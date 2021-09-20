PotlatchDeltic Announces Lift of Recreational Vehicle Ban in Idaho Public Access

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) today announced changes to public access to its Idaho timberlands. Due to recent rainfall and lower temperatures in the region, fire risk has declined. As a result, the temporary motorized vehicle ban announced on July 22 has been lifted effective Monday, September 20. Motorized recreational vehicle use on Idaho property is permitted, except for a temporary restriction in cooperation with Idaho Department of Lands on the Bingo Creek Road. Campfires are permitted at leased campsites, however, campfires in other locations remain banned until the open burning season starts on October 20th per our regular policy. PotlatchDeltic urges all visitors to Idaho’s forests to exercise extreme caution in regards to fire while recreating. Additional information can be found on our Idaho recreation website.

