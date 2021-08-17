Hibbett Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast Details

Hibbett, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: HIBB), an athletic-inspired fashion retailer, today announced details for the release of its results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021.

Hibbett plans to issue its second quarter 2022 earnings release before the market opens on August 27, 2021, and will host a live, interactive webcast later that same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast of Hibbett's quarterly earnings review will be available online at https://investors.hibbett.com/ under the News & Events section. The replay will follow shortly after the end of the webcast and will be available online for 30 days.