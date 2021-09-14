BP p.l.c.: Q2 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling

checkAd

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

14 September 2021

BP p.l.c.
Second quarter interim dividend for 2021
Payments of dividends in sterling

On 3 August 2021, the Directors of BP p.l.c. announced that the interim dividend for the second quarter 2021 would be US$0.0546 per ordinary share (US$0.3276 per ADS). This interim dividend is to be paid on 24 September 2021 to shareholders on the share register on 13 August 2021. The dividend is payable in cash in sterling to holders of ordinary shares and in US dollars to holders of ADSs. The board has decided not to offer a scrip dividend alternative in respect of the second quarter 2021 dividend. Dividend reinvestment plans have been made available for this dividend for ordinary shareholders and ADS holders (subject to certain exceptions) to receive additional bp shares.

Sterling dividends payable in cash will be converted from US dollars at an average of the market exchange rate over the three dealing days between 8 and 10 September 2021 (£1 = US$1.38126). Accordingly, the amount of sterling dividend payable in cash on 24 September 2021 will be:

3.9529 pence per share.

Details of the second quarter dividend and timetable are available at bp.com/dividends. For further information on your dividend payment options visit bp.com/drip.

 

