DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF 2008

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF 2008

NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF 2008
RELATING TO
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED ("the Company")


Capitalised terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the meaning ascribed thereto in the compromise that has been proposed by the Company to Scheme Creditors (the "Proposal") in accordance with section 155 of the Companies Act 71 of 2008, as amended ("Companies Act"), available at www.SteinhoffSettlement.com.

Part A - NOTICE OF RESULTS OF MEETINGS

1 Notice is hereby given to Scheme Creditors that the results of the virtual meetings (collectively "Meetings" and individually "Meeting") held in terms of section 155(6) of the Companies Act for the purposes of considering and voting on the Proposal are as set out below.

2 At the Meeting of the Financial Creditors held on 6 September 2021, the Financial Creditors voted as follows:

2.1 100% in number of the Financial Creditors present and voting (all by proxy) voted in favour of the Proposal; and

2.2 100% in value of the Financial Creditors present and voting (all by proxy) voted in favour of the Proposal,

and accordingly the Proposal was adopted by the Financial Creditors.

3 At the Meeting of the Contractual Claimants held on 10 September 2021, the Contractual Claimants voted as follows:

3.1 100% in number of the Contractual Claimants present and voting in person or by proxy voted in favour of the Proposal. Of the 16 Contractual Claimants present (in person or by proxy) at the Meeting, 1 Contractual Claimant abstained from voting on the Proposal; and

3.2 100% in value of the Contractual Claimants present and voting in person or by proxy representing 95.42% in value of the claims of all Contractual Claimants voted in favour of the Proposal,

Wertpapier


