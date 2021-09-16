checkAd

Keep the Celebration Going Regions Bank Launches Mississippi State Baseball Championship Debit Card and Checks

Regions Bank on Thursday announced the launch of a commemorative debit card and checks for customers to celebrate Mississippi State University’s first College World Series National Championship win.

Commemorative debit card and checks are now available for Regions Bank customers to celebrate Mississippi State University's first College World Series National Championship win.

“In addition to incredible academics, Mississippi State has a long and storied tradition in athletics and sportsmanship, as well as faithful support from fans,” said Abbas Merchant, chief marketing officer for Regions Bank. “As the official bank of the Southeastern Conference and longtime supporter of Mississippi State, Regions is proud to provide custom-designed cards and checks to celebrate the baseball championship. During a year that’s been difficult and challenging for many, the Bulldogs’ relentless pursuit of victory gives us all something that’s truly worth celebrating!”

Current Regions customers can order the Mississippi State University National Champions Regions Visa Debit Card through the Regions YourPix Studio at www.regions.com/yourpix or at www.regions.com/gostate. Checks are available through Regions’ online banking platform and www.ordermychecks.com. Cards and checks can also be requested at any Regions branch or by calling 1-800-REGIONS. The commemorative National Champions Debit Card can be used with all Regions Bank consumer checking accounts and is available for Now Card customers as well.

The debit cards are available at a cost of $10 per card. The total cost for commemorative checks may vary based on customers’ locations and account types (Note: Discounts may not apply; the price will be disclosed at the time of order.).

In addition to the National Champions card, Regions offers a number of other collegiate debit cards, including cards for the 2021 University of Alabama Football Championship, select SEC universities, and Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Regions’ branch-banking footprint.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $156 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and approximately 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

