The NAGA Group AG: Christian Angermayer's Apeiron Investment Group and Fosun join forces to further drive NAGA growth

16.09.2021 / 20:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Christian Angermayer's Apeiron Investment Group and Fosun join forces to further drive NAGA growth

- Naga has decided on a 10% capital increase with total proceeds of approximately EUR 22.7 million.

- Apeiron with Elevat3 venture strategy will acquire shares from Fosun and other existing shareholders to hold approx. 22% in NAGA

- NAGA on track for 100% revenue growth in 2021

- Growth to be accelerated by additional financing

Hamburg, 16 September 2021 - NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for trading, cryptocurrencies and payments NAGA.com, announces its largest equity financing round to date and welcomes Apeiron Investment Group Ltd, the private investment company of entrepreneur and investor Christian Angermayer, and Igor Lychagov, founder of Exness (one of the world's largest brokerage firms with a monthly trading volume of USD 1 trillion) as new strategic and long-term investors. Hauck & Aufhäuser acted as sole bookrunner in the transaction.

In addition to participating in the capital increase, Apeiron has entered into a share purchase agreement with its Elevat3 strategy, operating in partnership with Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, to purchase a block of shares from FOSUN Group and is in negotiations to acquire additional shares from other shareholders. These transactions are subject to regulatory approvals. In total and upon full completion, Apeiron is targeting a stake of approximately 22% in NAGA.

Following the strategic investment, the Supervisory Board is to be increased from four to five members at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The company will propose to elect Christian Angermayer as a new member of the Supervisory Board. In order to be able to add this agenda item to the upcoming Annual General Meeting, the date of the Annual General Meeting was postponed from September 23, 2021 to October 11, 2021.

