DGAP-DD MBB SE english
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name
|Name and legal form:
|MBB Capital Management GmbH
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Christof
|Last name(s):
|Nesemeier
|Position:
|Executive Chairman
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|MBB SE
b) LEI
|967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A0ETBQ4
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|131.20 EUR
|4854.40 EUR
|131.60 EUR
|10133.20 EUR
|131.40 EUR
|5124.60 EUR
|131.80 EUR
|2636.00 EUR
|132.00 EUR
|9240.00 EUR
|132.00 EUR
|14124.00 EUR
|132.00 EUR
|18480.00 EUR
|132.00 EUR
|14124.00 EUR
|133.00 EUR
|19418.00 EUR
|133.00 EUR
|1463.00 EUR
|133.00 EUR
|96558.00 EUR
|133.00 EUR
|53200.00 EUR
|133.00 EUR
|2261.00 EUR
|133.00 EUR
|1995.00 EUR
|133.00 EUR
|5453.00 EUR
|133.00 EUR
|6251.00 EUR
|133.20 EUR
|15984.00 EUR
|133.20 EUR
|15984.00 EUR
|133.20 EUR
|15984.00 EUR
|133.00 EUR
|8911.00 EUR
|133.20 EUR
|47952.00 EUR
|133.00 EUR
|5320.00 EUR
|133.20 EUR
|266.40 EUR
|133.20 EUR
|39960.00 EUR
|133.20 EUR
|23310.00 EUR
|133.20 EUR
|6260.40 EUR
|133.20 EUR
|16250.40 EUR
|133.20 EUR
|932.40 EUR
|133.20 EUR
|1864.80 EUR
|133.20 EUR
|532.80 EUR
|133.20 EUR
|3996.00 EUR
|133.20 EUR
|5461.20 EUR
|133.80 EUR
|14985.60 EUR
|134.00 EUR
|1340.00 EUR
|134.00 EUR
|3618.00 EUR
|134.00 EUR
|4288.00 EUR
|134.00 EUR
|536.00 EUR
|134.00 EUR
|2546.00 EUR
|134.00 EUR
|536.00 EUR
|134.00 EUR
|536.00 EUR
|134.00 EUR
|804.00 EUR
