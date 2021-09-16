Fort St. James Plans Work Program On 100% Owned Nickel Project 30 KM From FPX Nickel Corp
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Fort St. James Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FTJ)(OTC PINK:OARFF) ("FTJ" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is currently planning it 2021 work program for its 100% owned Nickel Project. Located 30 KM away from FPX Nickel Corps (FPX) - dxxx Project. Recent changes in the Nickel market and in Awaruite which is a Naturally Occurring Alloy of Nickel needed in the EV market and other have instigated significant interest in the company's project.
"Market demand simply is not reflected in our current market cap and does not justify the asset we own 100%. Our neighbor FPX Nickel Corp 30 Km away is making significant head way and has a market cap 10 times our own, management decided its time to refocus our efforts on our 100% owned asset enlight of the renewed market interest and demand for Nickel," states Steve Mynott, President.
Area Map showing location and Current Market Cap
Key Points:
- The Previous drilling completed by FTJ all intersected Nickel Mineralization.
- Drill holes spaced extending 1700 Meters North/ South and 500 Meters east /west.
- Drilling tested a Geophysical target that was more than Seven Kilometers in Length.
- All holes ended in Mineralization Project is Open to depth and Strike
- New Drilling program bring permitted following previous recommendations.
- Over a $1,000,000 has been spent by the company on this project to date.
- Kilometre 26 is interpreted to contain a nickel mineralized ultramafic assemblage similar to the nearby Decar Project being explored by FPX Nickel Corp.
The predominate target of interest on the Kilometre 26 property is ophiolite hosted disseminated nickel. Motherlode style (ophiolite gold) mineralization constitutes a secondary objective. The Kilometre 26 property covers the juncture of two geologic terranes. Most of the property (from near the eastern boundary through to the western boundary) is underlain by Paleozoic Cache Creek Group rocks which are oceanic in origin while the extreme eastern region of the claims is underlain by Mesozoic rocks of the Quesnel Terrane which are predominantly island arc in derivation. The suture which marks this boundary is the Pinchi Fault Zone, which in the region of the claims is predominantly north-south in orientation. Cache Creek Group rocks in the vicinity of the Kilometre 26 property are dominated by ultramafic serpentinites, basalt and limestone. These rocks are interpreted to form a collage which resulted from a series of accretions and obductions of oceanic rock (directed west to east) extending tens of kilometers in the east west direction and several times this in the north south direction. It is the mantle derived (now serpentinized) ultramafic units which are of interest for nickel mineralization. It is believed that these units, which replicate in at least two distinct areas, were thrust up and over (obducted) shallower oceanic sediments. Takla Group (Quesnel Terrane) rocks which occupy the eastern region of the claim group are predominantly volcanic rocks.
