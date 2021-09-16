Elastic Announces ElasticON Global Virtual Conference, Oct. 5 - 7, 2021

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced details of its ElasticON Global virtual conference, a free user event taking place Oct. 5 - 7, 2021.

This year’s ElasticON Global theme, “Solve” celebrates those working to solve the world’s most complex problems every day - from here on Earth, to the cloud, and even to Mars. Conference keynotes and fireside chats will feature inspirational leaders known for using innovative approaches, technology, and teamwork to achieve their goals. Additional breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, and interactive training courses will help users learn new skills and share best practices.