checkAd

Comtech Comments on Director Nominations Notice

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

September 9, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) today confirmed receipt of notice from Outerbridge Capital Management of its intention to nominate three individuals to stand for election to Comtech’s Board of Directors at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which the Board anticipates will be held in December 2021.

The Company issued the following statement:

Comtech’s Board and management team maintain regular, open dialogue with investors and value their input. As part of this engagement, Comtech’s Chairman and CEO, President and COO, CFO, and members of the Board met with Outerbridge several times since June when it first issued a public letter to the Company’s Board. During these interactions, Outerbridge has exhibited little understanding of Comtech’s business and the significant strategic actions the Company has taken to enhance shareholder value while successfully navigating the impact of the pandemic on the business and its end markets.

Nevertheless, Comtech representatives listened closely to Outerbridge’s views and the Board’s Nominating and Governance Committee initiated a fair and thoughtful evaluation process in August when Outerbridge proposed two individuals as director candidates. As recently as last week, Comtech was engaged in good faith dialogue with Outerbridge about those individuals. Having invested considerable time and effort in this process, Comtech has now been presented with completely different candidates that Outerbridge has never mentioned before despite numerous discussions on the topic, which is not the path to a constructive resolution.

The Comtech Board is committed to sound corporate governance practices and maintaining the right mix of skills, experience, diversity and viewpoints through ongoing refreshment. Its Nominating and Governance Committee will review the newly proposed candidates in accordance with its standard procedures. The Board will then present its recommended slate of director nominees in Comtech’s definitive proxy statement, which will be published prior to the 2021 Annual Meeting.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communication technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

Comtech Telecommunications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comtech Comments on Director Nominations Notice September 9, 2021- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) today confirmed receipt of notice from Outerbridge Capital Management of its intention to nominate three individuals to stand for election to Comtech’s Board of Directors at the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
Electronic Arts Celebrates NFL Kickoff With Global Madden NFL 22 Free-to-play Trial Across ...
Walmart Highlights Sustainability Commitments with Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance as Part ...
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Direct Offering of Preferred ...
Enervee Launches Innovative “Eco Financing” Program to Help Consumers Purchase Energy-efficient ...
Third Coast Advisors Launches Investment Program in Partnership with Ameriprise Financial
Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $3.7 Million in Orders from the U.S. Army for Mobile Satellite Equipment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $2.1 Million of Funding for EEE Parts Management, Procurement and Engineering Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Kymeta und Comtech Telecommunications Corp. kündigen Partnerschaft für Technologie und Geschäftsentwicklung an
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Kymeta and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announce Technology and Business Development Partnership
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Kymeta and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announce Technology and Business Development Partnership
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $6.3 Million in Contracts for High-Power Ka-Band TWTAs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Participate in Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded 5G Contract with Canadian Wireless Network Operator
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $4.7 Million Contract with Channel Partner
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten