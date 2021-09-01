Yelp to Participate in the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Technology Conference
Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced that management will present at Citi’s 2021 Virtual Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.
The live and archived webcasts of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at www.yelp-ir.com. The archived webcast will remain available for one year after the conclusion of the live presentation.
About Yelp
Yelp Inc. (www.yelp.com) connects people with great local businesses. With unmatched local business information, photos, and review content, Yelp provides a one-stop local platform for consumers to discover, connect, and transact with local businesses of all sizes by making it easy to request a quote, join a waitlist, and make a reservation, appointment, or purchase. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in July 2004.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005887/en/
