Trinity Industries, Inc. (“Trinity”) and Wafra Inc. (“Wafra”) Announce the Launch of a Joint Venture Partnership Between Trinity and Certain Funds Managed by Wafra Targeting up to $1 Billion in Leased Railcar Investments

The RIV program is structured as a new joint venture, Signal Rail Holdings LLC (“Signal Rail”), between Wafra Funds and Trinity, with Wafra Funds owning 90% and TILC owning 10% of Signal Rail. TILC will continue to service all railcars owned by Signal Rail.

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) (“Trinity”), a leading provider of railcar products and services in North America, and Wafra Inc. (“Wafra”), a global alternative investment manager, today announced a new railcar investment vehicle (“RIV”) program between Trinity and certain funds managed by Wafra (“Wafra Funds”). The RIV program will invest in diversified portfolios of leased railcars originated by Trinity Industries Leasing Company (“TILC“) targeting up to $1 billion in total acquisitions over an expected three-year investment period.

In connection with the launch of the RIV program, Signal Rail has acquired an initial portfolio of approximately 3,600 railcars (the “Initial Portfolio”), representing a diverse pool of on-lease railcars from TILC’s leased railcar fleet. Signal Rail financed the acquisition of the Initial Portfolio through SRL 2021-1, an asset-backed securitization comprising $265 million in two classes of notes rated by S&P and KBRA.

The acquisition of the Initial Portfolio by Signal Rail, and the closing of SRL 2021-1, were both completed today, August 18, 2021.

"Wafra is pleased to launch this partnership with Trinity, an established market and thought leader in railcar leasing and manufacture,” said Fawaz Al-Mubaraki, Wafra's Chief Executive Officer. “Through this joint venture, Wafra builds on its portfolio of high-quality real asset investments. As long-term investors, we recognize the importance of forming partnerships with industry leaders like Trinity, as well as ensuring meaningful alignment as the basis of shared success. We look forward to growing our partnership with Trinity in the years ahead.”

Trinity’s Chief Executive Officer and President, Jean Savage, commented, “We are excited to join with Wafra as the latest partner in our RIV platform. This joint venture brings together parties with aligned strategies of long term investments in quality assets with high quality investment partners like Wafra. We believe today’s announcement underscores the attractive return and cash flow attributes of our railcar assets. This partnership is an important milestone in Trinity’s long-term plan to optimize our balance sheet and amplify our return on equity.”