Agilent Announces Target Enrichment Manufacturing Facility in China

Agilent is a leading provider of next-generation sequencing assays, and customers often develop custom panels for their routine applications. Therefore, delivery turnaround time is an essential aspect of how Agilent uniquely serves its customers, enabling them to validate and implement their assays quickly and efficiently.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that is has established in-country manufacturing for its SureSelect portfolio at its facility in Hangzhou, China.

Expanding manufacturing capabilities for SureSelect assays in China, at the same high-quality standard (ISO 13485:2016) as Agilent’s U.S.-based manufacturing sites, will significantly reduce the time from initial design to customer delivery. In addition, China-based manufacturing will provide faster development and iteration on custom panel optimization and more rapid supply for routine sequencing applications.

“Agilent’s investment in developing and expanding our manufacturing capabilities for SureSelect products represents an example of our commitment to continuous improvement and the growth opportunities we foresee in the China market," said Kevin Meldrum, vice president and general manager for Agilent's Genomics Division. “This investment in China ensures that our customers there will have ready access to our assay technology as a local partner that can meet their unique needs.”

As a company, Agilent has a long track record of investing in the China market. This announcement extends and reinforces the company’s commitment to China, genomics and our NGS portfolio by embracing and adapting to local market needs.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent is a leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering innovative technology solutions that provide trusted answers to researchers’ most challenging scientific questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005647/en/