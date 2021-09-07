checkAd

Primoris Services Corporation to Participate in the D|A| Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 23:00  |  23   |   |   

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) today announced that Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at the D|A| Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The fireside chat is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Central Time (11:45 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

A link to the live webcast and a copy of the Company’s presentation will be posted at the time of the fireside chat to the Company’s Investor Relations section of its website, www.primoriscorp.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website approximately three hours after the conclusion of the live presentation and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Primoris

Primoris Services Corporation is a leading provider of specialty contracting and critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy/renewables and pipeline services markets throughout the United States and Canada. The Company’s diversified base of blue-chip customers, focus on smaller contracts and its high proportion of master service agreements have de-risked its portfolio over the last several years. An expanded presence in higher-margin, higher-growth markets such as utility-scale solar facility installations and telecom/broadband infrastructure have also increased its potential for long-term growth. Additional information on Primoris is available at www.primoriscorp.com.

Wertpapier


