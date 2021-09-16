Fort St. James Plans Work Program On 100% Owned Nickel Project 30 KM From FPX Nickel Corp

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Fort St. James Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FTJ)(OTC PINK:OARFF) ("FTJ" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is currently planning it 2021 work program for its 100% owned Nickel Project. Located 30 …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Fort St. James Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FTJ)(OTC PINK:OARFF) ("FTJ" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is currently planning it 2021 work program for its 100% owned Nickel Project. Located 30 KM away from FPX Nickel Corps (FPX) - dxxx Project. Recent changes in the Nickel market and in Awaruite which is a Naturally Occurring Alloy of Nickel needed in the EV market and other have instigated significant interest in the company's project. "Market demand simply is not reflected in our current market cap and does not justify the asset we own 100%. Our neighbor FPX Nickel Corp 30 Km away is making significant head way and has a market cap 10 times our own, management decided its time to refocus our efforts on our 100% owned asset enlight of the renewed market interest and demand for Nickel," states Steve Mynott, President.