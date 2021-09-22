Triad Pro Innovator's New Las Vegas Production Facility Being Outfitted to Introduce an Improved 2022 Model Spree

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending Triad Pro eCell, is pleased to announce it has sold …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending Triad Pro eCell, is pleased to announce it has sold its remaining 2021 Model SPREE golf cart inventory and is preparing to introduce an improved 2022 model. With the sale of final 2021 SPREE inventory, Triad Pro has set its eyes on an improved 2022 SPREE which will feature an all-new sleeker design and enhanced battery storage capability. SPREE will be assembled at the newly outfitted state of the Las Vegas facility. "The original SPREE was a big hit with its superior solar design and acceleration," Murray Goldenberg, CEO of Triad Pro Innovators. "Based on feedback from the market regarding increased demand, we look to take what we learned and apply it to an updated design for 2022; focusing on the large residential and golf course markets. Because of this, we will be partnering with local distributors to feature the new 2022 SPREE in showrooms and other sales channels."