Elastic Announces ElasticON Global Virtual Conference, Oct. 5 - 7, 2021
Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced details of its ElasticON Global virtual conference, a free user event taking place Oct. 5 - 7, 2021.
This year’s ElasticON Global theme, “Solve” celebrates those working to solve the world’s most complex problems every day - from here on Earth, to the cloud, and even to Mars. Conference keynotes and fireside chats will feature inspirational leaders known for using innovative approaches, technology, and teamwork to achieve their goals. Additional breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, and interactive training courses will help users learn new skills and share best practices.
Conference highlights include:
- Keynote sessions by Elastic founder and CEO, Shay Banon; and chief product officer, Ashutosh Kulkarni on the power of an open community and ecosystem, plus what innovations are on the horizon over the next year for the unified Elastic Search Platform.
- A fireside chat with Microsoft EVP, Cloud + AI, Scott Guthrie, and Shay Banon focused on the companies’ joint commitment to cloud innovation and how they are helping organizations remove barriers to technology adoption and deliver greater value to customers.
- A fireside chat with chef, culinary innovator, and founder of World Central Kitchen, José Andrés, who will speak about his mission to use the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies around the world during times of crisis and beyond.
- A fireside chat with Diana Trujillo, flight director, and robotic arm system domain lead for the Mars Perseverance mission, who will speak about the hard work, dedication, and passion it took to realize her dream of becoming an aerospace engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
- Access to more than 100 technical sessions offering key learnings and insights from Elastic customers, partners, and experts, including Adobe, General Motors, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Twitter, and others.
- A virtual exhibit hall where attendees can chat live with fellow participants, access exclusive promotions, and meet with ElasticON Global sponsors including presenting sponsor, Microsoft Azure, along with ClearQuery, Google Cloud, Novetta, Pure Storage, SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH, Swimlane, and Teleport.
- The Elastic Excellence Awards program, which recognizes philanthropic, innovative, and transformative projects and the people behind them. This year awards will be given in eight categories
including:
- Cause Award
- Enterprise Search Business Transformation Award
- Observability Business Transformation Award
- Security Business Transformation Award
- Solve with Search Award
- Innovation Award
- Public Sector Award
- Certified Professional of the Year
- Opportunity for attendees to develop new skills through technical workshops and live, instructor-led training courses to help prepare them for certification exams. Participants can access discounted pricing for three Elastic courses: Elastic Observability Engineer, Elasticsearch Engineer, and Data Analysis with Kibana.
Building on past philanthropic efforts, the company will make a donation on behalf of every person participating in ElasticON Global to World Central Kitchen and Girlstart. Additional donation opportunities will be made available to attendees during the event.
