Arch Capital Group Ltd. Announces Redemption of 5.25% Series E Preferred Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:ACGL] announced today that it has called for redemption on Sept. 30, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) all 18,000 of its outstanding 5.25% Series E Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares (the “Series E Preferred Shares”) represented by 18,000,000 depositary shares each of which represents a 1/1,000th interest in a Series E Preferred Share (the “Depositary Shares” and together with the Series E Preferred Shares, the “Shares”). The Series E Preferred Shares will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to $25,000 per Series E Preferred Share (or $25.00 per Depositary Share) (the “Redemption Price”). The Redemption Price will be paid on the Redemption Date to holders of record of the Shares on the Redemption Date. In addition, the record holders of the Shares as of Sept. 15, 2021, will receive the previously announced dividend for the third quarter of 2021 of $328.125 per Series E Preferred Share (or $0.328125 per Depositary Share), which will be paid on the Redemption Date.

On the Redemption Date, the Shares will be deemed to cease to be outstanding, dividends will cease to accrue and all rights, other than the right to receive the Redemption Price, and the Redemption Price will become due and payable on each Share.

The notice of redemption has been provided to registered holders of the Series E Preferred Shares today. Requests for additional copies of the notice of redemption and the related materials should be directed to the redemption agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC at toll-free (877) 248-6417 or (718) 921-8317.

About Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., a publicly listed Bermuda exempted company with approximately $16.7 billion in capital at June 30, 2021, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements. This release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its subsidiaries may include forward-looking statements, which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward-looking statements.

Wertpapier


