Xylem 2021 Investor Day to be Held Virtually

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 18:12   

Xylem, Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company, today announced the format of its 2021 Investor Day will be virtual, in response to emerging public health guidance in relation to COVID-19.

The event will be held as previously announced on September 30 beginning at 8:30 am, U.S. Eastern time. It will be carried by live webcast, including opportunity to participate in Q&A with the Company’s senior leadership team.

Investors interested in attending can register in advance by contacting the Xylem Investor Relations team at Investor.Relations@xylem.com.

A recording will be available on Investors Events | Xylem US shortly after the event concludes.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $4.88 billion in 2020. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

Wertpapier


