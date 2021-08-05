Berry Global Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Berry’s Chairman and CEO Tom Salmon said, “The strong performance in this third fiscal quarter gives us confidence to raise our fiscal year 2021 outlook for operating EBITDA to $2.26 billion. I am proud to say, that as a result of our strong and stable earnings and cash flow, we’ve been able to reduce our leverage from 4.3 times at the beginning of the fiscal year, to now 3.9 times net debt to adjusted EBITDA. We anticipate operating our Company while maintaining our leverage in a range of 3.0 to 3.9 times on a go-forward basis. We believe, in the near-term, that continued execution of growing organic volumes and strengthening our balance sheet will deliver significant shareholder value.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), a leading supplier of sustainable packaging solutions for consumer goods and industrial products, today reported its third fiscal quarter 2021 results, referred to in the following as the June 2021 quarter.

“Again, we have delivered on our strategic goals of driving organic growth and improving our balance sheet, on top of a very strong prior year quarter. We continue to invest in each of our businesses to build and maintain our world-class, low-cost, manufacturing base, with an emphasis on key growth markets and regions and continue to see incremental opportunity to invest organically in support of our unwavering commitment to global growth. The continued positive momentum from our investments in areas such as health and wellness, e-commerce, and food safety along with the focus on growing our emerging market exposure and driving more sustainable packaging, provide us the path to realize long-term consistent volume and earnings growth.”

June 2021 Quarter Results

Consolidated Overview June Quarter (in millions of dollars) Current Prior $ Change % Change Net sales $3,675 $2,910 $765 26% Operating income 343 347 (4 ) (1)%

The net sales growth is primarily attributed to increased selling prices of $533 million due to the pass through of inflation, organic volume growth of 5%, and a $147 million favorable impact from foreign currency changes. These increases were partially offset by prior quarter divestiture sales of $62 million. The organic volume growth was primarily due to organic growth investments and continued recovery of certain markets that had previously been facing COVID-19 headwinds.

The operating income decrease is primarily attributed to a $42 million unfavorable impact from price cost spread, and a $12 million increase in selling, general, and administrative expense, partially offset by a $24 million increase from the organic volume growth, and a $23 million favorable impact from foreign currency.

Consumer Packaging – International June Quarter (in millions of dollars) Current Prior $ Change % Change Net sales $1,095 $904 $191 21% Operating income 79 80 (1 ) (1)%

The net sales growth in the Consumer Packaging International segment is primarily attributed to increased selling prices of $69 million due to the pass through of inflation, organic volume growth of 5%, and an $87 million favorable impact from foreign currency changes. The organic volume growth was primarily due to organic growth investments and continued recovery of certain markets that had previously been facing COVID-19 headwinds.

The operating income decrease is primarily attributed to a $24 million unfavorable impact from price cost spread and an increase in depreciation and amortization, partially offset by a $17 million favorable impact from foreign currency change, a $10 million decrease in business integration activities, and organic volume growth.

Consumer Packaging – North America June Quarter (in millions of dollars) Current Prior $ Change % Change Net sales $847 $644 $203 32% Operating income 76 78 (2 ) (3)%

The net sales growth in the Consumer Packaging North America segment is primarily attributed to increased selling prices of $164 million due to the pass through of inflation and organic volume growth of 6%. The organic volume growth was primarily due to continued recovery of certain markets that had previously been facing COVID-19 headwinds.

The operating income decrease is primarily attributed to a $12 million negative impact from price cost spread, partially offset by the organic volume growth.

Health, Hygiene & Specialties June Quarter (in millions of dollars) Current Prior $ Change % Change Net sales $828 $669 $159 24% Operating income 113 95 18 19%

The net sales growth in the Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment is primarily attributed to organic volume growth of 1%, increased selling prices of $134 million due to the pass through of inflation, and a $28 million favorable impact from foreign currency changes.

The operating income increase is primarily attributed to a $15 million favorable impact from price cost spread.

Engineered Materials June Quarter (in millions of dollars) Current Prior $ Change % Change Net sales $905 $693 $ 212 31% Operating income 75 94 (19 ) (20)%

The net sales growth in the Engineered Materials segment is primarily attributed to increased selling prices of $166 million due to the pass through of inflation, organic volume growth of 8%, and a $32 million favorable impact from foreign currency changes, partially offset by prior quarter divestiture sales of $41 million. The organic volume growth was primarily due to organic growth investments and continued recovery of certain markets that had previously been facing COVID-19 headwinds.

The operating income decrease is primarily attributed to a $21 million negative impact from price cost spread, partially offset by the organic volume increase.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Our cash flow from operating activities decreased to $912 million for the three quarters ended June 2021 compared to $979 million in the prior year primarily attributed to higher working capital from inflation offsetting the growth in Operating EBITDA. The Company’s cash flow from operating activities and free cash flow for the four quarters ended July 3, 2021, were $1,463 million and $779 million, respectively.

Our total debt less cash and cash equivalents (or “net debt”) at the end of the June 2021 quarter was $8,890 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the four quarters ended July 3, 2021, was $2,267 million, resulting in a net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 3.9 times. Our financial profile remains solid, as we have a strong liquidity position with $804 million of cash at the end of the quarter, as well as an undrawn $850 million asset-based line of credit representing nearly $1.7 billion of liquidity.

In June 2021, we issued $400 million aggregate principal amount of 1.65 percent first priority senior secured notes due 2027, the proceeds from which were used to prepay a portion of our term loan debt, which will reduce our interest costs.

Fiscal 2021 Guidance

Given our continued strength and stable demand outlook across our businesses, we are increasing our operating EBITDA guidance to $2.26 billion and reaffirming our organic volume growth assumption for fiscal 2021 of 5%, which assumes low-single digit volume growth in the September 2021 quarter. This guidance builds on last year’s strong performance and is supported by our robust and growing pipeline, increased level of capital expenditures, and the positive trends and momentum we are seeing in each of our businesses. While we remain committed to recovering cost inflation, we have assumed the timing lag of recovery continuing in the September quarter. Our expected free cash flow for fiscal 2021 is in-line with our prior guidance at $875 million dollars in a period of significant cost inflation, which is expected to negatively impact working capital. The targeted free cash flow includes $1.575 billion dollars of cash flow from operations, partially offset by capital expenditures of $700 million dollars. We also continue to anticipate further strengthening our balance sheet and expect to be further inside our targeted range of 3.0 to 3.9 times net debt to adjusted EBITDA at the end of fiscal 2021.

Investor Conference Call

Berry Global Group, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in millions of dollars, except per share data amounts) Quarterly Period Ended Three Quarterly Periods Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Net sales $ 3,675 $ 2,910 $ 10,181 $ 8,701 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 3,049 2,272 8,273 6,959 Selling, general and administrative 207 198 668 631 Amortization of intangibles 72 74 219 226 Restructuring and transaction activities 4 19 41 55 Operating income 343 347 980 830 Other expense (income), net 14 (7 ) 45 6 Interest expense, net 76 110 257 339 Income before income taxes 253 244 678 485 Income tax expense 59 53 173 121 Net income $ 194 $ 191 $ 505 $ 364 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.44 $ 1.44 $ 3.76 $ 2.75 Diluted 1.40 1.42 3.67 2.71 Outstanding weighted-average shares: (in millions) Basic 135.1 132.5 134.3 132.4 Diluted 138.5 134.2 137.7 134.3

Berry Global Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in millions of dollars) July 3,

2021 September 26,

2020 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 804 $ 750 Accounts receivable, net 1,851 1,469 Inventories 1,735 1,268 Other current assets 198 330 Property, plant, and equipment, net 4,731 4,561 Goodwill, intangible assets, and other long-term assets 8,258 8,323 Total assets $ 17,577 $ 16,701 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities, excluding debt $ 2,654 $ 2,108 Current and long-term debt 9,694 10,237 Other long-term liabilities 2,276 2,264 Stockholders’ equity 2,953 2,092 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,577 $ 16,701

Berry Global Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in millions of dollars) Three Quarterly Periods Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 505 $ 364 Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 420 412 Amortization of intangibles 219 226 Non-cash interest 26 18 Deferred income tax (53 ) 30 Share-based compensation expense 34 28 Other non-cash operating activities, net 60 23 Changes in working capital (278 ) (93 ) Changes in other assets and liabilities (21 ) (29 ) Net cash from operating activities 912 979 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant, and equipment, net (520 ) (419 ) Divestiture of businesses 165 — Settlement of net investment hedges — 281 Other investing activities — (14 ) Net cash from investing activities (355 ) (152 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments on long-term borrowings (3,287 ) (1,859 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings 2,716 1,202 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 57 6 Debt financing costs (20 ) (16 ) Net cash from financing activities (534 ) (667 ) Effect of currency translation on cash 31 (4 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 54 156 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 750 750 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 804 $ 906

Berry Global Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Segment Information (Unaudited) (in millions of dollars) Quarterly Period Ended July 3, 2021 Consumer

Packaging -

International Consumer

Packaging -

North

America Health,

Hygiene &

Specialties Engineered

Materials Total Net sales $ 1,095 $ 847 $ 828 $ 905 $ 3,675 Operating income $ 79 $ 76 $ 113 $ 75 $ 343 Depreciation and amortization 88 53 43 28 212 Restructuring and transaction activities (1) 3 — — 1 4 Other non-cash charges (2) 2 2 1 1 6 Operating EBITDA $ 172 $ 131 $ 157 $ 105 $ 565

Quarterly Period Ended June 27, 2020 Consumer

Packaging -

International Consumer

Packaging -

North

America Health,

Hygiene &

Specialties Engineered

Materials Total Net sales $ 904 $ 644 $ 669 $ 693 $ 2,910 Operating income $ 80 $ 78 $ 95 $ 94 $ 347 Depreciation and amortization 78 58 45 28 209 Restructuring and transaction activities (1) 14 2 1 2 19 Other non-cash charges (2) 2 2 1 1 6 Operating EBITDA $ 174 $ 140 $ 142 $ 125 $ 581

(1) The current quarter primarily includes transaction activity costs related to the RPC acquisition. The prior year quarter primarily includes transaction activity costs related to the RPC acquisition. (2) Other non-cash charges for the June 2021 quarter primarily include stock compensation expense of $6 million. The prior year quarter primarily includes $5 million of stock compensation expense. Note: For comparison purposes to the June 2020 quarter, Operating EBITDA margins for the quarterly period ended July 3, 2021 would be increased by 260 basis points (to 18.0%) when adjusted for the impact of inflation on net sales.

Berry Global Group, Inc. Reconciliation Schedules (Unaudited) (in millions of dollars, except per share data) Quarterly Period Ended Four Quarters Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 July 3, 2021 Net income $ 194 $ 191 $ 715 Add: other expense, net 14 (7 ) 70 Add: interest expense, net 76 110 353 Add: income tax expense 59 53 206 Operating income $ 343 $ 347 $ 1,344 Add: non-cash amortization from 2006 private sale 6 6 24 Add: restructuring and transaction activities (1) 4 19 48 Add: other non-cash charges (2) 6 6 42 Adjusted operating income (6) $ 359 $ 378 $ 1,458 Add: depreciation 140 135 553 Add: amortization of intangibles (3) 66 68 269 Operating EBITDA (6) $ 565 $ 581 $ 2,280 Less: divestitures (4) (13 ) Adjusted EBITDA (6) $ 2,267

Cash flow from operating activities $ 1,463 Net additions to property, plant, and equipment (684 ) Free cash flow (6) $ 779

Net income per diluted share $ 1.40 $ 1.42 Other expense, net 0.10 (0.05 ) Non-cash amortization from 2006 private sale 0.04 0.04 Restructuring and transaction activities 0.03 0.14 Income tax impact on items above (5) (0.04 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted net income per diluted share (6) $ 1.53 $ 1.52

Estimated Fiscal 2021 Cash flow from operating activities $ 1,575 Additions to property, plant, and equipment (700 ) Free cash flow (6) $ 875

(1) The current quarter primarily includes transaction activity costs related to the RPC acquisition. The prior year quarter primarily includes transaction activity costs related to the RPC acquisition. (2) Other non-cash charges for the June 2021 quarter primarily include stock compensation expense of $6 million. The prior year quarter primarily includes $5 million of stock compensation expense. (3) Amortization excludes non-cash amortization from the 2006 private sale of $6 million, $6 million, and $24 million, for the June 2021 quarter, June 2020 quarter, and four quarters ended July 3, 2021, respectively. (4) Represents earnings related to divestments within the last twelve months. (5) Income tax effects on adjusted net income is calculated using 25 percent for both the June 2021 and June 2020 quarters. The rates used represents the Company’s expected effective tax rate for each respective period. (6) Supplemental financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to operating or net income or cash flows from operating activities, in each case determined in accordance with GAAP. Organic sales growth excludes the impact of currency translation effects and acquisitions. These non-GAAP financial measures may be calculated differently by other companies, including other companies in our industry, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Berry’s management believes that adjusted net income and other non-GAAP financial measures are useful to our investors because they allow for a better period-over-period comparison of operating results by removing the impact of items that, in management’s view, do not reflect our core operating performance. We define “free cash flow” as cash flow from operating activities less additions to property, plant, and equipment. We believe free cash flow is useful to an investor in evaluating our liquidity because free cash flow and similar measures are widely used by investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties in our industry to measure a company’s liquidity. We also believe free cash flow is useful to an investor in evaluating our liquidity as it can assist in assessing a company’s ability to fund its growth through its generation of cash. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our lenders for debt covenant compliance purposes. We also use Adjusted EBITDA and Operating EBITDA among other measures to evaluate management performance and in determining performance-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA and Operating EBITDA and similar measures are widely used by investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties in our industry to measure a company’s performance. We also believe EBITDA and Adjusted net income are useful to an investor in evaluating our performance without regard to revenue and expense recognition, which can vary depending upon accounting methods.

