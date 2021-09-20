checkAd

Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Notes Exchange Offers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 22:30  |  36   |   |   

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) (“Berry”) announced today the commencement by Berry Global, Inc., Berry’s wholly owned subsidiary (the “Issuer”), of offers to exchange up to $800,000,000 of the Issuer’s new 0.95% First Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Exchange Notes”), up to $1,525,000,000 of the Issuer’s new 1.57% First Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Exchange Notes”), and up to $400,000,000 of the Issuer’s new 1.65% First Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Exchange Notes” and together with the 2024 Exchange Notes and the 2026 Exchange Notes, collectively, the “Exchange Notes”), for an equal amount of the Issuer’s outstanding unregistered 0.95% First Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Outstanding Notes”), unregistered 1.57% First Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Outstanding Notes”), and unregistered 1.65% First Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Outstanding Notes” and together with the 2024 Outstanding Notes and the 2026 Outstanding Notes, collectively, the “Outstanding Notes”), in a transaction registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The exchange offers are being conducted upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in a prospectus dated September 20, 2021, and the related letter of transmittal.

The Exchange Notes are identical in all material respects to the Outstanding Notes, except that (i) the Exchange Notes will be registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and will not bear any legend restricting their transfer; (ii) the Exchange Notes bear a different CUSIP number than the Outstanding Notes; (iii) the Exchange Notes will not be subject to transfer restrictions or entitled to registration rights; and (iv) the Exchange Notes will not be entitled to additional interest provisions applicable to the Outstanding Notes in some circumstances relating to the timing of the exchange offers.

The exchange offers are limited to holders of the Outstanding Notes. The exchange offers are scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 19, 2021, unless extended. Outstanding Notes tendered pursuant to the exchange offers may be withdrawn at any time prior to the expiration date by following the procedures set forth in the offering prospectus and the related letter of transmittal.

Copies of the prospectus and the related letter of transmittal may be obtained from U.S. Bank National Association, which is serving as the exchange agent for the exchange offer. The address, telephone and facsimile number of U.S. Bank National Association are as follows:

Seite 1 von 3


Berry Global Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Notes Exchange Offers Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) (“Berry”) announced today the commencement by Berry Global, Inc., Berry’s wholly owned subsidiary (the “Issuer”), of offers to exchange up to $800,000,000 of the Issuer’s new 0.95% First Priority Senior Secured …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
BIOCORP: Upcoming Investor Meetings
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21Berry Global to Expand its North American Capacity for Clear, Sustainable Foodservice Packaging
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Berry Global Joins Polypropylene Recycling Coalition in Increasing Polypropylene Recycling Access to 15 Million U.S. Residents
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten