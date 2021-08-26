

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.08.2021 / 19:45

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: MBB Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Christof Last name(s): Nesemeier Position: Executive Chairman

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MBB SE

b) LEI

967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 133.00 EUR 5320.00 EUR 134.40 EUR 15456.00 EUR 134.40 EUR 3494.40 EUR 134.40 EUR 22444.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 134.2391 EUR 46715.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-24; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

