FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

Commercial lines insurer chooses Duck Creek Distribution Management OnDemand to attract, retain, increase productivity, and build trust with agents and brokers

Boston, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) announced today that FCCI Insurance Group (FCCI), a Sarasota, Florida-based mutually-held commercial insurer serving 20 U.S. states and the District of Colombia, has selected Duck Creek Distribution Management to replace legacy distribution management systems and processes. The business insurer will be implementing the software via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. FCCI cited low-code configuration tools, process efficiencies gained through automation, and the ability to integrate with in-house and third-party systems and interfaces as key factors in this decision.

“Duck Creek’s Distribution Management SaaS solution offers efficiencies that will provide a better experience for our independent agents while reducing our reliance on manual processes,” said Ralph LaSpina, EVP, Chief Marketing and Underwriting Officer at FCCI. “Our focus is on implementing solutions that give us a strong foundation for the future. Duck Creek OnDemand and Distribution Management both offer significant operational and cost efficiencies, which will be very important for us as we look to modernize our distribution channels through digital transformation.”

Duck Creek Distribution Management is a modern producer relationship management system that enables insurers to tailor all aspects of the producer lifecycle to attract, retain, increase productivity, and build trust with agents, brokers, MGAs, and other intermediaries. As a modern SaaS application, Distribution Management digitally transforms workflows to increase business agility, streamline operations, and ensure continuous compliance.

“We are very happy that FCCI has chosen Duck Creek Distribution Management to support its distribution network,” said Prasad Boppana, VP of Product Management at Duck Creek Technologies. “Managing the commercial insurance policy lifecycle is a complicated process that often involves numerous agent and broker touchpoints, so this was a great choice for FCCI as they look to technology and automation to boost their continued success. And Duck Creek OnDemand provides a complete solution that takes the responsibilities of maintenance, hosting, and upgrades off of insurers’ hands, so FCCI will be able to focus on innovation and customer experiences rather than burdensome IT work. We are excited to welcome them to the Duck Creek family.”

About FCCI Insurance Group:

Distributing exclusively through independent agents in 20 states and the District of Columbia, FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance coverage, services, and commercial and contract surety across more than a third of the U.S. Established in 1959, FCCI is celebrating 62 years of keeping promises. FCCI is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, with regional and branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Virginia. www.fcci-group.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally rich solutions are available on a stand-alone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit duckcreek.com.

Duck Creek Media Contact:
Paul Rechichi
Racepoint Global
617-624-3295
prechichi@racepointglobal.com 

CONTACT: Sam A. Shay
Duck Creek Technologies
+1 (857) 201-5784
sam.shay@duckcreek.com




