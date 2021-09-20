Polaris and Troy Lee Designs Join Forces to Deliver Show-Stopping Limited-Edition GENERAL

2022 Polaris GENERAL Troy Lee Designs Edition (Photo: Business Wire)

The collaboration is a fusion of Troy Lee’s undeniable creativity and signature race-inspired aesthetic with the proven performance, unmatched comfort, and unrivaled versatility of the Polaris GENERAL platform. Whether you are a seasoned off-roader, an avid mountain biker, or a motorsports fan looking for the ultimate adventure, this limited-edition GENERAL XP gives you the capability to tackle any terrain, the storage options to haul more gear, and the style you’ll be proud of. In spirit of the exclusive nature of Troy’s artistic work, only 700 will be available worldwide, each numbered with a unique metal badge in the interior.

“Troy Lee is a boundary-breaker, carrying his iconic speed-inspired creativity across multiple disciplines and sports, and we’re extremely proud of the partnership we’ve maintained over the years,” said Chris Judson, Vice President of RANGER, GENERAL and ATV, Polaris. “The GENERAL XP Troy Lee Designs Edition is perfect for those who want their equipment to not only perform, but visibly reflect their passion on a different level, whether they’re shuttling mountain bike runs, building trails or exploring new territory.”

Polaris Off Road has led the charge for off-road vehicle innovation for nearly four decades. Over this same period, Troy Lee Designs has carved a legacy based on its unmatched creative horsepower and its passion for riding and performance. This collaboration is the latest in a long-standing relationship between the two brands, including Polaris’ sponsorship of the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Race Team and an extensive line of co-branded helmets, jackets and other soft goods. In 2021, Troy Lee also designed the 2021 Dakar livery for the RZR Factory Racing Team.

“I’m really stoked to be involved in this project, as the Polaris GENERAL speaks to my passion for innovation and performance,” said Troy Lee. “I love working on limited-edition projects, and Polaris has been a great creative partner. I can’t wait to see how the public reacts to the design of this machine.”