checkAd

DGAP-News Maps.me: Copper Provides Secure Custody for OXY and MAPS Tokens, Supporting Growing Investor Demand for DeFi

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.09.2021, 16:55  |  38   |   |   

DGAP-News: Maps.me / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Maps.me: Copper Provides Secure Custody for OXY and MAPS Tokens, Supporting Growing Investor Demand for DeFi

17.09.2021 / 16:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Copper Provides Secure Custody for OXY and MAPS Tokens, Supporting Growing Investor Demand for DeFi

Copper provides secure custody for OXY and MAPS tokens, supporting growing investor demand for DeFi

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Copper.co, a leading provider of digital asset custody and trading solutions, today announced that it now provides custody for OXY and MAPS, the tokens powering the Oxygen and Maps.me ecosystems.

Oxygen and Maps.me are built on the growing and liquid Serum ecosystem which leverages an on-chain orderbook for decentralised trading and to match borrowers and lenders. Serum itself is powered by the fast and low-cost Solana blockchain.

Custody of OXY and MAPS on the Copper platform will support investment in these DeFi projects from institutional investors, who require the highest level of security for the custody of their digital assets.

Copper's multi-award-winning custody solution harnesses the security of MPC (Multi-Party Computation) technology, which creates three separated key shards rather than one private key, largely eliminating the risk of key exposure in online transactions. Over 300 institutions already use Copper's digital asset custody solutions.

Alex Grebnev, Co-Founder of Oxygen and Maps.me, commented: "Working with Copper reflects the continuing commitment of the Oxygen and Maps.me ecosystems to integrate with the broader digital asset landscape, as well as to become more accessible to mainstream institutional investors. Providing liquidity and safe storage for new and existing investors will continue to be a critical part of the roadmap for developing the Oxygen and Maps.me ecosystems, which aim to build alternative market infrastructure for DeFi and drive its mass adoption."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Maps.me: Copper Provides Secure Custody for OXY and MAPS Tokens, Supporting Growing Investor Demand for DeFi DGAP-News: Maps.me / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Maps.me: Copper Provides Secure Custody for OXY and MAPS Tokens, Supporting Growing Investor Demand for DeFi 17.09.2021 / 16:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: GRIFOLS, S.A.
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals schließt über 8.500 m umfassendes ...
DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon gibt Ergebnisse der Aktionärshauptversammlung bekannt
flatexDEGIRO's Handelsplattform erhält Sonderpreis im Rahmen der Studie 'Champions Digitaler ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: GRIFOLS, S.A.
flatexDEGIRO's trading platform receives special prize in the 'Champions of Digital Transformation ...
DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting
DGAP-Adhoc: The NAGA Group AG: NAGA FÜHRT KAPITALERHÖHUNG MIT EINEM BRUTTOERLÖS VON 22,7 MILLIONEN EURO ...
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG: Apeiron Investment Group von Christian Angermayer und Fosun bündeln Kräfte, um ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital hebt Prognose für Umsatz und EBITDA für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 an
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement