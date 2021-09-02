C.H. Robinson Announces Participation in Upcoming Virtual Conference

C.H. Robinson (Nasdaq: CHRW) today announced that the company will present at the Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 10:40 a.m. ET.

The fireside chat discussion will be accessible live on the Investors section of the company’s website at investor.chrobinson.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for three months following the live webcast.