Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Notes Exchange Offers

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) (“Berry”) announced today the commencement by Berry Global, Inc., Berry’s wholly owned subsidiary (the “Issuer”), of offers to exchange up to $800,000,000 of the Issuer’s new 0.95% First Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Exchange Notes”), up to $1,525,000,000 of the Issuer’s new 1.57% First Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Exchange Notes”), and up to $400,000,000 of the Issuer’s new 1.65% First Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Exchange Notes” and together with the 2024 Exchange Notes and the 2026 Exchange Notes, collectively, the “Exchange Notes”), for an equal amount of the Issuer’s outstanding unregistered 0.95% First Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Outstanding Notes”), unregistered 1.57% First Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Outstanding Notes”), and unregistered 1.65% First Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Outstanding Notes” and together with the 2024 Outstanding Notes and the 2026 Outstanding Notes, collectively, the “Outstanding Notes”), in a transaction registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The exchange offers are being conducted upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in a prospectus dated September 20, 2021, and the related letter of transmittal.

The Exchange Notes are identical in all material respects to the Outstanding Notes, except that (i) the Exchange Notes will be registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and will not bear any legend restricting their transfer; (ii) the Exchange Notes bear a different CUSIP number than the Outstanding Notes; (iii) the Exchange Notes will not be subject to transfer restrictions or entitled to registration rights; and (iv) the Exchange Notes will not be entitled to additional interest provisions applicable to the Outstanding Notes in some circumstances relating to the timing of the exchange offers.

The exchange offers are limited to holders of the Outstanding Notes. The exchange offers are scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 19, 2021, unless extended. Outstanding Notes tendered pursuant to the exchange offers may be withdrawn at any time prior to the expiration date by following the procedures set forth in the offering prospectus and the related letter of transmittal.

Copies of the prospectus and the related letter of transmittal may be obtained from U.S. Bank National Association, which is serving as the exchange agent for the exchange offer. The address, telephone and facsimile number of U.S. Bank National Association are as follows: