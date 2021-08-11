Twilio Executive to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

checkAd

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced that Peter Reinhardt, Twilio Segment CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (PT) / 2:00 p.m. (ET).

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Twilio’s investor relations website at investors.twilio.com.

Disclosure Information

Twilio uses its investor relations website, its Twitter feed (@twilio), and the Twitter feed of Twilio's Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Lawson (@jeffiel), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Twilio Inc.

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video and email by virtualizing the world’s communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

Source: Twilio Inc.

