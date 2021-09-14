Good Gaming, Inc. Receives Final Approval from OTC Markets to List on the OTCQB

Good Gaming, Inc. Also Announces Official Start Of Its Beta Test Participation Program Using Live Players for MicroBuddies

Kennett Square, PA, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GMER) (the "Company") and CEO David B. Dorwart are pleased to announce the Company has received official notification from OTC Markets to up-list from Pink Sheet Current to the OTCQB tier effective immediately.

Companies listing on OTCQB (the middle tier over-the-counter market for U.S. stocks) must meet stricter minimum reporting standards, pass a bid test, and undergo annual verification. The OTCQB replaced the FINRA-operated OTC Bulletin Board (OTCBB) as the main market for trading OTC securities that report to a U.S. regulator. Its marketplace is run through OTC Link, an inter-dealer quotation and trading system developed by OTC Markets Group. OTC Link is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a broker-dealer and also as an alternative trading system (ATS).

David B. Dorwart, Good Gaming, Inc. CEO, stated, "We are extremely pleased to report that we have met all qualifications and have been accepted by OTC Markets to up-list from Pink Sheet Current to the OTCQB tier for trading. Because transparency to shareholders is important to us, our board of directors decided in June 2021, it would be in the best interest of our company to meet the stringent qualification process in order to up-list to the OTCQB. The timing for our OTCQB listing is perfect as we get ready to launch our new blockchain NFT game MicroBuddies. We are confident that trading on the OTCQB tier will now bring added value to Good Gaming Inc., as we move forward with an aggressive strategic agenda."

The Company is also pleased to announce that its internal testing phase for MicroBuddies has performed extremely well, and they are now ready to move to its beta testing participation program using live players who will have the opportunity to experience live play action and give feedback to the Company as they draw closer to its soon to be announced final launch date.

In order to qualify as a MicroBuddies beta test participant you must be a Nano Factory token owner and complete the required registration form. Simply go to the microbuddies.io website, look for the beta test participation banner on the top of the page, click on the banner, fill out the registration form, and send it in. The banner will be posted on the MicroBuddies website this Friday September 17, 2021 at 8 pm EDT.