Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc ("Jadestone" or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, provides an update on the planned completion of the acquisition of the 69% operated interest in the Maari asset, shallow water offshore New Zealand.
Further to the Company's announcement on 30 June 2021, both Jadestone and OMV New Zealand Limited continue to work towards completion of the transaction, including an extension to the current long stop date of 31 August 2021. Further updates will be made when appropriate.
