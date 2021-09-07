Primoris Services Corporation to Participate in the D|A| Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Virtual Conference

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) today announced that Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at the D|A| Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The fireside chat is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Central Time (11:45 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

A link to the live webcast and a copy of the Company’s presentation will be posted at the time of the fireside chat to the Company’s Investor Relations section of its website, www.primoriscorp.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website approximately three hours after the conclusion of the live presentation and will be available for 30 days following the event.