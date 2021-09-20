checkAd

Tremont Mortgage Trust Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) announced the results of its special meeting of shareholders held on Friday, September 17, 2021, as follows.

Shareholders approved the merger of TRMT with and into RMR Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: RMRM), or the Merger, with 59.1% of the outstanding shares voting in favor. TRMT expects the Merger to become effective on September 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions specified in the Agreement and Plan of Merger between TRMT and RMRM, dated April 26, 2021, or the Merger Agreement. As part of the Merger, the combined company will change its name to Seven Hills Realty Capital and will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker “SHRC”.

The Merger is expected to create a more diversified commercial mortgage real estate investment trust focused on middle market transitional bridge loans with assets expected to approach $1 billion when fully invested. With increased scale and an expanded capital base, the combined company is expected to be better positioned to access capital markets, increase operating efficiency, and deliver more attractive risk-adjusted returns for shareholders.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. TRMT is managed by an affiliate of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR). Substantially all of RMR’s business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, which is an alternative asset management company with $32 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about TRMT, please visit www.trmtreit.com.

WARNING CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Also, whenever TRMT uses words such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “will”, “may” and negatives or derivatives of these or similar expressions, TRMT is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon TRMT’s present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by TRMT’s forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond TRMT’s control. For example:

