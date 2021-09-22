checkAd

DGAP-DD DIC Asset AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.09.2021, 11:52  |  12   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.09.2021 / 11:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sonja
Last name(s): Wärntges

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DIC Asset AG

b) LEI
52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.00 EUR 15000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.0000 EUR 15000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


22.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70261  22.09.2021 



DIC Asset Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: DIC Asset AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD DIC Asset AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 22.09.2021 / 11:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI erhält Aufträge im Wert von 900.000 CAD für den Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: PureGRAPH(R)-Produktpalette um EVA-Träger und kundenspezifische Optionen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Babbel Group AG: Babbel Group hat gemeinsam mit ihren Aktionären beschlossen, den geplanten ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE: Further increased focus on organic growth - No negative impact from ...
DGAP-News: Burcon Announces Board Change and Provides Business Update
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: GSW Immobilien AG; Bieter: Vonovia SE
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I gibt erfolgreichen Abschluss des Zusammenschlusses mit ...
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding AG: Die ABOUT YOU Fashion Week erreicht über 1 Milliarde Medienkontakte
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Wachstum beschleunigt sich im Jahr 2022
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SoP CONFIRMATION ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:52 UhrDGAP-DD: DIC Asset AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
17.09.21DIC Asset: Ziele sind umsetzbar
4investors | Kommentare
16.09.21DIC Asset: Positiver Newsflow
Aktien Global | Analysen: kaufen
15.09.21DIC Asset: Hohe Nachfrage nach Green Bond
4investors | Kommentare
15.09.21DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG prices first Green Bond of EUR 400 million - another building block to finance its growth
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG emittiert ersten Green Bond in Höhe von 400 Mio. Euro - weiterer Baustein zur Wachstumsfinanzierung
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21DIC Asset: Neue Vermietungen in Frankfurt und Heidelberg
4investors | Kommentare
03.09.21DGAP-News: DIC Asset Reports Further New Lettings: 6,200 sqm of Office and Logistics Space Let at 'Stadttor' in Heidelberg and at 'Red Square' near Frankfurt/Main
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21DGAP-News: DIC Asset schließt weitere Neuvermietungen ab: 6.200 qm Büro- und Logistikvermietungen im Stadttor Heidelberg und im Red Square bei Frankfurt/Main
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21BERENBERG stuft DIC ASSET AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen