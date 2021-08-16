checkAd

Kalkine TV launches new live show 'The IPO Corner'

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The initial public offer (IPO) market has been abuzz so far this year and investors have been clamouring to get a share in the pie all over the world. To catch the hot trends in this space and to know about the IPOs that deserve attention, tune in to "The IPO Corner," a new live show on Kalkine TV, every Wednesday.

Kalkine Logo

Even with the threat of the third phase of the COVID-19 pandemic looming over the world, companies are not shying from floating IPOs to raise much-needed capital in these tough times. Those who haven't already participated in the buzzing IPO market yet want to join the bandwagon now, there is no better show to watch than Australia-headquartered Kalkine TV's "The IPO Corner."

From technology to healthcare, mining and others, the show covers the latest updates about IPOs from every sector. Moreover, the show has all the details about upcoming offerings in Australia as well as top global names. "The IPO Corner" not just brings the latest developments but also explores the nitty-gritty of investing into IPOs—covering the investing procedure to follow, the risks involved and the way forward.

Kalkine TV is a financial and stock market live streaming network launched by Australia's renowned media platform, Kalkine Media. It covers breaking stories and trending news across diverse sectors, from equity and commodity markets to travel and lifestyle spaces. Kalkine Media is an emerging Media House and Investor Relations Group that operates across Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the UK and the US.

Kalkine TV link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCqqvuhldqUbRrvfek50N9w

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1341740/Kalkine_Logo.jpg

Contact Details:
Honey Bhargava 
honey.bhargava@kalkine.com.au




