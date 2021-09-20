checkAd

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Adoption of Level Distribution Policy

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE: JQC) today announced that the Board of Trustees of the Fund has approved the suspension of the Fund’s previously announced capital return plan and has approved the adoption of a new level distribution policy. Under the new policy, the Fund is declaring the distribution rate outlined below. The following dates apply to today’s declaration:

Record Date

October 15, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date

October 14, 2021

Payable Date

November 1, 2021

 

 

Ticker

Exchange

Fund Name

Monthly
Distribution
Per Share
Amount

Market
Distribution
Rate

NAV
Distribution
Rate

 

 

 

JQC

NYSE

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

0.0385

7.13%

6.65%

The level distribution policy is intended to provide shareholders with stable, but not guaranteed, cash flow, independent of the amount or timing of income earned or capital gains realized by a Fund. The Fund intends to distribute all or substantially all of its net investment income through its regular monthly distribution and to distribute realized capital gains at least annually.

In addition, in any monthly period, in order to maintain its level distribution amount, the Fund may pay out more than its net investment income during the period. As a result, distribution sources can be expected to include net investment income, return of capital, and potentially capital gains. If a Fund’s distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the Fund will provide a notice of its best estimate of the distribution sources at that time, which may be viewed at www.nuveen.com/CEFdistributions. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year’s distributions) contained in shareholders’ 1099-DIV forms delivered after the end of the calendar year.

AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger