 % 0.2 pts 17.9 % 17.7 % 0.2 pts Expense ratio 33.7 % 31.7 % 2 pts 33.9 % 31.7 % 2.2 pts Combined ratio 92.0 % 88.5 % 3.5 pts 94.2 % 91.5 % 2.7 pts CAY ex-CAT loss ratio 57.9 % 54.9 % 3 pts 56.8 % 56.7 % 0.1 pts

In our U.S. Operations, gross written premiums increased 6.8% compared to the 2020 second quarter due to growth in Liability and Professional lines, while premiums in Property lines declined. Growth in the period was driven by strategic focus businesses that include Argo Pro, Casualty, Construction, Environmental, Inland Marine and Surety. These businesses, which represent more than 60% of U.S. Operations gross written premiums, in total were up approximately 25% during the quarter. Offsetting this growth was the impact of planned reductions in Property lines and other re-underwriting actions, including the exit of our grocery and restaurant business. Rates on average were up in the mid to high single digits, with pricing increases remaining stable in most of our strategic focus businesses.

The loss ratio for the second quarter of 2021 was 58.3% compared to 56.8% in the prior year second quarter. The loss ratio increased compared to the second quarter of 2020 as the prior year quarter benefited from a reduction in claims frequency due to the broader economic slowdown. The loss ratio also benefited from a 1.5 point reduction in catastrophe losses compared to the prior year second quarter.

Net favorable prior-year reserve development in the second quarter of 2021 was $0.5 million compared to $0.6 million of favorable development in the prior year second quarter.

Catastrophe losses of $2.0 million totaled 0.6 points compared to $6.5 million or 2.1 points in the prior year second quarter and were primarily related to smaller weather events in the current quarter.

The acquisition expense ratio for the second quarter of 2021 was 16.0%, an increase of 1.8 points compared to the 2020 second quarter but in-line with the result for the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily driven by changes in business mix.

The general and administrative expense ratio was 17.7% in the second quarter of 2021 and was up slightly from the prior year quarter.

International Operations:

$ in millions Three Months Ended June 30, Q/Q Six Months Ended June 30, Y/Y International Operations 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Gross written premiums $ 302.1 $ 319.3 -5.4 % $ 569.0 $ 668.5 -14.9 % Net written premiums 175.9 152.4 15.4 % 304.0 263.3 15.5 % Earned premiums 155.7 131.8 18.1 % 307.2 264.1 16.3 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 86.8 101.1 -14.1 % 197.4 192.6 2.5 % Acquisition expenses 31.3 27.2 15.1 % 60.3 56.7 6.3 % General and administrative expenses 30.1 30.4 -1.0 % 63.8 61.2 4.2 % Underwriting income (loss) $ 7.5 $ (26.9 ) NM $ (14.3 ) $ (46.4 ) NM Loss ratio 55.7 % 76.7 % -21 pts 64.3 % 72.9 % -8.6 pts Acquisition expense ratio 20.1 % 20.6 % -0.5 pts 19.6 % 21.5 % -1.9 pts General and administrative expense ratio 19.3 % 23.1 % -3.8 pts 20.8 % 23.2 % -2.4 pts Expense Ratio 39.4 % 43.7 % -4.3 pts 40.4 % 44.7 % -4.3 pts Combined ratio 95.1 % 120.4 % -25.3 pts 104.7 % 117.6 % -12.9 pts CAY ex-CAT loss ratio 51.0 % 59.3 % -8.3 pts 53.3 % 57.0 % -3.7 pts

In our International Operations, gross written premiums declined 5.4% in the second quarter of 2021 as top line results were impacted by previously announced business exits, with the largest decrease being from Property lines. Excluding the impact of business exits, gross written premiums would have been up approximately 23% primarily due to higher rates and increased participation in Syndicate 1200's capacity. Rate increases remained strong across most lines of business and averaged approximately 10% during the 2021 second quarter, mainly attributable to Liability lines.

Net written and earned premium in the second quarter of 2021 increased 15.4% and 18.1%, respectively, compared to the 2020 second quarter. The increase was related to growth at Syndicate 1200 due to increased participation in the Syndicate results and rate increases achieved over the last several quarters, in addition to changes in ceded reinsurance due to the impact of business exits.

The loss ratio for the second quarter of 2021 was 55.7% compared to 76.7% in the prior year second quarter. The improvement in the loss ratio is primarily the result of continued remediation efforts and rate increases earning through results. The loss ratio in the current quarter also benefited from a reduction in catastrophe losses compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Catastrophe losses totaled 5.9 points in the second quarter of 2021, attributed to natural catastrophes and losses related to COVID-19.

The CAY ex-CAT loss ratio was 51.0% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 59.3% in the prior year second quarter. The improvement reflects the benefit of pricing and underwriting actions, as well as a fewer number of large losses compared to the prior year quarter.

Net favorable prior year reserve development in the second quarter of 2021 was $1.9 million or 1.2 points on the loss ratio, compared to modest reserve strengthening in prior year second quarter.

The acquisition ratio improved 0.5 points to 20.1% during the quarter with the improvement driven by actions to remove certain high-cost delegated authority arrangements.

The general and administrative expense ratio of 19.3% improved 3.8 points from the prior year second quarter and is attributable largely to growth in earned premiums.

Balance Sheet:

Book value per common share was $50.34 at June 30, 2021, compared to $48.23 at March 31, 2021. Including dividends paid, book value per common share increased 5.0% relative to March 31, 2021 due to strong retained earnings and modest net unrealized gains on fixed income securities.

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Assets Total investments $ 5,185.9 $ 5,255.8 Cash 190.7 148.8 Accrued investment income 20.8 21.8 Receivables 3,541.6 3,688.8 Goodwill and intangible assets 207.8 207.8 Deferred acquisition costs, net 168.2 163.6 Ceded unearned premiums 591.0 575.1 Other assets 462.3 404.1 Total assets $ 10,368.3 $ 10,465.8 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 5,238.6 $ 5,406.0 Unearned premiums 1,473.7 1,464.8 Ceded reinsurance payable, net 920.2 950.4 Senior unsecured fixed rate notes 140.2 140.2 Other indebtedness 60.4 60.7 Junior subordinated debentures 258.0 257.8 Other liabilities 379.3 328.1 Total liabilities 8,470.4 8,608.0 Preferred shares 144.0 144.0 Common shareholders’ equity 1,753.9 1,713.8 Total shareholders' equity 1,897.9 1,857.8 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,368.3 $ 10,465.8 Book value per common share $ 50.34 $ 49.40

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross written premiums $ 815.3 $ 799.6 $ 1,571.8 $ 1,625.5 Net written premiums 493.3 456.1 914.6 836.6 Earned premiums 470.3 433.4 936.4 868.4 Net investment income 52.7 1.4 97.1 37.0 Net realized investment gains (losses) 24.7 17.9 37.8 (18.3 ) Total revenue 547.7 452.7 1,071.3 887.1 Losses and loss adjustment expenses 271.6 273.2 579.2 554.1 Acquisition expenses 81.7 69.6 160.9 141.0 General and administrative expenses 95.6 90.2 192.8 186.9 Non-operating expenses 10.8 3.5 12.7 6.8 Interest expense 5.7 7.0 10.8 14.8 Fee and other (income) expense, net (0.8 ) (1.0 ) (0.7 ) (1.9 ) Foreign currency exchange losses 4.4 4.3 5.7 5.2 Total expenses 469.0 446.8 961.4 906.9 Income (loss) before income taxes 78.7 5.9 109.9 (19.8 ) Income tax provision 8.9 11.3 10.3 10.3 Net income (loss) $ 69.8 $ (5.4 ) $ 99.6 $ (30.1 ) Dividends on preferred shares 2.7 — 5.3 — Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 67.1 $ (5.4 ) $ 94.3 $ (30.1 ) Net income (loss) per common share (basic) $ 1.93 $ (0.16 ) $ 2.72 $ (0.87 ) Net income (loss) per common share (diluted) $ 1.92 $ (0.16 ) $ 2.70 $ (0.87 ) Weighted average common shares: Basic 34.8 34.6 34.8 34.6 Diluted 35.0 34.6 35.0 34.6 Loss ratio 57.7 % 63.0 % 61.9 % 63.8 % Acquisition expense ratio 17.4 % 16.1 % 17.2 % 16.2 % General and administrative expense ratio 20.3 % 20.8 % 20.6 % 21.6 % Expense ratio 37.7 % 36.9 % 37.8 % 37.8 % GAAP combined ratio 95.4 % 99.9 % 99.7 % 101.6 % CAY ex-CAT combined ratio 93.3 % 93.1 % 93.4 % 94.5 %

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. SEGMENT DATA (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 U.S. Operations Gross written premiums $ 513.0 $ 480.2 $ 1,002.4 $ 956.7 Net written premiums 317.2 303.6 610.2 573.0 Earned premiums 314.5 301.6 628.9 604.1 Underwriting income 24.9 34.8 36.2 51.6 Net investment income 33.7 0.8 62.5 26.0 Interest expense (3.5 ) (4.2 ) (7.1 ) (9.1 ) Fee income (expense), net (0.6 ) (0.2 ) (0.5 ) (0.4 ) Operating income before taxes $ 54.5 $ 31.2 $ 91.1 $ 68.1 Loss ratio 58.3 % 56.8 % 60.3 % 59.8 % Acquisition expense ratio 16.0 % 14.2 % 16.0 % 14.0 % General and administrative expense ratio 17.7 % 17.5 % 17.9 % 17.7 % Expense Ratio 33.7 % 31.7 % 33.9 % 31.7 % GAAP combined ratio 92.0 % 88.5 % 94.2 % 91.5 % CAY ex-CAT combined ratio 91.6 % 86.6 % 90.7 % 88.4 % International Operations Gross written premiums $ 302.1 $ 319.3 $ 569.0 $ 668.5 Net written premiums 175.9 152.4 304.0 263.3 Earned premiums 155.7 131.8 307.2 264.1 Underwriting income (loss) 7.5 (26.9 ) (14.3 ) (46.4 ) Net investment income 13.9 0.5 25.9 9.1 Interest expense (1.5 ) (2.0 ) (2.9 ) (4.3 ) Fee income (expense), net 0.9 0.9 0.5 1.8 Operating income (loss) before taxes $ 20.8 $ (27.5 ) $ 9.2 $ (39.8 ) Loss ratio 55.7 % 76.7 % 64.3 % 72.9 % Acquisition expense ratio 20.1 % 20.6 % 19.6 % 21.5 % General and administrative expense ratio 19.3 % 23.1 % 20.8 % 23.2 % Expense Ratio 39.4 % 43.7 % 40.4 % 44.7 % GAAP combined ratio 95.1 % 120.4 % 104.7 % 117.6 % CAY ex-CAT combined ratio 90.4 % 103.0 % 93.7 % 101.7 %

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. RECONCILIATION OF LOSS RATIOS (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 U.S. Operations Loss ratio 58.3 % 56.8 % 60.3 % 59.8 % Prior accident year loss reserve development 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.1 % (0.5 )% Catastrophe losses (0.6 )% (2.1 )% (3.6 )% (2.6 )% CAY ex-CAT loss ratio 57.9 % 54.9 % 56.8 % 56.7 % International Operations Loss ratio 55.7 % 76.7 % 64.3 % 72.9 % Prior accident year loss reserve development 1.2 % (1.2 )% 0.6 % (0.4 )% Catastrophe losses (5.9 )% (16.2 )% (11.6 )% (15.5 )% CAY ex-CAT loss ratio 51.0 % 59.3 % 53.3 % 57.0 % Consolidated Loss ratio 57.7 % 63.0 % 61.9 % 63.8 % Prior accident year loss reserve development 0.3 % (0.4 )% — % (0.5 )% Catastrophe losses (2.4 )% (6.4 )% (6.3 )% (6.6 )% CAY ex-CAT loss ratio 55.6 % 56.2 % 55.6 % 56.7 %

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. NET PRIOR-YEAR RESERVE DEVELOPMENT & CATASTROPHE LOSSES BY SEGMENT (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Prior-Year Reserve Development (Favorable)/Unfavorable U.S. Operations $ (0.5 ) $ (0.6 ) $ (0.9 ) $ 2.7 International Operations (1.9 ) 1.5 (1.9 ) 1.1 Run-off Lines 1.2 0.9 2.6 0.7 Total net prior-year reserve development $ (1.2 ) $ 1.8 $ (0.2 ) $ 4.5 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Catastrophe & COVID-19 Losses Catastrophe losses U.S. Operations $ 2.0 $ 5.5 $ 22.9 $ 7.5 International Operations 4.5 5.0 26.7 5.9 Total catastrophe losses 6.5 10.5 49.6 13.4 COVID-19 losses U.S. Operations — 1.0 — 8.5 International Operations 4.6 16.4 9.0 35.1 Total COVID-19 losses 4.6 17.4 9.0 43.6 Catastrophe & COVID-19 losses U.S. Operations 2.0 6.5 22.9 16.0 International Operations 9.1 21.4 35.7 41.0 Total catastrophe & COVID-19 losses $ 11.1 $ 27.9 $ 58.6 $ 57.0

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. RECONCILIATION OF UNDERWRITING INCOME (LOSS) TO NET INCOME (LOSS) CONSOLIDATED (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 69.8 $ (5.4 ) $ 99.6 $ (30.1 ) Add (deduct): Income tax provision 8.9 11.3 10.3 10.3 Net investment income (52.7 ) (1.4 ) (97.1 ) (37.0 ) Net realized investment (gains) losses (24.7 ) (17.9 ) (37.8 ) 18.3 Interest expense 5.7 7.0 10.8 14.8 Fee and other (income) expense, net (0.8 ) (1.0 ) (0.7 ) (1.9 ) Foreign currency exchange losses 4.4 4.3 5.7 5.2 Non-operating expenses 10.8 3.5 12.7 6.8 Underwriting income (loss) $ 21.4 $ 0.4 $ 3.5 $ (13.6 )

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO NET INCOME (LOSS) CONSOLIDATED (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss), as reported $ 69.8 $ (5.4 ) $ 99.6 $ (30.1 ) Income tax provision 8.9 11.3 10.3 10.3 Net income (loss), before taxes 78.7 5.9 109.9 (19.8 ) Add (deduct): Net realized investment (gains) losses (24.7 ) (17.9 ) (37.8 ) 18.3 Foreign currency exchange losses 4.4 4.3 5.7 5.2 Non-operating expenses 10.8 3.5 12.7 6.8 Operating income before taxes and preferred share dividends 69.2 (4.2 ) 90.5 10.5 Income tax provision, at assumed rate (1) 10.4 (0.6 ) 13.6 1.6 Preferred share dividends 2.7 — 5.3 — Operating income (loss) $ 56.1 $ (3.6 ) $ 71.6 $ 8.9 Operating income (loss) per common share (diluted) $ 1.60 $ (0.10 ) $ 2.05 $ 0.26 Weighted average common shares, diluted 35.0 34.6 35.0 34.6

(1) For the purpose of calculating Operating Income, an assumed tax rate of 15% was used for all periods presented.

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT TO NET INCOME (LOSS) (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating income (loss) before income taxes: U.S. Operations $ 54.5 $ 31.2 $ 91.1 $ 68.1 International Operations 20.8 (27.5 ) 9.2 (39.8 ) Run-off Lines (0.1 ) (1.3 ) (0.9 ) (0.8 ) Corporate and Other (6.0 ) (6.6 ) (8.9 ) (17.0 ) Total operating income (loss) before income taxes 69.2 (4.2 ) 90.5 10.5 Net realized investment gains (losses) 24.7 17.9 37.8 (18.3 ) Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains (4.4 ) (4.3 ) (5.7 ) (5.2 ) Non-operating expenses (10.8 ) (3.5 ) (12.7 ) (6.8 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 78.7 5.9 109.9 (19.8 ) Income tax provision 8.9 11.3 10.3 10.3 Net income (loss) $ 69.8 $ (5.4 ) $ 99.6 $ (30.1 )

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. PREMIUMS BY SEGMENT AND LINE OF BUSINESS (in millions) (unaudited) U.S. Operations Three months ended June 30, 2021 Three months ended June 30, 2020 Gross

Written Net

Written Net

Earned Gross

Written Net

Written Net

Earned Property $ 72.8 $ 33.7 $ 38.3 $ 81.5 $ 47.1 $ 41.3 Liability 265.0 159.7 165.4 242.9 159.4 169.9 Professional 120.2 81.1 74.7 103.8 63.3 58.6 Specialty 55.0 42.7 36.1 52.0 33.8 31.8 Total $ 513.0 $ 317.2 $ 314.5 $ 480.2 $ 303.6 $ 301.6

Six months ended June 30, 2021 Six months ended June 30, 2020 Gross

Written Net

Written Net

Earned Gross

Written Net

Written Net

Earned Property $ 129.7 $ 54.4 $ 80.8 $ 146.7 $ 62.2 $ 80.7 Liability 531.5 322.3 331.1 512.8 322.1 342.2 Professional 232.2 153.3 146.4 201.0 121.9 114.1 Specialty 109.0 80.2 70.6 96.2 66.8 67.1 Total $ 1,002.4 $ 610.2 $ 628.9 $ 956.7 $ 573.0 $ 604.1

International Operations Three months ended June 30, 2021 Three months ended June 30, 2020 Gross

Written Net

Written Net

Earned Gross

Written Net

Written Net

Earned Property $ 81.1 $ 28.6 $ 33.8 $ 132.3 $ 50.0 $ 35.6 Liability 65.5 38.3 35.5 56.4 31.7 26.3 Professional 53.1 40.2 36.3 51.3 25.8 29.4 Specialty 102.4 68.8 50.1 79.3 44.9 40.5 Total $ 302.1 $ 175.9 $ 155.7 $ 319.3 $ 152.4 $ 131.8

Six months ended June 30, 2021 Six months ended June 30, 2020 Gross

Written Net

Written Net

Earned Gross

Written Net

Written Net

Earned Property $ 160.5 $ 48.5 $ 75.9 $ 255.5 $ 62.7 $ 71.3 Liability 122.8 69.0 65.7 112.4 49.1 46.3 Professional 106.2 67.6 69.5 107.0 50.3 58.1 Specialty 179.5 118.9 96.1 193.6 101.2 88.4 Total $ 569.0 $ 304.0 $ 307.2 $ 668.5 $ 263.3 $ 264.1

Consolidated Three months ended June 30, 2021 Three months ended June 30, 2020 Gross

Written Net

Written Net

Earned Gross

Written Net

Written Net

Earned Property $ 153.9 $ 62.3 $ 72.1 $ 213.8 $ 97.1 $ 76.9 Liability 330.7 198.2 201.0 299.4 191.2 196.2 Professional 173.3 121.3 111.0 155.1 89.1 88.0 Specialty 157.4 111.5 86.2 131.3 78.7 72.3 Total $ 815.3 $ 493.3 $ 470.3 $ 799.6 $ 456.1 $ 433.4

Six months ended June 30, 2021 Six months ended June 30, 2020 Gross

Written Net

Written Net

Earned Gross

Written Net

Written Net

Earned Property $ 290.2 $ 102.9 $ 156.7 $ 402.2 $ 124.9 $ 152.0 Liability 654.7 391.7 397.1 625.5 371.5 388.7 Professional 338.4 220.9 215.9 308.0 172.2 172.2 Specialty 288.5 199.1 166.7 289.8 168.0 155.5 Total $ 1,571.8 $ 914.6 $ 936.4 $ 1,625.5 $ 836.6 $ 868.4

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. COMPONENTS OF NET INVESTMENT INCOME & NET REALIZED INVESTMENT GAINS (LOSSES) CONSOLIDATED (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Investment Income Net investment income, excluding alternative investments $ 22.8 $ 24.8 $ 46.5 $ 57.9 Alternative investments 29.9 (23.4 ) 50.6 (20.9 ) Total net investment income $ 52.7 $ 1.4 $ 97.1 $ 37.0

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Realized Investment Gains (Losses) Net realized investment (losses) gains $ 15.5 $ (21.2 ) $ 14.2 $ 6.6 Change in fair value of equity securities 20.3 15.1 35.8 (24.2 ) Credit gains (losses) on fixed maturity securities 0.4 (7.8 ) (0.7 ) (32.5 ) Gain (loss) on sale of Trident assets (11.5 ) 31.8 (11.5 ) 31.8 Total net realized investments gains (losses) $ 24.7 $ 17.9 $ 37.8 $ (18.3 )

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. COMPONENTS OF INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO CONSOLIDATED (in millions) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 U.S. Governments and government agencies $ 357.8 $ 399.8 States and political subdivisions 192.5 170.4 Foreign governments 212.7 294.8 Corporate – Financial 924.6 917.8 Corporate – Industrial 845.1 826.6 Corporate – Utilities 224.5 237.4 Asset-backed securities 123.3 122.8 Collateralized loan obligations 306.9 289.6 Mortgage-backed securities – Agency 484.1 453.4 Mortgage-backed securities – Commercial 351.1 339.7 Mortgage-backed securities – Residential 35.1 54.8 Total fixed maturities 4,057.7 4,107.1 Common stocks 184.3 175.1 Preferred stocks 1.4 1.6 Total equity securities available for sale 185.7 176.7 Private equity 243.0 211.4 Hedge fund 99.4 111.2 Overseas deposits 65.1 102.1 Other 4.8 4.7 Total other investments 412.3 429.4 Short term investments and cash equivalents 530.2 542.6 Cash 190.7 148.8 Total cash and invested assets $ 5,376.6 $ 5,404.6

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 U.S. Governments and government agencies $ 841.9 $ 853.2 AAA 801.8 899.1 AA 380.8 382.0 A 866.4 869.9 BBB 818.2 739.4 BB 194.8 209.5 B 82.0 77.9 Lower than B 25.9 24.8 Not rated 45.9 51.3 Total fixed maturities $ 4,057.7 $ 4,107.1

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. SHAREHOLDER RETURN ANALYSIS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 67.1 $ (5.4 ) $ 94.3 $ (30.1 ) Operating income (loss) (1) 56.1 (3.6 ) 71.6 8.9 Common Shareholders' Equity - Beginning of period $ 1,677.0 $ 1,613.5 $ 1,713.8 $ 1,763.7 Common Shareholders' Equity - End of period 1,753.9 1,707.7 1,753.9 1,707.7 Average Common Shareholders' Equity $ 1,715.5 $ 1,660.6 $ 1,733.9 $ 1,735.7 Common shares outstanding - End of period 34.843 34.645 34.843 34.645 Book value per common share $ 50.34 $ 49.29 $ 50.34 $ 49.29 Cash dividends paid per common share during 2021 0.31 0.62 Book value per common share, June 30, 2021 - including cash dividends paid $ 50.65 $ 50.96 Book value per common share, prior period (2) $ 48.23 $ 49.40 Change in book value per common share during 2021 4.4 % 1.9 % Change in book value per common share including cash dividends paid, during 2021 (2) 5.0 % 3.2 % Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity 15.6 % (1.3 )% 10.9 % (3.5 )% Annualized operating return on average common shareholders' equity 13.1 % (0.9 )% 8.3 % 1.0 %

(1) For the purpose of calculating Operating Income, an assumed tax rate of 15% was used for all periods presented. (2) The percentage change in book value per common share is calculated by including cash dividends of $0.31 per common share and $0.62 per common share paid to shareholders during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. This adjusted amount (Book value per common share, including dividends) is then compared to the book value per common share as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively, to determine the change for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

