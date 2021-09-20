checkAd

Polaris and Troy Lee Designs Join Forces to Deliver Show-Stopping Limited-Edition GENERAL

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 22:33  |  31   |   |   

Polaris Off Road, the world leader in powersports and off-road innovation, unveiled its 2022 Polaris GENERAL Troy Lee Designs Edition—an exclusive offering within its 2022 Polaris GENERAL model-year lineup.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005912/en/

2022 Polaris GENERAL Troy Lee Designs Edition (Photo: Business Wire)

2022 Polaris GENERAL Troy Lee Designs Edition (Photo: Business Wire)

The collaboration is a fusion of Troy Lee’s undeniable creativity and signature race-inspired aesthetic with the proven performance, unmatched comfort, and unrivaled versatility of the Polaris GENERAL platform. Whether you are a seasoned off-roader, an avid mountain biker, or a motorsports fan looking for the ultimate adventure, this limited-edition GENERAL XP gives you the capability to tackle any terrain, the storage options to haul more gear, and the style you’ll be proud of. In spirit of the exclusive nature of Troy’s artistic work, only 700 will be available worldwide, each numbered with a unique metal badge in the interior.

“Troy Lee is a boundary-breaker, carrying his iconic speed-inspired creativity across multiple disciplines and sports, and we’re extremely proud of the partnership we’ve maintained over the years,” said Chris Judson, Vice President of RANGER, GENERAL and ATV, Polaris. “The GENERAL XP Troy Lee Designs Edition is perfect for those who want their equipment to not only perform, but visibly reflect their passion on a different level, whether they’re shuttling mountain bike runs, building trails or exploring new territory.”

Polaris Off Road has led the charge for off-road vehicle innovation for nearly four decades. Over this same period, Troy Lee Designs has carved a legacy based on its unmatched creative horsepower and its passion for riding and performance. This collaboration is the latest in a long-standing relationship between the two brands, including Polaris’ sponsorship of the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Race Team and an extensive line of co-branded helmets, jackets and other soft goods. In 2021, Troy Lee also designed the 2021 Dakar livery for the RZR Factory Racing Team.

“I’m really stoked to be involved in this project, as the Polaris GENERAL speaks to my passion for innovation and performance,” said Troy Lee. “I love working on limited-edition projects, and Polaris has been a great creative partner. I can’t wait to see how the public reacts to the design of this machine.”

Seite 1 von 3
Polaris Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Polaris and Troy Lee Designs Join Forces to Deliver Show-Stopping Limited-Edition GENERAL Polaris Off Road, the world leader in powersports and off-road innovation, unveiled its 2022 Polaris GENERAL Troy Lee Designs Edition—an exclusive offering within its 2022 Polaris GENERAL model-year lineup. This press release features multimedia. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
BIOCORP: Upcoming Investor Meetings
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger