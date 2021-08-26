checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.08.2021 / 19:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: MBB Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Christof
Last name(s): Nesemeier
Position: Executive Chairman

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MBB SE

b) LEI
967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
133.00 EUR 5320.00 EUR
134.40 EUR 15456.00 EUR
134.40 EUR 3494.40 EUR
134.40 EUR 22444.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
134.2391 EUR 46715.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-24; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


26.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69979  26.08.2021 



