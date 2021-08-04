Rayonier Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

The second quarter results included $30.3 million of income from a Large Disposition, 1 partially offset by a $2.2 million loss from the termination of a cash flow hedge 2 and $1.1 million of costs related to debt extinguishments and modifications. 3 The prior year second quarter results included costs related to the merger with Pope Resources 4 of $13.5 million.

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) today reported second quarter net income attributable to Rayonier of $57.2 million, or $0.41 per share, on revenues of $291.4 million. This compares to net income attributable to Rayonier of $1.7 million, or $0.01 per share, on revenues of $195.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Excluding these items and adjusting for pro forma net income adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interests in the operating partnership,6 pro forma net income5 was $31.0 million, or $0.22 per share, on pro forma revenues of $240.7 million versus pro forma net income5 of $15.2 million, or $0.11 per share, on pro forma revenues of $189.8 million in the prior year period.

The following table summarizes the current quarter and comparable prior year period results:

Three Months Ended (millions of dollars, except earnings per share (EPS)) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 $ EPS $ EPS Revenues $291.4 $195.6 Sales attributable to noncontrolling interest in Timber Funds (14.7 ) (5.8 ) Large Dispositions1 (36.0 ) — Pro forma revenues5 $240.7 $189.8 Net income attributable to Rayonier $57.2 $0.41 $1.7 $0.01 Loss from terminated cash flow hedge2 2.2 0.02 — — Costs related to debt extinguishments and modifications3 1.1 0.01 — — Costs related to the merger with Pope Resources4 — — 13.5 0.10 Large Dispositions1 (30.3 ) (0.21 ) — — Pro forma net income adjustments attributable to noncontrolling Interests in the Operating Partnership6 0.8 — — — Pro forma net income5 $31.0 $0.22 $15.2 $0.11

Second quarter operating income was $84.4 million versus $11.7 million in the prior year period. Adjusting for $30.3 million of income from a Large Disposition1 and $1.6 million of operating income attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Timber Funds segment, current quarter pro forma operating income5 was $52.5 million. Prior year second quarter operating income included costs related to the merger with Pope Resources4 of $13.5 million and an operating loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Timber Funds segment of $2.0 million. Excluding these items, pro forma operating income5 was $27.2 million in the prior year period. Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA5 was $95.3 million versus $78.6 million in the prior year period. The following table summarizes operating income (loss), pro forma operating income (loss)5 and Adjusted EBITDA5 for the current quarter and comparable prior year period:

Three Months Ended June 30, Operating Income (Loss) Pro forma Operating Income (Loss)5 Adjusted EBITDA5 (millions of dollars) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Southern Timber $17.0 $11.2 $17.0 $11.2 $30.6 $26.4 Pacific Northwest Timber 1.9 (6.7 ) 1.9 (6.7 ) 13.9 3.9 New Zealand Timber 20.7 5.0 20.7 5.0 27.7 9.9 Timber Funds 2.0 (1.9 ) 0.4 0.1 1.4 0.7 Real Estate 50.5 24.8 20.2 24.8 29.1 44.6 Trading 0.4 0.1 0.4 0.1 0.4 0.1 Corporate and Other (8.0 ) (20.9 ) (8.0 ) (7.4 ) (7.7 ) (7.0 ) Total $84.4 $11.7 $52.5 $27.2 $95.3 $78.6

Year-to-date cash provided by operating activities was $164.6 million versus $82.6 million in the prior year period. Year-to-date cash available for distribution (CAD)5 of $110.8 million increased $31.1 million versus the prior year period primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA5 ($39.1 million), partially offset by higher cash taxes paid ($6.0 million), higher cash interest paid ($0.9 million) and higher capital expenditures ($1.0 million).

“Our second quarter results reflect continued momentum across our businesses and a markedly improved operating environment compared to the prior year,” said David Nunes, President and CEO. “Adjusted EBITDA of $95.3 million was 21% higher than the prior year quarter, as favorable results in each of our timber segments more than offset lower Adjusted EBITDA in the Real Estate segment.”

“In Southern Timber, Adjusted EBITDA improved 16% versus the prior year quarter, as an increase in net stumpage prices more than offset lower harvest volumes. In Pacific Northwest Timber, Adjusted EBITDA more than tripled versus the prior year quarter due to a 30% increase in sawtimber prices, as well as higher volumes and more favorable variable costs following the acquisition of Pope Resources. New Zealand Timber Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled versus a prior year quarter that was severely impacted by COVID-19 related disruptions, with volumes increasing by 31% and export sawtimber prices increasing by 50% versus the prior year quarter. Notably, A-grade log export prices to China surpassed previous record highs; however, these price gains were partially offset by elevated shipping costs.”

“Real Estate results, excluding the gain on Large Dispositions, were below an exceptionally strong prior year quarter, as significantly higher per-acre prices in the current quarter were more than offset by a 61% reduction in acres sold. We were pleased to close significant transactions within both our Wildlight and Belfast Commerce Park development projects during the quarter. In our Rural category, a 6,154 acre sale in Georgia comprised the bulk of second quarter activity, as we continue to see strong rural demand trends. Large Dispositions consisted of a timberland sale in western Washington.”

Southern Timber

Second quarter sales of $49.3 million increased $2.5 million, or 5%, versus the prior year period. Harvest volumes decreased 4% to 1.47 million tons versus 1.54 million tons in the prior year period, as wet weather conditions impacted production. Average pine sawtimber stumpage prices increased 10% to $27.96 per ton versus $25.48 per ton in the prior year period, as strong domestic lumber markets and increased log export demand translated into favorable sawtimber pricing. Average pine pulpwood stumpage prices increased 14% to $18.22 per ton versus $15.94 per ton in the prior year period, driven by strong demand coupled with tighter supply due to wet weather conditions. Overall, weighted-average stumpage prices (including hardwood) increased 14% to $21.61 per ton versus $18.91 per ton in the prior year period. Operating income of $17.0 million increased $5.8 million versus the prior year period due to higher net stumpage prices ($4.0 million), lower leased land and other expenses ($1.0 million), lower depletion rates ($1.0 million) and higher non-timber income ($0.4 million), partially offset by lower volumes ($0.6 million).

Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA5 of $30.6 million was 16%, or $4.1 million, above the prior year period.

Pacific Northwest Timber

Second quarter sales of $35.3 million increased $9.2 million, or 35%, versus the prior year period. Harvest volumes increased 4% to 400,000 tons versus 385,000 tons in the prior year period, primarily due to incremental volume from the Pope Resources acquisition, which closed midway through the prior year period. Average delivered sawtimber prices increased 30% to $97.80 per ton versus $75.39 per ton in the prior year period, as favorable domestic lumber markets coupled with increased export demand drove higher log prices. Average delivered pulpwood prices decreased 21% to $29.02 per ton versus $36.92 per ton in the prior year period, as increased lumber production resulted in an increased supply of competing sawmill residuals. Operating income of $1.9 million improved $8.6 million versus the prior year period due to higher net stumpage prices ($7.9 million), lower costs ($0.9 million) and higher non-timber income ($0.8 million), partially offset by higher depletion rates ($1.0 million).

Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA5 of $13.9 million was 254%, or $10.0 million, above the prior year period.

New Zealand Timber

Second quarter sales of $80.6 million increased $38.8 million, or 93%, versus the prior year period, due to higher harvest volumes and log prices. Harvest volumes increased 31% to 692,000 tons versus 529,000 tons in the prior year period, driven by strong export and domestic demand versus a prior year period that was negatively impacted by COVID-19 related headwinds. Average delivered prices for export sawtimber increased 50% to $148.28 per ton versus $98.75 per ton in the prior year period, while average delivered prices for domestic sawtimber increased 27% to $85.09 per ton versus $66.95 per ton in the prior year period. The increase in export sawtimber prices was driven primarily by stronger demand from China, as the prior year period was negatively impacted by COVID-19. Improved export pricing in the current year quarter was also due in part to the restriction on competing log imports into China from Australia. The increase in domestic sawtimber prices (in U.S. dollar terms) was driven primarily by the rise in the NZ$/US$ exchange rate (US$0.72 per NZ$1.00 versus US$0.62 per NZ$1.00). Excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates, domestic sawtimber prices improved 9% versus the prior year period, following the upward trend in the export market. Operating income of $20.7 million increased $15.7 million versus the prior year period as a result of higher net stumpage prices ($11.7 million), higher volumes ($3.1 million), favorable foreign exchange impacts ($2.1 million) and lower depletion rates ($0.4 million), partially offset by lower carbon credit sales ($0.9 million) and higher costs ($0.7 million).

Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA5 of $27.7 million was 179%, or $17.7 million, above the prior year period.

Timber Funds

Second quarter sales of $18.6 million increased $11.2 million, or 148%, versus the prior year period, due to higher log prices and harvest volumes. Harvest volumes increased 94% to 175,000 tons versus 90,000 tons in the prior year period, as the prior year period reflected results for only a portion of the quarter following the closing of the Pope Resources acquisition on May 8, 2020. Operating income of $2.0 million versus operating loss of $1.9 million in the prior year period was primarily driven by higher prices. Adjusting for the portion of the Timber Funds segment attributable to noncontrolling interests, pro forma sales5 of $3.9 million increased $2.2 million versus the prior year period, while pro forma operating income5 of $0.4 million increased $0.3 million versus the prior year period.

Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA5 of $1.4 million was $0.7 million above the prior year period.

Real Estate

Second quarter sales of $74.5 million increased $24.5 million versus the prior year period, while operating income of $50.5 million increased $25.7 million versus the prior year period. Second quarter sales and operating income included $36.0 million and $30.3 million, respectively, from Large Dispositions.1 Excluding this item, pro forma sales5 were $38.5 million, while pro forma operating income5 was $20.2 million. Pro forma sales5 and pro forma operating income5 declined versus the prior year period due to a lower number of acres sold (8,014 acres sold versus 20,310 acres sold in the prior year period), partially offset by a 94% increase in weighted-average prices ($4,946 per acre versus $2,545 per acre in the prior year period).

Improved Development sales of $19.3 million included $11.5 million from the Wildlight development project north of Jacksonville, Florida and $7.9 million from the Belfast Commerce Park development project south of Savannah, Georgia. Sales in Wildlight consisted of a 130-acre sale for $9.1 million ($70,000 per acre) to a national homebuilder for the first phase of an active-adult community, as well as 36 residential lots for $2.3 million (an average of $65,000 per lot or $350,000 per acre). Due to post-closing obligations associated with the 130-acre active-adult sale, $5.3 million of revenue was deferred and will be recognized in future periods. Sales in the Belfast Commerce Park consisted of a 153-acre parcel for $7.9 million ($51,000 per acre). This compares to prior year period Improved Development sales of $6.4 million.

There were no Unimproved Development sales in the second quarter. This compares to prior year period sales of $8.4 million, which consisted of a 570-acre sale in St. Johns County, Florida for $14,780 per acre.

Rural sales of $20.3 million consisted of 7,725 acres at an average price of $2,627 per acre. This compares to prior year period sales of $27.2 million, which consisted of 7,710 acres at an average price of $3,532 per acre.

There were no Timberland & Non-Strategic sales in the second quarter. This compares to prior year period sales of $9.6 million, which consisted of 11,907 acres at an average price of $807 per acre.

Conservation Easement sales during the quarter were $3.9 million, which reflected a single transaction covering a property in Washington that was acquired in the merger with Pope Resources. There were no Conservation Easement sales in the prior year period. Since these transactions involve the conveyance of certain land use rights rather than an outright sale of the land, they are not reflected in our average per-acre metrics for the segment.

Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA5 of $29.1 million was $15.5 million below the prior year period.

Trading

Second quarter sales of $34.5 million increased $10.2 million versus the prior year period primarily due to higher prices, partially offset by lower volumes. Sales volumes decreased 9% to 243,000 tons versus 267,000 tons in the prior year period. Operating income of $0.4 million increased $0.3 million versus the prior year period.

Other Items

Second quarter corporate and other operating expenses of $8.0 million decreased $12.8 million versus the prior year period, which included $13.5 million of costs related to the Pope Resources merger.4 This positive variance was partially offset by higher overhead expenses.

Second quarter interest expense of $13.0 million increased $3.2 million versus the prior year period due to higher outstanding debt and a $2.2 million loss from the termination of a cash flow hedge2 related to the voluntary repayment of $100 million of term loans.

Second quarter income tax expense of $6.9 million increased $3.9 million versus the prior year period. The New Zealand subsidiary is the primary driver of income tax expense.

In September 2020, we established an at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program under which we may sell common shares, from time to time, having an aggregate sales price of up to $300 million. There were 2.2 million shares issued under the ATM program during the three months ended June 30, 2021 at an average price of $36.79 per share.

Outlook

“Based on our solid first half results and our expectations for the balance of the year, we now anticipate full-year net income attributable to Rayonier of $98 to $106 million, EPS of $0.69 to $0.75, pro forma EPS of $0.51 to $0.57, and Adjusted EBITDA of $300 to $320 million,” said Nunes.

“In our Southern Timber segment, we now expect full-year harvest volumes of 5.9 to 6.1 million tons, as production has been constrained by regional weather conditions and trucking availability. We further expect that weighted average pricing will remain above prior year levels, driven by continued strong demand from domestic pulp and lumber mills, as well as improving export demand in select U.S. South markets. Overall, we expect full-year Adjusted EBITDA of $118 to $122 million, a modest increase from prior guidance.”

“In our Pacific Northwest Timber segment, we are maintaining our full-year volume guidance of 1.7 to 1.8 million tons along with our full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $50 to $55 million. We expect pricing in the region will remain relatively stable as log demand across both the domestic and export markets remains favorable.”

“In our New Zealand Timber segment, we are maintaining our full-year volume guidance of 2.6 to 2.8 million tons. Given the robust start to 2021, we now expect full-year Adjusted EBITDA of $78 to $82 million. That said, we expect relatively lower export pricing over second half of the year, as log inventories in China have increased significantly in recent weeks. Further, we anticipate that shipping and demurrage costs will remain elevated.”

“In our Real Estate segment, we now expect full-year Adjusted EBITDA of $78 to $86 million. We expect a strong second half of the year in this segment given the healthy demand for residential and commercial properties within our real estate development projects, as well as continued strength in rural land sales activity.”

1“Large Dispositions” are defined as transactions involving the sale of timberland that exceed $20 million in size and do not have a demonstrable premium relative to timberland value. 2“Loss from terminated cash flow hedge” is the mark to market loss recognized in earnings when the hedged cash flows will no longer occur. 3“Costs related to debt extinguishments and modifications” includes unamortized capitalized loan costs associated with repaid debt in addition to legal and arrangement fees associated with refinancing. 4“Costs related to the merger with Pope Resources” include legal, accounting, due diligence, consulting and other costs related to the merger with Pope Resources. 5Pro forma net income, Pro forma revenues (sales), Pro forma operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA and CAD are non-GAAP measures defined and reconciled to GAAP in the attached exhibits. 6“Pro forma net Income adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership” are the proportionate share of pro forma items that are attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in the Operating Partnership.

RAYONIER INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME June 30, 2021 (unaudited) (millions of dollars, except per share information) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 SALES $291.4 $191.4 $195.6 $482.9 $454.8 Costs and Expenses Cost of sales (194.3 ) (151.3 ) (154.9 ) (345.7 ) (364.4 ) Selling and general expenses (14.7 ) (14.0 ) (12.5 ) (28.7 ) (22.6 ) Other operating income (expense), net 2.0 2.4 (16.5 ) 4.4 (17.6 ) OPERATING INCOME 84.4 28.5 11.7 112.9 50.2 Interest expense (13.0 ) (10.0 ) (9.8 ) (23.0 ) (18.0 ) Interest and other miscellaneous (expense) income, net (1.1 ) — 1.5 (1.1 ) 1.4 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 70.3 18.5 3.4 88.8 33.6 Income tax expense (6.9 ) (3.5 ) (2.9 ) (10.3 ) (6.7 ) NET INCOME 63.4 15.0 0.5 78.5 26.9 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership (1.7 ) (0.4 ) (0.2 ) (2.1 ) (0.2 ) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated affiliates (4.5 ) (3.8 ) 1.4 (8.3 ) 0.9 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RAYONIER INC. $57.2 $10.8 $1.7 $68.1 $27.6 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Basic earnings per share attributable to Rayonier Inc. $0.41 $0.08 $0.01 $0.49 $0.21 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Rayonier Inc. $0.41 $0.08 $0.01 $0.49 $0.21 Pro forma net income per share (a) $0.22 $0.08 $0.11 $0.30 $0.11 Weighted Average Common Shares used for determining Basic EPS 139,556,748 137,870,821 133,318,209 138,718,442 131,227,852 Diluted EPS (b) 144,056,229 142,558,797 135,957,026 143,312,018 132,652,538

(a) Pro forma net income per share is a non-GAAP measure. See Schedule F for definition and reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure. (b) Diluted earnings per share is calculated based on the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding combined with the incremental weighted average number of shares that would have been outstanding assuming all potentially dilutive securities (including Redeemable Operating Partnership Units) were converted into shares of common stock at the earliest date possible. As of June 30, 2021, there were 141,319,907 common shares and 4,272,327 Redeemable Operating Partnership Units outstanding. A

RAYONIER INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2021 (unaudited) (millions of dollars) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents (excluding Timber Funds) $309.8 $80.5 Cash and cash equivalents (Timber Funds) 4.5 4.1 Assets held for sale 111.3 3.4 Other current assets 105.4 82.5 Timber and timberlands, net of depletion and amortization 3,135.5 3,262.1 Higher and better use timberlands and real estate development investments 103.6 108.5 Property, plant and equipment 42.5 42.6 Less - accumulated depreciation (13.4 ) (12.2 ) Net property, plant and equipment 29.1 30.4 Restricted cash 0.7 3.0 Right-of-use assets 109.2 109.0 Other assets 50.2 45.2 $3,959.3 $3,728.7 Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests in the Operating Partnership and Shareholders’ Equity Current maturities of long-term debt (excluding Timber Funds) 199.8 — Other current liabilities 110.3 91.1 Long-term debt (excluding Timber Funds) 1,192.9 1,300.3 Long-term debt (Timber Funds) 59.8 60.2 Long-term lease liability 100.9 100.3 Other non-current liabilities 144.6 184.1 Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 153.5 130.1 Total Rayonier Inc. shareholders’ equity 1,609.4 1,474.1 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated affiliates 388.1 388.5 Total shareholders’ equity 1,997.5 1,862.6 $3,959.3 $3,728.7 B

RAYONIER INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY June 30, 2021 (unaudited) (millions of dollars, except share information) Common Shares Retained

Earnings Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive (Loss)

Income Noncontrolling

Interests in

Consolidated

Affiliates Shareholders’

Equity Shares Amount Balance, January 1, 2021 137,678,822 $1,101.7 $446.3 ($73.9 ) $388.5 $1,862.6 Issuance of shares under the “at-the-market” (ATM) equity offering program, net of commissions and offering costs of $0.2 million 1,107,814 36.7 — — — 36.7 Net income — — 11.2 — 3.8 15.0 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership — — (0.4 ) — — (0.4 ) Dividends ($0.27 per share) — — (37.5 ) — — (37.5 ) Issuance of shares under incentive stock plans 39,140 1.2 — — — 1.2 Stock-based compensation — 2.1 — — — 2.1 Measurement period adjustment of noncontrolling interests in consolidated affiliates — — — — 0.7 0.7 Adjustment of noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership — — (11.9 ) — — (11.9 ) Other (a) 145,114 4.5 — 48.8 (11.9 ) 41.4 Balance, March 31, 2021 138,970,890 $1,146.2 $407.7 ($25.1 ) $381.1 $1,909.9 Issuance of shares under the “at-the-market” (ATM) equity offering program, net of commissions and offering costs of $0.9 million 2,199,459 80.0 — — — 80.0 Net income — — 58.9 — 4.5 63.4 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership — — (1.7 ) — — (1.7 ) Dividends ($0.27 per share) — — (38.0 ) — — (38.0 ) Issuance of shares under incentive stock plans 185,544 3.3 — — — 3.3 Stock-based compensation — 2.9 — — — 2.9 Measurement period adjustment of noncontrolling interests in consolidated affiliates — — — — 9.0 9.0 Adjustment of noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership — — (15.4 ) — — (15.4 ) Other (a) (35,986 ) (1.1 ) — (8.3 ) (6.5 ) (15.9 ) Balance, June 30, 2021 141,319,907 $1,231.3 $411.5 ($33.4 ) $388.1 $1,997.5

Common Shares Retained

Earnings Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive (Loss)

Income Noncontrolling

Interests in

Consolidated

Affiliates Shareholders’

Equity Shares Amount Balance, January 1, 2020 129,331,069 $888.2 $583.0 ($31.2 ) $97.6 $1,537.6 Net income — — 25.9 — 0.5 26.4 Dividends ($0.27 per share) — — (34.8 ) — — (34.8 ) Issuance of shares under incentive stock plans 2,407 0.1 — — — 0.1 Stock-based compensation — 1.5 — — — 1.5 Repurchase of common shares made under repurchase program (152,223 ) — (3.2 ) — — (3.2 ) Other (a) (14 ) — — (116.1 ) (11.8 ) (127.9 ) Balance, March 31, 2020 129,181,239 $889.8 $570.9 ($147.3 ) $86.3 $1,399.7 Issuance of shares in merger with Pope Resources 7,181,071 172.4 — — — 172.4 Net income (loss) — — 1.9 — (1.4 ) 0.5 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership — — (0.2 ) — — (0.2 ) Dividends ($0.27 per share) — — (37.0 ) — — (37.0 ) Issuance of shares under incentive stock plans 215,970 0.2 — — — 0.2 Stock-based compensation — 2.7 — — — 2.7 Acquisition of noncontrolling interests in consolidated affiliates — — — — 372.3 372.3 Adjustment of noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership — — (3.9 ) — — (3.9 ) Other (a) (66,168 ) (1.6 ) — 9.4 (0.5 ) 7.3 Balance, June 30, 2020 136,512,112 $1,063.5 $531.7 ($137.9 ) $456.7 $1,914.0

(a) Primarily includes shares purchased from employees in non-open market transactions to pay withholding taxes associated with the vesting of shares granted under the Company’s Incentive Stock Plan, amortization of pension and post-retirement plan liabilities, foreign currency translation adjustments, mark-to-market adjustments of qualifying cash flow hedges, and distributions to noncontrolling interests in consolidated affiliates. The three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and the three months ended June 30, 2020 include the allocation of other comprehensive income to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership, and the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include the redemption of 6,439 and 156,573 Redeemable Operating Partnership Units, respectively, for an equal number of Rayonier Inc. common shares. C

RAYONIER INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS June 30, 2021 (unaudited) (millions of dollars) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash provided by operating activities: Net income $78.5 $26.9 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 87.9 76.2 Non-cash cost of land and improved development 7.0 13.4 Stock-based incentive compensation expense 5.0 4.2 Deferred income taxes 7.3 9.2 Gain on large dispositions of timberlands (30.3 ) (28.7 ) Other items to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities 7.8 (10.1 ) Changes in working capital and other assets and liabilities 1.4 (8.5 ) 164.6 82.6 Cash used for investing activities: Capital expenditures (32.2 ) (29.4 ) Real estate development investments (6.3 ) (3.6 ) Purchase of timberlands (51.9 ) (24.2 ) Net proceeds from large dispositions of timberlands 35.2 115.7 Net cash consideration for merger with Pope Resources — (231.1 ) Other 6.1 1.8 (49.1 ) (170.8 ) Cash provided by financing activities: Net increase in debt 96.4 203.0 Dividends paid (75.7 ) (72.2 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership (2.3 ) (1.2 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common shares under incentive stock plan 4.5 0.1 Proceeds from the issuance of common shares under the “at-the-market” (ATM) equity offering program, net of commissions and offering costs 110.7 — Repurchase of common shares made under repurchase program — (3.2 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests in consolidated affiliates (15.2 ) (7.6 ) Other (6.4 ) (4.0 ) 112.0 114.9 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash — (1.4 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 227.5 25.3 Balance, beginning of year 87.5 70.0 Balance, end of period $315.0 $95.3 D

RAYONIER INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENT SALES, PRO FORMA SALES, OPERATING INCOME, PRO FORMA OPERATING INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA June 30, 2021 (unaudited) (millions of dollars) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales Southern Timber $49.3 $51.7 $46.8 $101.0 $99.7 Pacific Northwest Timber 35.3 41.5 26.2 76.8 57.2 New Zealand Timber 80.6 57.6 41.8 138.1 79.3 Timber Funds 18.6 14.9 7.5 33.6 7.5 Real Estate 74.5 10.5 50.0 85.0 168.6 Trading 34.5 16.7 24.3 51.2 43.3 Intersegment Eliminations (1.4 ) (1.5 ) (1.0 ) (2.8 ) (0.9 ) Sales $291.4 $191.4 $195.6 $482.9 $454.8 Pro forma sales (a) Southern Timber $49.3 $51.7 $46.8 $101.0 $99.7 Pacific Northwest Timber 35.3 41.5 26.2 76.8 57.2 New Zealand Timber 80.6 57.6 41.8 138.1 79.3 Timber Funds 3.9 3.0 1.7 6.9 1.7 Real Estate 38.5 10.5 50.0 49.0 52.6 Trading 34.5 16.7 24.3 51.2 43.3 Intersegment Eliminations (1.4 ) (1.5 ) (1.0 ) (2.8 ) (0.9 ) Pro forma sales $240.7 $179.5 $189.8 $420.2 $332.9 Operating income (loss) Southern Timber $17.0 $17.3 $11.2 $34.3 $26.3 Pacific Northwest Timber 1.9 1.3 (6.7 ) 3.2 (7.6 ) New Zealand Timber 20.7 14.0 5.0 34.7 10.4 Timber Funds 2.0 1.5 (1.9 ) 3.5 (1.9 ) Real Estate 50.5 1.7 24.8 52.2 51.6 Trading 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.7 0.1 Corporate and Other (8.0 ) (7.6 ) (20.9 ) (15.6 ) (28.6 ) Operating income $84.4 $28.5 $11.7 $112.9 $50.2 Pro forma operating income (loss) (a) Southern Timber $17.0 $17.3 $11.2 $34.3 $26.3 Pacific Northwest Timber 1.9 1.3 (6.7 ) 3.2 (7.6 ) New Zealand Timber 20.7 14.0 5.0 34.7 10.4 Timber Funds 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.8 0.1 Real Estate 20.2 1.7 24.8 21.9 23.0 Trading 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.7 0.1 Corporate and Other (8.0 ) (7.6 ) (7.4 ) (15.6 ) (12.7 ) Pro forma operating income $52.5 $27.4 $27.2 $79.9 $39.6 Adjusted EBITDA (a) Southern Timber $30.6 $31.7 $26.4 $62.3 $59.7 Pacific Northwest Timber 13.9 17.6 3.9 31.5 13.7 New Zealand Timber 27.7 21.2 9.9 48.9 20.1 Timber Funds 1.4 1.0 0.7 2.3 0.7 Real Estate 29.1 5.1 44.6 34.1 43.5 Trading 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.7 0.1 Corporate and Other (7.7 ) (7.3 ) (7.0 ) (15.1 ) (12.0 ) Adjusted EBITDA $95.3 $69.5 $78.6 $164.7 $125.7

(a) Pro forma sales, Pro forma operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. See Schedule F for definitions and reconciliations. E

RAYONIER INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES June 30, 2021 (unaudited) (millions of dollars, except per share information) LIQUIDITY MEASURES: Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 Cash Provided by Operating Activities $164.6 $82.6 Working capital and other balance sheet changes (11.9 ) 11.4 Costs related to the merger with Pope Resources (a) — 16.0 Cash Available for Distribution attributable to NCI in Timber Funds (9.7 ) (0.9 ) Capital expenditures (b) (32.2 ) (29.4 ) Cash Available for Distribution (c) $110.8 $79.7 Net Income $78.5 $26.9 Operating (income) loss attributable to NCI in Timber Funds (2.7 ) 2.0 Interest, net attributable to NCI in Timber Funds 0.2 0.1 Net Income (Excluding NCI in Timber Funds) $76.0 $29.0 Interest, net and miscellaneous income attributable to Rayonier 22.7 17.7 Income tax expense attributable to Rayonier 10.3 6.7 Depreciation, depletion and amortization attributable to Rayonier 77.9 72.6 Non-cash cost of land and improved development 7.0 13.4 Non-operating expense (income) 1.2 (1.1 ) Costs related to the merger with Pope Resources (a) — 16.0 Large Dispositions (d) (30.3 ) (28.7 ) Adjusted EBITDA (e) $164.7 $125.7 Cash interest paid attributable to Rayonier (f) (17.1 ) (16.1 ) Cash taxes paid attributable to Rayonier (7.1 ) (1.1 ) Capital expenditures attributable to Rayonier (b) (29.7 ) (28.8 ) Cash Available for Distribution (c) $110.8 $79.7 Cash Available for Distribution (c) $110.8 $79.7 Real estate development investments (6.3 ) (3.6 ) Cash Available for Distribution after real estate development investments $104.6 $76.1

PRO FORMA SALES (g): Three Months Ended Southern

Timber Pacific

Northwest

Timber New

Zealand

Timber Timber

Funds Real

Estate Trading Intersegment

Eliminations Total June 30, 2021 Sales $49.3 $35.3 $80.6 $18.6 $74.5 $34.5 ($1.4 ) $291.4 Sales attributable to noncontrolling interests in Timber Funds — — — (14.7 ) — — — (14.7 ) Large Dispositions (d) — — — — (36.0 ) — — (36.0 ) Pro forma sales $49.3 $35.3 $80.6 $3.9 $38.5 $34.5 ($1.4 ) $240.7 March 31, 2021 Sales $51.7 $41.5 $57.6 $14.9 $10.5 $16.7 ($1.5 ) $191.4 Sales attributable to noncontrolling interests in Timber Funds — — — (11.9 ) — — — (11.9 ) Pro forma sales $51.7 $41.5 $57.6 $3.0 $10.5 $16.7 ($1.5 ) $179.5 June 30, 2020 Sales $46.8 $26.2 $41.8 $7.5 $50.0 $24.3 ($1.0 ) $195.6 Sales attributable to noncontrolling interests in Timber Funds — — — (5.8 ) — — — (5.8 ) Pro forma sales $46.8 $26.2 $41.8 $1.7 $50.0 $24.3 ($1.0 ) $189.8

PRO FORMA SALES (g): Six Months Ended Southern

Timber Pacific

Northwest

Timber New

Zealand

Timber Timber

Funds Real

Estate Trading Intersegment

Eliminations Total June 30, 2021 Sales $101.0 $76.8 $138.1 $33.6 $85.0 $51.2 ($2.8 ) $482.9 Sales attributable to noncontrolling interests in Timber Funds — — — (26.7 ) — — — (26.7 ) Large Dispositions (d) — — — — (36.0 ) — — (36.0 ) Pro forma sales $101.0 $76.8 $138.1 $6.9 $49.0 $51.2 ($2.8 ) $420.2 June 30, 2020 Sales $99.7 $57.2 $79.3 $7.5 $168.6 $43.3 ($0.9 ) $454.8 Sales attributable to noncontrolling interests in Timber Funds — — — (5.8 ) — — — (5.8 ) Large Disposition (d) — — — — (116.0 ) — — (116.0 ) Pro forma sales $99.7 $57.2 $79.3 $1.7 $52.6 $43.3 ($0.9 ) $332.9

PRO FORMA NET INCOME (h): Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 $ Per Diluted Share $ Per Diluted Share $ Per Diluted Share $ Per Diluted Share $ Per Diluted Share Net Income Attributable to Rayonier Inc. $57.2 $0.41 $10.8 $0.08 $1.7 $0.01 $68.1 $0.49 $27.6 $0.21 Loss from terminated cash flow hedge (i) 2.2 0.02 — — — — 2.2 0.02 — — Costs related to debt extinguishments and modifications (j) 1.1 0.01 — — — — 1.1 0.01 — — Cost related to the merger with Pope Resources (a) — — — — 13.5 0.10 — — 16.0 0.12 Large Dispositions (d) (30.3 ) (0.21 ) — — — — (30.3 ) (0.21 ) (28.7 ) (0.22 ) Pro forma net income adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership (k) 0.8 — — — — — 0.8 — — — Pro Forma Net Income $31.0 $0.22 $10.8 $0.08 $15.2 $0.11 $41.8 $0.30 $14.9 $0.11

PRO FORMA OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (e) (l): Three Months Ended Southern

Timber Pacific

Northwest

Timber New

Zealand

Timber Timber

Funds Real

Estate Trading Corporate and Other Total June 30, 2021 Operating income (loss) $17.0 $1.9 $20.7 $2.0 $50.5 $0.4 ($8.0 ) $84.4 Operating income attributable to NCI in Timber Funds — — — (1.6 ) — — — (1.6 ) Large Dispositions (d) — — — — (30.3 ) — — (30.3 ) Pro forma operating income (loss) $17.0 $1.9 $20.7 $0.4 $20.2 $0.4 ($8.0 ) $52.5 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 13.6 12.0 7.0 1.0 3.7 — 0.3 37.6 Non-cash cost of land and improved development — — — — 5.2 — — 5.2 Adjusted EBITDA $30.6 $13.9 $27.7 $1.4 $29.1 $0.4 ($7.7 ) $95.3 March 31, 2021 Operating income (loss) $17.3 $1.3 $14.0 $1.5 $1.7 $0.2 ($7.6 ) $28.5 Operating income attributable to NCI in Timber Funds — — — (1.1 ) — — — (1.1 ) Pro forma operating income (loss) $17.3 $1.3 $14.0 $0.4 $1.7 $0.2 ($7.6 ) $27.4 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 14.4 16.3 7.2 0.6 1.6 — 0.3 40.3 Non-cash cost of land and improved development — — — — 1.8 — — 1.8 Adjusted EBITDA $31.7 $17.6 $21.2 $1.0 $5.1 $0.2 ($7.3 ) $69.5 June 30, 2020 Operating income (loss) $11.2 ($6.7 ) $5.0 ($1.9 ) $24.8 $0.1 ($20.9 ) $11.7 Operating loss attributable to NCI in Timber Funds — — — 2.0 — — — 2.0 Costs related to the merger with Pope Resources (a) — — — — — — 13.5 13.5 Pro forma operating income (loss) $11.2 ($6.7 ) $5.0 $0.1 $24.8 $0.1 ($7.4 ) $27.2 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 15.2 10.6 4.9 0.5 6.7 — 0.3 38.3 Non-cash cost of land and improved development — — — — 13.0 — — 13.0 Adjusted EBITDA $26.4 $3.9 $9.9 $0.7 $44.6 $0.1 ($7.0 ) $78.6

PRO FORMA OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (e) (l): Six Months Ended Southern Timber Pacific Northwest Timber New Zealand Timber Timber Funds Real Estate Trading Corporate and Other Total June 30, 2021 Operating income (loss) $34.3 $3.2 $34.7 $3.5 $52.2 $0.7 ($15.6 ) $112.9 Operating income attributable to NCI in Timber Funds — — — (2.7 ) — — — (2.7 ) Large Dispositions (d) — — — — (30.3 ) — — (30.3 ) Pro forma operating income (loss) $34.3 $3.2 $34.7 $0.8 $21.9 $0.7 ($15.6 ) $79.9 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 27.9 28.3 14.2 1.6 5.3 — 0.6 77.9 Non-cash cost of land and improved development — — — — 7.0 — — 7.0 Adjusted EBITDA $62.3 $31.5 $48.9 $2.3 $34.1 $0.7 ($15.1 ) $164.7 June 30, 2020 Operating income (loss) $26.3 ($7.6 ) $10.4 ($1.9 ) $51.6 $0.1 ($28.6 ) $50.2 Operating loss attributable to NCI in Timber Funds — — — 2.0 — — — 2.0 Costs related to the merger with Pope Resources (a) — — — — — — 16.0 16.0 Large Dispositions (d) — — — — (28.7 ) — — (28.7 ) Pro forma operating income (loss) $26.3 ($7.6 ) $10.4 $0.1 $23.0 $0.1 ($12.7 ) $39.6 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 33.4 21.3 9.7 0.5 7.1 — 0.6 72.6 Non-cash cost of land and improved development — — — — 13.4 — — 13.4 Adjusted EBITDA $59.7 $13.7 $20.1 $0.7 $43.5 $0.1 ($12.0 ) $125.7

(a) “Costs related to the merger with Pope Resources” include legal, accounting, due diligence, consulting and other costs related to the merger with Pope Resources. (b) Capital expenditures exclude timberland acquisitions of $51.9 million and $24.2 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. The six months ended June 30, 2020 also exclude the Pope Resources acquisition. (c) Cash Available for Distribution (CAD) is defined as cash provided by operating activities adjusted for capital spending (excluding timberland acquisitions and real estate development investments), CAD attributable to noncontrolling interests in Timber Funds, and working capital and other balance sheet changes. CAD is a non-GAAP measure of cash generated during a period that is available for common stock dividends, distributions to Operating Partnership unitholders, distributions to noncontrolling interests, repurchase of the Company's common shares, debt reduction, timberland acquisitions and real estate development investments. CAD is not necessarily indicative of the CAD that may be generated in future periods. (d) “Large Dispositions” are defined as transactions involving the sale of timberland that exceed $20 million in size and do not have a demonstrable premium relative to timberland value. In June 2021, the Company completed a disposition of approximately 9,000 acres located in Washington for a sales price and gain of approximately $36.0 million and $30.3 million, respectively. In March 2020, the Company completed a disposition of approximately 67,000 acres located in Mississippi for a sales price and gain of approximately $116.0 million and $28.7 million, respectively. (e) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, the non-cash cost of land and improved development, non-operating income and expense, operating income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in Timber Funds, costs related to the merger with Pope Resources and Large Dispositions. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to make strategic decisions about the business and that investors can use to evaluate the operational performance of the assets under management. It removes the impact of specific items that management believes do not directly reflect the core business operations on an ongoing basis attributable to Rayonier. (f) Cash interest paid is presented net of patronage refunds received of $6.5 million and $4.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, excluding patronage refunds attributable to noncontrolling interest in Timber Funds. (g) Pro forma revenue (sales) is defined as revenue (sales) adjusted for Large Dispositions and sales attributable to the noncontrolling interest in Timber Funds. Rayonier believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with useful information to evaluate core business operations because it excludes specific items that are not indicative of ongoing operating results attributable to Rayonier. (h) Pro forma net income is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Rayonier Inc. adjusted for its proportionate share of costs related to the merger with Pope Resources, losses from a terminated cash flow hedge, costs related to debt extinguishments and modifications and Large Dispositions. Rayonier believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with useful information to evaluate our core business operations because it excludes specific items that are not indicative of ongoing operating results attributable to Rayonier. (i) “Loss from terminated cash flow hedge” is the mark to market loss recognized in earnings when the hedged cash flows will no longer occur. (j) “Costs related to debt extinguishments and modifications” includes unamortized capitalized loan costs associated with repaid debt in addition to legal and arrangement fees associated with refinancing. (k) “Pro Forma net income adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership” are the proportionate share of pro forma items that are attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership. (l) Pro forma operating income (loss) is defined as operating income (loss) adjusted for operating income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in Timber Funds, costs related to the merger with Pope Resources and Large Dispositions. Rayonier believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with useful information to evaluate our core business operations because it excludes specific items that are not indicative of ongoing operating results attributable to Rayonier. F

RAYONIER INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE June 30, 2021 (unaudited) (millions of dollars) ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE (a): Prior 2021 Guidance Revised 2021

Guidance Year-to-Date

Results Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Net income $44.0 - $57.5 $109.5 - $118.5 $78.5 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (6.0 ) - (6.5 ) (7.0 ) - (7.5 ) (5.8 ) Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest in Timber Funds 7.0 - 7.0 (2.0 ) - (2.0 ) (2.5 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership (1.5 ) - (2.0 ) (3.0 ) - (3.5 ) (2.1 ) Net income attributable to Rayonier Inc. $43.5 - $56.0 $97.5 - $105.5 $68.1 Add: Loss from terminated cash flow hedges (b) — - — 2.2 - 2.2 2.2 Add: Costs related to debt extinguishments and modifications (c) — - — 1.1 - 1.1 1.1 Less: Large Dispositions (d) — - — (30.3 ) - (30.3 ) (30.3 ) Add: Pro forma net income adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership (e) — - — 0.8 - 0.8 0.8 Pro Forma Net Income (f) $43.5 - $56.0 $71.3 - $79.3 $41.8 Interest, net 42.0 - 43.0 43.5 - 44.0 20.5 Income tax expense 12.5 - 13.0 14.0 - 15.0 10.3 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 157.5 - 166.5 147.5 - 154.0 77.9 Non-cash cost of land and improved development 22.0 - 28.0 14.5 - 17.5 7.0 Non-operating income — - — — - — 0.1 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 6.0 - 6.5 7.0 - 7.5 5.8 Pro forma net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership 1.5 - 2.0 2.2 - 2.7 1.3 Adjusted EBITDA $285.0 - $315.0 $300.0 - $320.0 $164.7 Diluted Earnings per Share $0.32 - $0.41 $0.69 - $0.75 $0.49 Pro forma Diluted Earnings per Share $0.32 - $0.41 $0.51 - $0.57 $0.30

(a) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, the non-cash cost of land and improved development, non-operating income and expense, operating loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in Timber Funds and Large Dispositions. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to make strategic decisions about the business and that investors can use to evaluate the operational performance of the assets under management. It removes the impact of specific items that management believes do not directly reflect the core business operations on an ongoing basis attributable to Rayonier. (b) “Loss from terminated cash flow hedge” is the mark to market loss recognized in earnings when the hedged cash flows will no longer occur. (c) “Costs related to debt extinguishments and modifications” includes unamortized capitalized loan costs associated with repaid debt in addition to legal and arrangement fees associated with refinancing. (d) “Large Dispositions” are defined as transactions involving the sale of timberland that exceed $20 million in size and do not have a demonstrable premium relative to timberland value. (e) “Pro forma net income adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership” are the proportionate share of pro forma items that are attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership. (f) Pro forma net income is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Rayonier Inc. adjusted for its proportionate share of losses from terminated cash flow hedges, costs related to debt extinguishments and modifications and Large Dispositions. Rayonier believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with useful information to evaluate our core business operations because it excludes specific items that are not indicative of ongoing operating results attributable to Rayonier. G

