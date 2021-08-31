checkAd

Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc ("Jadestone" or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, provides an update on the planned completion of the acquisition of the 69% operated interest in the Maari asset, shallow water offshore New Zealand.

Further to the Company's announcement on 30 June 2021, both Jadestone and OMV New Zealand Limited continue to work towards completion of the transaction, including an extension to the current long stop date of 31 August 2021. Further updates will be made when appropriate.

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy plc  
Paul Blakeley, President and CEO +65 6324 0359 (Singapore)
Dan Young, CFO  
Phil Corbett, Investor Relations Manager +44 7713 687467 (UK)
  ir@jadestone-energy.com
   
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)
Callum Stewart  
Jason Grossman  
Ashton Clanfield  
   
Jefferies International Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 (UK)
Tony White  
Will Soutar  
   
Camarco (Public Relations Advisor) +44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)
Billy Clegg jse@camarco.co.uk
James Crothers  

About Jadestone Energy

