Halberd and heliosDX of RushNet Enter Scientific Collaboration Agreement

Autor: Accesswire
22.09.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Agreement To Advance Healthcare Diagnostic Technologies

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Halberd Corp. (OTC PINK:HALB) and heliosDx, a wholly owned company of RushNet, Inc. (OTC PINK:RSHN), an Alpharetta, GA company, announce a Scientific Collaboration Agreement to explore synergies and opportunities mutually beneficial to both companies. A major objective of the agreement is to develop accurate and reliable diagnostic methods by sharing innovative ideas and technologies that will provide the foundation for more effective disease management. Halberd Corporation had been searching for a method to provide a much faster means to test a new line of diagnostic technologies.

Halberd's Patricio F. Reyes, MD, a board certified neurologist & neuropathologist, Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, and Chief Medical Officer of the Retired NFL Players Association has focused on certain proteins and molecules in bodily fluids, which he believes, will greatly enhance understanding of the pathophysiologic underpinnings of common neurologic disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) and strokes.

Dr. Reyes stated, "While we anticipate that similar techniques would be utilized for the diagnosis of brain tumors and infections, such as COVID 19, we also expect our novel information to be the basis for more efficacious preventive and treatment strategies."

Dr. Reyes continued, "As we move forward, I firmly maintain that our partnership with heliosDx, a well-established medically and scientifically based company, will offer unique facilities and expertise in the collection and processing of appropriate samples to ensure the validity of our standardized methods and carefully collected clinical data. We anticipate this test data will ultimately serve as disease biomarkers, predictors of disease progression, or efficacy measures of treatment, all of which are much needed by healthcare providers and third party insurers."

Ashley Sweat, CEO of heliosDX, stated, "The opportunity to work with Dr. Reyes and Halberd to develop testing based on Dr. Reyes' previously identified biomarkers is a significant step for heliosDX to establish a research division, while utilizing our expertise to further prove the efficacy of these biomarkers. Furthermore, we believe, the synergies offered by this agreement, will demonstrate a positive clinical outcome that ultimately will assist in patient care, and offer a great opportunity to pursue CPT (Current Procedural Terminology) Codes to provide an insurance billing component."

Wertpapier


