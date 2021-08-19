checkAd

Huobi Global Launches Zero Fee Campaign for Bank Cards Users in EEA and UK

For one month, users with Visa or Mastercard in select regions can enjoy zero fees on crypto purchases when they use EUR/GBP

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, has announced today a zero-fee campaign for users in select regions who purchase digital assets with bank cards. Using a debit or credit card is one of the easiest and fastest ways to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. For users who aren't familiar with blockchain technology, this process is especially appealing as card payment is very popular in e-commerce.

From August 18 at 10:00 AM (UTC) through September 1 at 12:00 PM (UTC), users with Visa or Mastercard issued in the European Economic Area (EEA)* and the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy zero fees on crypto purchases when they pay using EUR/GBP. 

How to Buy Crypto with a Credit/Debit Card  

The process to purchase crypto with a bank card via Huobi is as follows:

  • Login to the Huobi Quick Buy site (WEB/APP).
  • Enter your order amount.
  • Link your bank card.
  • Complete payment and get your crypto

In recent years, people in the UK and across Europe have shown an increasing interest in digital assets, which is largely attributed to the generally low savings interest rates offered by most banks in the region. According to a report from Techsci Research, the European cryptocurrency market is expected to witness formidable growth in the period 2021-2025.

Both the European Central Bank and the Bank of England recently revised their forward guidance on interest rates. As users experience the benefits of a low-interest-rate environment, the cryptocurrency market is projected to enter a long-term period of growth and development.

"We've seen more demand for crypto services in the UK and EEA, which has led us to offer more campaigns in these regions. We'll continue our ongoing commitment to these communities by providing them with tangible benefits and incentives for their participation in the growing crypto market," commented Jeff Mei, Director of Global Strategy at Huobi Group.

*EEA countries include Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

About Huobi Group

As a world-leading company in the blockchain industry, Huobi Group was founded in 2013 with a mission to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and the integration of blockchain technology to other industries. Huobi Group has expanded into public blockchains, digital assets trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, incubation, digital asset research, and more. Huobi Group has established a global digital economy industry ecosystem by investing in over 60 upstream and downstream companies in the blockchain industry and has created holistic global digital economy ecology.

For more information, please visit https://blog.hbg.com/.




