Hibbett Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast Details

17.08.2021, 22:34  |  22   |   |   

Hibbett, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: HIBB), an athletic-inspired fashion retailer, today announced details for the release of its results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021.

Hibbett plans to issue its second quarter 2022 earnings release before the market opens on August 27, 2021, and will host a live, interactive webcast later that same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast of Hibbett's quarterly earnings review will be available online at https://investors.hibbett.com/ under the News & Events section. The replay will follow shortly after the end of the webcast and will be available online for 30 days.

About Hibbett, Inc.

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with nearly 1,100 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of serving customers for more than 75 years with convenient locations, superior personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and accessories from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases through our best-in-class omni-channel platform. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @hibbettsports and @citygear.

Wertpapier


