Triad Pro Innovator's New Las Vegas Production Facility Being Outfitted to Introduce an Improved 2022 Model Spree

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending Triad Pro eCell, is pleased to announce it has sold its remaining 2021 Model SPREE golf cart inventory and is preparing to introduce an improved 2022 model. With the sale of final 2021 SPREE inventory, Triad Pro has set its eyes on an improved 2022 SPREE which will feature an all-new sleeker design and enhanced battery storage capability. SPREE will be assembled at the newly outfitted state of the Las Vegas facility.

"The original SPREE was a big hit with its superior solar design and acceleration," Murray Goldenberg, CEO of Triad Pro Innovators. "Based on feedback from the market regarding increased demand, we look to take what we learned and apply it to an updated design for 2022; focusing on the large residential and golf course markets. Because of this, we will be partnering with local distributors to feature the new 2022 SPREE in showrooms and other sales channels."

Through 2020 and 2021, Triad Pro Innovators successfully built, rigorously tested, and sold the first production models of the SPREE; worlds most advanced solar electric golf cart, powered by the patent pending Triad Pro eCell. The SPREE comes fully IoT enabled, sending operational and maintenance data for monitoring. Pairing this with the customized drive train, this unique power train is expected to deliver best in class performance and scale to larger electric vehicles as it is further developed on the SPREE platform.

The golf cart market is expected to reach U.S. $2.3 Billion, of which 41% is projected to be the North American market. Triad Pro Innovators has begun fulfilling orders and intends to make the SPREE a significant part of its 2022 revenue growth.

About Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK: TPII):

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. has developed a proprietary device to be utilized in a variety of circumstances to store electricity. The newly developed Triad Pro power supply provides our storage system with tremendous operational flexibility. Using our propriety hardware and software solutions, our eCell can be configured to store energy at a rate limited only by the network providing it, and then release that energy in a regulated way based upon the application, which allows for flexibility unknown in current chemical battery-based storage systems. Triad Pro creates and designs renewable energy solutions including Co-Generation and the Rapid-K Power Cells that can be used stand alone or modular as energy demands increase.

