Creek Road Miners Strengthens Commitment to Cryptocurrency Mining Strategy

“Three short months ago, we presented our new business direction to our shareholders and the idea was met with overwhelming support,” Mr. Scott D. Kaufman, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Creek Road, commented. Mr. Kaufman also stated, “With the sale of Jevo, we have completed our pivot to cryptocurrency mining and continue the journey to becoming a juggernaut in this space.”

Advancing the strategy of simplifying its business holdings to concentrate on cryptocurrency mining operations, Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCQB:CRKR) (“Creek Road”) today announces the divesture of its interest in Jevo Holdings, LLC (“Jevo”). Through the sale of Jevo, Creek Road has raised additional capital to build and support its now leaner and focused operations.

About Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCQB: CRKR)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (www.creekroadminers.com) will develop, own, and operate ESG-focused mobile bitcoin mining facilities in strategic locations around the United States by creatively leveraging otherwise unusable or underutilized resources.

