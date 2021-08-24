DGAP-News: Trintech, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Trintech, Inc.: Omar Choucair, Trintech CFO, Accepted into Forbes Finance Council 24.08.2021 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Forbes Finance Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Accounting, Financial Planning, Wealth and Asset Management, and Investment Firms

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced its CFO, Omar Choucair, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

Choucair was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Omar into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Omar has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Omar will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"This is a critical time for CFOs across the business spectrum - our role is evolving at a breakneck pace, and I can't think of a better community with whom to ideate on what the future can and should look like," Choucair says. "I'm excited to join the Forbes Finance Council and share insights around industry trends I'm involved in firsthand with our clients, like digital transformation in the Office of Finance, challenges and opportunities around a hybrid workplace and emerging cybersecurity best practices."