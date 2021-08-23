Ryan Stewart, COO has today sold 45,260 shares in Prosafe SE at an average price of NOK 1.52 per share.

Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO&CFO has today sold 54,000 shares in Prosafe SE at an average price of NOK 1.53 per share.

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO has today sold 84,067 shares in Prosafe SE at an average price of NOK 1.52 per share.

Karine Cosemans, Sr. Manager Communication & Exec. Support has today sold 1,200 shares in Prosafe SE at an average price of NOK 1.55 per share.

Following the transactions, Jesper Kragh Andresen, Stig H. Christiansen, Ryan Stewart and Karine Cosemans own 0 shares in Prosafe SE.

The sale is made in light of the announced and ongoing financial restructuring process which will leave existing shareholders in Prosafe SE with only 1% of the shares following implementation, and consequently in order to crystalize their losses.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 23 August 2021

Prosafe SE

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act