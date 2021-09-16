checkAd

Capstead Mortgage Corporation Declares Third Quarter 2021 Common Dividend of $0.0725 Per Share and Series E Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 12:30  |  38   |   |   

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) (“Capstead” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a third quarter 2021 common dividend of $0.0725 per common share. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of September 30, 2021.

Capstead’s Board of Directors also declared a third quarter 2021 dividend of $0.46875 per share on its 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CMOPRE). This dividend is payable on October 15, 2021 to Series E preferred stockholders of record as of September 30, 2021.

Important Additional Information About the Merger and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed merger transaction contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of July 25, 2021, by and among Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc., a Maryland corporation (“BSPRT”), Rodeo Sub I, LLC, a Maryland limited liability company and a wholly owned subsidiary of BSPRT (“Merger Sub”), Capstead and, solely for the purposes set forth therein, Benefit Street Partners L.L.C., a Delaware limited liability company, pursuant to which, subject to the terms and conditions therein, Capstead will be merged with and into Merger Sub, with Merger Sub continuing as the surviving company (such transaction, the “Merger”), BSPRT has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-258947), which was declared effective by the SEC on September 3, 2021. The registration statement includes a prospectus of BSPRT and a proxy statement of Capstead. Capstead and BSPRT also expect to file with the SEC other documents regarding the Merger.

Stockholders of BSPRT and Capstead are advised to read the registration statement and the proxy statement/prospectus (including all other relevant documents that are filed or will be filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments and supplements to these documents) carefully and in their entirety because they contain important information about Capstead, BSPRT, the proposed Merger and related matters. Stockholders of BSPRT and Capstead may obtain free copies of the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by Capstead or BSPRT on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Capstead are available free of charge on Capstead’s website at http://www.capstead.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/sec-filin .... Copies of documents filed with the SEC by BSPRT are available free of charge on BSPRT’s website at http://bsprealtytrust.com/investorrelations.

Seite 1 von 4
Capstead Mortgage Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capstead Mortgage Corporation Declares Third Quarter 2021 Common Dividend of $0.0725 Per Share and Series E Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 Per Share Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) (“Capstead” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a third quarter 2021 common dividend of $0.0725 per common share. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2021 to common …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Philip Morris International Announces Closing of Fertin Pharma Acquisition; Advances PMI’s Goal ...
Dynatrace Rated Highest in 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Application ...
HPE Survey Finds 76% of Doctors and Nurses Believe Telehealth Will Dominate Patient Care in Near ...
Takeda’s EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) Approved by U.S. FDA as the First Oral Therapy Specifically ...
Blue Apron Announces Planned $78 Million in Equity Capital Raise, Including a $45 Million Fully ...
Moderna Highlights New Clinical Data on its COVID-19 Vaccine
U.S. Bank Receives $65 Million in New Markets Tax Credit Allocations
Alpine Immune Sciences Announces $91 Million Private Placement
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering