Capstead Mortgage Corporation Declares Third Quarter 2021 Common Dividend of $0.0725 Per Share and Series E Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 Per Share

Capstead’s Board of Directors also declared a third quarter 2021 dividend of $0.46875 per share on its 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CMOPRE ). This dividend is payable on October 15, 2021 to Series E preferred stockholders of record as of September 30, 2021.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO ) (“Capstead” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a third quarter 2021 common dividend of $0.0725 per common share. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of September 30, 2021.

