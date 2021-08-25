checkAd

Tellurian Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.08.2021, 22:01  |   |   |   

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian or the Company) (Nasdaq: TELL) today announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, senior notes due 2028 in an underwritten public offering. The Company also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional senior notes in connection with the offering. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including the potential acquisition of upstream assets.

B. Riley Securities, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as lead manager, and Aegis Capital Corp., Alexander Capital L.P., Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Newbridge Securities Corporation and Revere Securities LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement of the Company previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement for the offering and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by sending a request to B. Riley Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22209; Telephone: (703) 312-9580, or by emailing prospectuses@brileyfin.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Tellurian Inc.

Tellurian is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing and trading, and infrastructure that includes an ~ 27.6 mtpa LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. Tellurian is based in Houston, Texas, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “TELL.”

CAUTIONARY INFORMATION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release related to the Company’s public offering of senior notes and all other statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Tellurian urges you to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements made in this press release, the registration statement, the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus supplement for the offering and of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings with the SEC for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Tellurian undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance occurring after the date of this press release or currently unknown facts or conditions or the occurrence of unanticipated events. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Tellurian Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tellurian Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian or the Company) (Nasdaq: TELL) today announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, senior notes due 2028 in an underwritten public offering. The Company also expects to grant the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
CytoDyn Urges Shareholders to Ignore Proxy Cards from Rosenbaum/Patterson Group
Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission of Supplemental Biologics License Application to ...
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Excerpt from Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Report
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
“PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE” Proves Its Pedigree With Fans
Intelsat Achieves Support of Nearly 75% of Funded Debt on Comprehensive Financial Restructuring
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.08.21Tellurian Closes Public Offering of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Tellurian Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Tellurian Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Tellurian Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Tellurian and Shell Sign Agreements for 3 mtpa
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten