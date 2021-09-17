checkAd

Creek Road Miners Strengthens Commitment to Cryptocurrency Mining Strategy

Advancing the strategy of simplifying its business holdings to concentrate on cryptocurrency mining operations, Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCQB:CRKR) (“Creek Road”) today announces the divesture of its interest in Jevo Holdings, LLC (“Jevo”). Through the sale of Jevo, Creek Road has raised additional capital to build and support its now leaner and focused operations.

“Three short months ago, we presented our new business direction to our shareholders and the idea was met with overwhelming support,” Mr. Scott D. Kaufman, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Creek Road, commented. Mr. Kaufman also stated, “With the sale of Jevo, we have completed our pivot to cryptocurrency mining and continue the journey to becoming a juggernaut in this space.”

Please visit the company’s website CreekRoadMiners.com for more information and updates.

About Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCQB: CRKR)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (www.creekroadminers.com) will develop, own, and operate ESG-focused mobile bitcoin mining facilities in strategic locations around the United States by creatively leveraging otherwise unusable or underutilized resources.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

