BevCanna Announces White-Label Cannabis Beverage Manufacturing Agreement with Tinley’s Beverage Co.

19.08.2021   

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) announces today that it has signed a definitive agreement with The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTCQX:TNYBF) (“Tinley’s”), to co-manufacture its award-winning cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market.

Tinley Beverage Company’s award-winning “Tinley’s Tonics” to be manufactured by BevCanna Enterprises for the Canadian market (US products shown). Each product is inspired by a popular adult beverage and contains a micro-dose of THC and non-cannabis terpenes blended to the profile of Pineapple Jack sativa. (Photo: Business Wire)

BevCanna will produce and distribute the full line of Tinley’s ready-to-drink, adult beverage-inspired sparkling Tinleys Classics, Canadian versions of Tinley’s Tonics, currently available in California. The line includes the Moscow Mule-inspired Tinley’s Tonics High Horse, winner of First Place at California’s prestigious Emerald Cup, the world’s largest cannabis competition. BevCanna will also produce Tinley’s blue agave & lime-inspired Stone Daisy, the juniper berry & lime-inspired Juniper Sky and the blue agave, grapefruit & lime-inspired Mystic Dove. The beverages will be modified slightly for the Canadian market to reflect Canadian consumer tastes, formulations, packaging, and regulatory requirements. As in California, the award-winning beverages will be offered in 12 fl. oz bottles, each containing a micro-dose of THC to provide a light effect comparable to a single adult beverage. Made with premium botanicals and non-alcoholic flavors often found in national-brand spirits, along with non-cannabis-derived botanical terpenes blended to match the Pineapple Jack strain, the beverages are vegan and gluten-free. They’re also crafted with Vertosa cannabis emulsion technology, combined with Tinley’s unique terpene infusion methodology, which together are designed to accelerate on-set and provide a full-flower, euphoric effect reminiscent of the Pineapple Jacks sativa strain.

