FranklinCovey and HarperCollins Leadership Release Book, Master Mentors 30 Transformative Insights From Our Greatest Minds, From Bestselling Author Scott Jeffrey Miller

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a global firm specializing in organizational performance improvement, and HarperCollins Leadership today announced the release of Master Mentors: 30 Transformative Insights From Our Greatest Minds, from Wall Street Journal bestselling author Scott Jeffrey Miller. The new book has recently been a #1 bestseller on Amazon, prior to its release September 14, 2021. (Visit Franklin Covey’s Master Mentors to learn more.)

Master Mentors features the best and brightest insights gleaned from interviews with some of the most brilliant business minds and thought leaders on FranklinCovey’s On Leadership with Scott Miller podcast, the world’s largest and fastest-growing weekly leadership podcast. Miller is the author and co-author of multiple best-selling management books including Management Mess to Leadership Success: 30 Challenges to Become the Leader You Would Follow and Everyone Deserves a Great Manager: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team. In the book, he delivers 30 Master Mentors, featuring illuminating lessons from celebrities, business luminaries, bestselling authors, and other leading experts together in one book. Each chapter highlights the principles, practices, traits and strategies that make every insight from each mentor an important part of this collection.

Released in advance of National Mentoring Day on October 27, 2021, Master Mentors underscores the need for more mentorship in today’s workplace, particularly at a time when the changes associated with remote work can make mentoring more challenging.

A valuable resource for both management and individual contributors, the book offers readers practical work and career and life strategies through the indispensable lessons learned from highly successful mentors. Included are luminaries such as Seth Godin, Stephen M.R. Covey, Anne Chow, Stedman Graham, Liz Wiseman, Susan Cain, Trent Shelton, and General Stanley McChrystal, who challenge the reader’s mindset and beliefs, restore focus, and validate the path towards greater empowerment. Readers will acquire new career and life skills to help them be more successful in their professional and personal lives, all while maximizing lessons learned, by becoming mentors to others.

