checkAd

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of First American Title Insurance Group Members and First American Financial Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 17:03  |  12   |   |   

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “a” (Excellent) of First American Title Insurance Company (Omaha, NE) and its title affiliates, which are referred to as First American Title Insurance Group (FATIG). In addition, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of the parent holding company, First American Financial Corporation (FAF) (Delaware) [NYSE: FAF]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings reflect FATIG’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. FATIG maintains a solid market position within the U.S. title insurance industry as its second-largest underwriter, based on 2020 direct premiums written. Policies are distributed on a direct basis and through a network of independent agents. The group invests heavily in its title plant, which is one of the most comprehensive in the industry. The group’s operating results have generally been in line with the title industry composite averages and supportive of surplus growth. FATIG benefits from a strong franchise value, financial flexibility and operational support from FAF, which maintains relatively modest financial leverage and solid interest coverage.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the members of First American Title Insurance Group:

  • First American Title Insurance Company
  • First American Title Insurance Company of Australia Pty Limited
  • First American Title Insurance Company of Louisiana
  • First European Title Insurance Company Limited
  • First Title Insurance plc
  • Ohio Bar Title Insurance Company

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

First American Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of First American Title Insurance Group Members and First American Financial Corporation AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “a” (Excellent) of First American Title Insurance Company (Omaha, NE) and its title affiliates, which are referred …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to ...
Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — More Pro Than Ever Before
Argo Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Archer Aviation Inc.
Apple Unveils New iPad mini with Breakthrough Performance in Stunning New Design
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Appoints Adam H. Brown and John P. McCarthy as ...
Definitive Healthcare Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21First American Data & Analytics Executive Bill Rice Named a 2021 HousingWire Insider Award Winner
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21First American Named One of PEOPLE Magazine’s 2021 Companies That Care
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21House Prices Over 40 Percent More Affordable Than Housing Boom Peak, According to First American Real House Price Index
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21 First American Financial Corporation Announces 11 Percent Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21“Delta Dip” Boosts Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten